PREGAMIN’ THE BYE WEEK

♫ Just left Faurot Field, dressin’ up formal ♫

Obviously Mizzou isn’t sporting any uniforms this week apart from practice pennies, but I can’t just scrap this section. What kind of writer would I be? So instead, I’m going to quickly rank all eight of Mizzou’s uniform combos so far this season, worst to best.

8. Gold-on-white-on-white vs. Vanderbilt

The all-whites don’t work unless you go all white. Add the worst helmet Mizzou has rolled out this season and you’ve got a real bummer of a fit.

7. Gold-on-white-on-gold vs. Kentucky

I call this the vanilla ice cream sandwich. Good thing bad uniforms don’t lead to bad performances! There’s that awful helmet again, too.

6. Gold-on-black-on-black vs. Kansas State

I actually don’t mind the color combination here but, as I mentioned just above, the helmet is ghastly. Go with the Block M and you’ve got a much better look going.

5. Black-on-black-on-white vs. LSU

It’s not bad it’s just... weird? They look like those black-and-white cookies you get in the northeast. Also, wasn’t this the blackout game? Just do black-out again with a slightly different helmet!

4. Black-on-gold-on-black vs. Memphis

Decent look that promotes the #brand in St. Louis. The gold uniforms are still my least favorite, but at least they sandwiched them in between the black pants and hats.

3. Gold-on-gold-on-black vs. South Carolina

This look would’ve been way further down the list without the Block M’s. Seriously, that helmet makes everything look better. I wish the Homecoming look would’ve been more classic (maybe do some throwbacks?) but I won’t complain too much.

2. White-on-black-on-black vs. Middle Tennessee

I was really down on this look at the time, but I like it in retrospect. This is the best variation of the Oval Tiger and, while it doesn’t exactly scream “MIZZOU”, it does look slick.

1. Black-on-black-on-black vs. South Dakota

Duh. The bold, gold striping? The white lettering? The black from head to toe? It doesn’t get much better than this.

In Case You Missed It...

Blake Baker and Kirby Moore both met with the media earlier this week to recap the first two-thirds of the season. Baker emphasized the fact that he needed to improve some of his own techniques early in the season and that the unit’s best players have been steadily improving throughout the season. Moore talked about Brady Cook’s leadership, Luther Burden’s move to the slot and which players he’d like to get involved more as the season comes to a close.

Our hoops team is hard at work getting you prepared for the 2023-2024 season! Spend the bye week catching up on all of the team and player previews, which include full scouting reports, clips and whatnot.

In some quick research around the internet, it appears the term “bye week” stems from a cricket term in which a wild “pitch” allows someone to score, thus getting a free pass. Or something like that.

The first instance of a bye week in the NFL happened in 1960 when the league had an odd number of teams, making an off week for one team a necessity.

The bye week has been neither an advantage nor disadvantage for Mizzou over the past quarter of a century. Mizzou is 13-14 during bye weeks since 2000 (accounting for multiple “bye” weeks in some cases) and 6-6 since joining the SEC. Some of the biggest wins coming off of byes in that time? Beating Nebraska in 2003, 2007 and 2008, as well as Texas A&M in 2014.

Rock M-ixology

I feel compelled to say that if you’re going to drink alcohol, which as we should all know is just hilariously bad for you, you should at least be drinking lots of water too. I almost made this week’s “cocktail” a tall glass of H2O. But listen: I’m not your mom. And I’m not here to give you basic health tips. I’m here to make drinks.

Given that this is the bye week, I’m treating this as a wild card/free-for-all type of deal. There’s no theme to go along with, no opponent to match... just me, my liquor shelf and the internet. So I’m going to make a drink I’ve been wanting to try for a while, one that will probably be alienating to a lot of people. I’m making an Industry Sour.

1 oz Green Chartreuse, 1 oz Fernet Branca, 1 oz fresh lime juice, 0.5 oz gum syrup Add ingredients to shaker. Shake until chilled. Double strain into chilled cocktail glass.

