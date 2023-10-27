A week 9 rooting guide for Mizzou fans: The bye week

Football is a brutal and physically demanding sport that warrants a week off during the season. For Missouri, they’re happy to finally get a week off to rest and head up after a 7-1 start. As for fans, it can be the most challenging week of the season because your team isn’t playing. That doesn’t mean there’s not a reason to watch college football. Here are some games worth tuning into for the bye week as a Mizzou fan.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida: 2:30 PM on CBS

What to root for: A Florida victory

There’s only one team currently ahead of Mizzou in the SEC East standings, and that is the No. 1 team in the nation. Georgia doesn’t look like the juggernaut world beaters that it looked like in 2021 and 2022, and it’s without arguably the best player in college football, tight end Brock Bowers. A Bulldogs loss to the Gators will set up a heavyweight 7-1 matchup at Sanford Stadium with the chance for Mizzou to come out atop the SEC East standings in early November.

For resume purposes

Houston at. Kansas State: 11:00 AM on ESPN 2

Memphis at. North Texas: 2:00 PM on ESPN Plus

No. 21 Tennessee at. Kentucky: 6:00 PM on ESPN

Vanderbilt at. No. 12 Mississippi: 6:30 PM on SEC Network

Also, No. 1 South Dakota State at. No. 4 South Dakota: 1:00 PM on ESPN Plus

What to root for: K-State, Kentucky, Memphis, South Dakota, and Vanderbilt victories

When it comes to, dare I say, playoff consideration, it’s best to root for teams you’ve already played, with a big emphasis on teams you’ve already beaten. Kansas State, Kentucky, and Memphis’ combined records are 15-6. Add South Dakota from the FCS, increasing to 21-7. This looks good on a resume for Mizzou.

Kansas State is a 17-point favorite over Houston after throttling TCU 41-3. Memphis is currently one of the top programs in the American Athletic Conference and is a touchdown favorite as it travels to face the North Texas Mean Green, one of the better names in the sport.

Within the SEC, Missouri is one game ahead of Tennessee and will face the Volunteers in three weeks. The Tigers have a two-game advantage over Kentucky due to tiebreaker procedures. A win by UK would also put Tennessee a pair of games behind Mizzou in the SEC East Standings.

As mentioned above, teams winning that Mizzou has already beaten does only do good for them, South Dakota included. The 118th South Dakota Showdown Series between South Dakota and South Dakota State will be a fun one. The Jackrabbits have controlled the series since 1990, winning 22 of 27, but the overall series is much narrower at 56-54-7. South Dakota State is the defending FCS Champs, while South Dakota is thriving after a 3-8 season.

Lastly, while I typically don’t feel bad for conference opponents, it would be nice to see Vanderbilt go on the road and pull off a shocker. They gave Georgia a fight, pulling within 10 before the Bulldogs eventually ran away with it.

Games with no implications on Mizzou, but are intriguing to Tiger fans

No. 6 Oklahoma at. kansas

What to root for: The obvious

I don’t care if Oklahoma is joining the SEC next year. Under no circumstances Mizzou fans do not ever root for the team in Crimson and Blue. This game has no implications for Mizzou except for the enjoyment of kansas losing. kU received a lot of publicity after finishing below .500 for the 15th straight season. Let’s root for 16 straight, meaning it’s Boomer Sooner on Saturday.

Interesting side note: How has kU beaten Oklahoma more times than Mizzou? They haven’t defeated the Sooners since 1997. Whether it’s Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean, it’s going to be a fun quarterback matchup as they will face Dillon Gabriel.

BYU at. No. 7 Texas

What to root for: A BYU victory

It’s fun when Texas isn’t back. For everyone (including me) who loved Mizzou being in Big 12, this school is directly responsible for why the Tigers still aren’t. BYU is surprisingly 5-2, including a road victory at Arkansas.

UNLV at. Fresno State

Purdue at. Nebraska

What to root for: Depends what you think.

Whatever you have to say about Barry Odom, he’s done a fantastic job at UNLV, making the program bowl eligible for the first time in a decade, and he’ll take on the same school where Kirby Moore comes from. His former defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters, took the reins at Purdue but is not off to the best start as the Boilermakers sit at 2-5. He’ll take on a Nebraska team.