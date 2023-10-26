Annest’s late goal helps No. 25 Alabama topple Mizzou Soccer 2-1

The Missouri Tigers trotted onto Audrey J. Walton stadium on Thursday knowing that no matter what they did to their opponent, the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide, that they would be sitting at 14th out of 14 in the SEC Standings. Regardless, the Tigers had a chance to end the season on a high note and pick up a home SEC win, something they hadn’t done all season.

Prior to this game, the Tigers had lost seven SEC contests by a combined total of seven goals. Head Coach Stefanie Golan had said prior to the game that her team didn’t believe in moral victories and margin of defeat falls under that category, so it’s safe to say the Tigers were looking for a real victory on Thursday.

Their chances to accomplish that feat looked stronger than most games early on, as a beautiful cross by Brianna Buels found Jenna Bartels’ foot in the middle of the box for a magnificent goal that made it past the outstretched Alabama goalkeeper, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the contest.

Missouri did a fantastic job of curbing the Crimson Tide’s offense in the first half, only allowing three shots in that time period, with most of them being unsubstantial chances. The Tiger defenders did a great job of crowding the defensive box and making sure to clear anything and everything that even came close to the goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach.

Speaking of Hollenbach, she had a stellar performance overall on the night making great save after great save, as she had three saves total in the game.

Alabama seemingly had nothing going for them the first 20 minutes of the second half, but as the ball deflected behind the goal off a Missouri player, a corner opportunity arose for the Crimson Tide and they made the most of it. Felicia Knox whipped in a ball which was headed in by Brooke Steere, tying the game up and giving the Tigers a sight all too familiar, a blown lead.

As time waned down in the game, it seemed as if the Tigers were going to finish the season on a relatively high note, drawing against a Top-25 opponent but in the 86th minute, Marianna Annest whipped in a cracking shot from outside the box which found its way behind Hollenbach giving the Tide a heartbreaking 2-1 lead.

The clock rolled down to zeros as the Tigers yet again found themselves on the losing side of a one-goal game, for the eighth time in 10 SEC games.

This game was honestly a microcosm of the Tigers’ season, a promising start, and then just an utter collapse to finish the year. They started off SEC play with a big win over Florida, and then promptly finished the year 0-8-1 after that for a final record of 5-9-3.

In my second season covering the team that doesn’t mean there weren’t some bright spots, as Kylee Simmons’ stellar season needs not to go unnoticed with double digit goals. Additionally, I have to say this team is so close to being an SEC contender; they are very young and inexperienced and hopefully after one more good offseason they can turn these close losses into big wins.

FINAL STATS: Alabama led in shots 11-6, they led in fouls 11-5, and they led in corners 7-1.

UP NEXT: Nothing.

Thanks for following along.