Why is this an “industry” sour, you may ask? That’s a good question! I’m not entirely sure!

I imagine it’s because 75 percent of the ingredients in this drink are pretty uncommon outside of hobbyists and industry folks. I’ve already taken some flack about making a drink with Fernet and I can’t imagine many people reading this have Green Chartreuse lying around... hell, I didn’t even know what “gum syrup” was until about a month ago (it’s basically just simple syrup with gum extract to create a more viscous liquid.)

Combining these ingredients produces a fascinating flavor-bomb. It’s hard to categorize: not overly sweet or medicinal or herbal or tart... it’s a unique experience all together. I don’t know that I’d make this for myself again as I’m not sure it’s exactly the type of drink I enjoy on my own. But it was a fun experiment! I’m been trying Fernet in a lot of drinks lately and finding recipes I like a lot, so maybe this is my sign to slow down.

Sum up Mizzou’s 2023 season thus far in two sentences, GO!

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager:

Karen Steger, Madame Editor, etc.: If you told me coming into this season that the Tigers would be 7-1 going into the bye week, I’d thought you were dreaming, but here we are. This Tiger team is gritty and resilient, and they believe in themselves, which is incredible to see.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: These are some tough, resilient Tigers. This team has managed to swap out its close losses for close wins in 2023, and that has allowed this to become a Missouri football team to remember.

Quentin Corpuel, Staff Writer: This rocks. Let’s do this every year.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: It’s just been a whole heck of a lot of fun. There’s been a lot of good moments so far this season, and it’s good to see Mizzou Football back to national relevance playing for something meaningful down the stretch.

We talk so much about stars, NFL prospects, all-conference players yada yada yada, BORING! Who is your unsung hero of the season so far? Someone no one talks about?

Josh Matejka: PFF loves Javon Foster. Eye test aficionados love Armand Membou. Hipsters love Connor Tollison. We all have our favorite Mizzou offensive lineman.

Personally? I’m a big fan of what Xavier Delgado has been up to this year. He’s frequently listed as NFL starter quality by Pro Football Focus and has been arguably the steadiest presence in an offensive line that has grown into form over the last few weeks. Maybe this is confirmation bias, but it also feels like he’s the least penalized of Mizzou’s regularly rotated linemen to this point. He’s solid, he’s dependable and he’s got a cool ass name.

Karen Steger: I’m going with Marquis Johnson, the human version of the Roadrunner.

Parker Gillam: X is a good shout, but I’ll go with Chuck Hicks. The guy has quietly stepped in for an injured Chad Bailey and racked up 21 tackles and four TFLs. A lot of people talked about Triston Newson stepping up at LB before the season started. but Hicks has done so instead and been a reliable tackler in the front seven.

Quentin Corpuel: Special teams coordinator Erik Link. According to special teams analyst Brock Olivo at Tiger Talk, Link was the one that drew up the fake punt against Kentucky. You know, the play that might’ve single-handedly saved the season.

Sammy Stava: I’ll go with Marquis Johnson as he’s made some key plays in key moments as a freshman.

OK, into true bye week territory... how do you plan on spending your time that would usually be dedicated to watching Mizzou Football?

Josh Matejka: I’ll be switching from American Football to European Football. Come on you Gunners! Vamos, vamos, vamos St. Louis!

Karen Steger: I will be in attendance at the Mizzou Gymnastics intrasquad meet at the Tiger Performance Center on Saturday afternoon! And now that the new NBA season has tipped, I’ll be watching the Jazz (Jordan Clarkson), Heat (Druuuuuu Smith), Nuggies (MPJ), and Clippers (Kobe!) while monitoring if the Lakers bring up D’Moi with my League Pass sub.

Parker Gillam: Watching everything else that CFB has to offer this weekend, specifically Oregon heading into Salt Lake City for what is sure to be a hard-fought, heartbreaking game for one side. Also will certainly be taking in some World Series and NBA action.

Quentin Corpuel:

Sammy Stava: Watching some more college football, maybe a little Blues Hockey, NBA, World Series — and counting down to college basketball.

Who is your favorite team to watch this year that isn’t coached by Eli Drinkwitz and decked in black and gold?

Josh Matejka: Michigan is a hot mess express off the field right now, but in kind of a fun, silly way? Jim Harbaugh can’t seem to shake any of the minor controversies surrounding his football team, which is taking away from what is probably the best season they’ve had under his leadership. He’s my favorite unproblematic jackass in college football, and I’m hoping they take Ohio State and my least favorite unproblematic jackass Ryan Day to the woodshed here in a few weeks.

Karen Steger: That would be Taylor Swift (and Nicky Bolts)’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m picking another non-football Mizzou sports team here as well, and it’s Dawn Sullivan’s volleyball squad. In her first year at the helm, the Tigers are doing phenomenally well, and have improved dramatically since the season started. While I have your attention, check out Matthew’s midseason review right NOW.

Parker Gillam: I grew up an Oregon fan, so it’s an easy choice for me, especially with how this ‘23 squad is the closest thing to the Chip Kelly era that we have seen since he was patrolling the sidelines in Eugene. Heck, they’ve even got a far superior defense to boot.

My non-biased answer would have to be Wyoming. Virtually every big game they have played in has had some sort of wild ending, and I’m a sucker for a scrappy GO5 team.

Quentin Corpuel: It was my beloved Miami (FL) Hurricanes until, uh, “The Incident”. My NFL team of choice, the New York Giants, haven’t been too fun to watch, either, so I’ll go with my NBA team of choice, the New York Knicks.

Sammy Stava: Probably Washington as their offense is a lot of fun to watch with Michael Penix leading the way.

Give me one college football game you’ll have a close eye on as Mizzou stays home to rest this week.

Josh Matejka: I know everyone will have at least a passing curiosity in how Georgia looks against Florida, but have you seen the match up that’ll take place in Salt Lake City? I’m still a big believer in Oregon, and ESPN’s Playoff Predictor gives them a 54 percent chance of making the CFP if they can win out. Their high-powered offense going against that Ute defense on Saturday will be a fun match up.

Karen Steger: I only have eyes for Mizzou. No Mizzou means not CFB for Karen. My coworker would like me to say Oklahoma State, so... GO POKES.

Parker Gillam: Georgia-Florida makes the most sense given the East implications and Mizzou fans wanting to scout how UGA looks with Bowers, but that’s too obvious. Josh already took my Oregon-Utah answer, so give me Oklahoma @ kansas. I’m very intrigued to see what Lance Leipold and that staff have cooked up for OU during their bye week, and I’m also interested in how the Sooners — specifically their defense — bounce back from last week’s scare against UCF. Would not be surprised to see an upset is here.

Quentin Corpuel: Let’s get fun and go with Oregon State-Arizona. Since Washington State is officially out of the Playoff discussion, I want the Beavers so, so badly to make the Playoff representing the Pac-2. Arizona, however, has been a surprisingly plucky team this season. They destroyed Wazzu last week, have lost to USC and Washington by a combined 10 points, and they’re probably 5-2 if Jayden de Laura doesn’t throw four picks against Mississippi State. I don’t care as much that they barely beat Stanford, or the fact that they only scored 14 first-half points against Northern Arizona, who’s allowed a combined 95 points to Utah Tech and Portland State. What matters is that the Fightin’ Jedd Fisch’s can play up to their competition. I can totally see this iteration of Pac-12 After Dark getting incredibly lit.

Sammy Stava: This week’s slate is relatively weak with Mizzou on their bye and not a lot of other great games on paper. However, Tennessee at Kentucky is intriguing. From a Missouri standpoint, here’s hoping the Wildcats win to make Mizzou’s win in Lexington look better.