Softball schedule is complete, Rock M hoops bonanza

Softball Schedule Formed, 10 Days til Basketball Returns
Friends, we have a softball schedule, and I’m excited. After the SEC schedule release a few weeks ago, softball fans have been waiting anxiously for the rest of the opponents and locales to show up, as many people — like my parents, for example — plan an excursion in the Sunshine State to check them out.
The 55 match up season starts off at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater February 9-11 before the team heads out to Cali for the Mary Nutter Classic February 22. 17 of the Tigers’ opponents played in the NCAA Regionals last year.
The Tigers open the home stretch of the schedule, and SEC play for that matter, against Auburn March 8-10, and will also face LSU, Florida and Mississippi State at the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium.
As for the road schedule, Mizzou will head to Knoxville, Fayetteville, and Athens to take on the Lady Vols, Razorbacks, and Bulldogs, respectively. They end the season in Columbia (L)East, facing off against the Gamecocks to end the regular season.
Rivalry games include the annual U of I double-header and a match up with the Jayhawks. In-state matchups against Kansas City and SEMO are also on deck, though a regular season matchup with Missouri State is missing (they faced them during fall ball). The Tigers will also face former Big 12 foe, Nebraska, and Wichita State.
The Tigers will also once again face off against North Texas, though this time it’s on the road, and welcome in Drake again for a mid-week.
One final note, this season also includes a trip to the northeast, where head coach Larissa Anderson and assistant Sara Marino will be reunited with their old stomping grounds, Hofstra. Anderson coached there 17 seasons, while Marion played there for Anderson for four years and served as an assistant in LA’s final year at the helm.
More info on the 2023-24 schedule can be found at MUTigers.com.
Basketball Season tips off in just 10 (TEN!!!!!) days — can you believe it?! — and if you’re a fan of this website, you’d know we have have been filling the pages with content about each of Mizzou’s players and their opponents.
Player Previews so far:
And the Previews! Sam’s already previewed each of the non-con opponents:
Arkansas Pine-Bluff & SIUE | Memphis | Minnesota | Jackson St, SC State, Loyola Md. & C. Arkansas | Pitt & Wichita State | kansas | Illinois
And he’s working his way through the SEC previews. We’re up to no. 6 currently, and clearly, the best team of all.
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Adeen recapped the last soccer game of the season, which was another one-goal loss
- Sammy identified the new bowl projections, where Mizzou has entered the NYD bowl talk
- Adeen’s analytic mvp features a standout lineman and a beast in coverage
- Sam’s SEC previews continue with the no. 6 team in the conference: MIZZOU
- Kortay examines the 2024 baseball schedule
- Dan returns from vacay with a new 3x3
- Josh reveals his Week 9 SEC Power Rankings
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Read Eli Hoff’s subscriber-only chat | Broken threads: College clothing made in factories rife with labor violations, poverty wages (Hayleigh Colombo)
- Saturday Down South: Drink to that? Another new contract for Eli is starting to feel inevitable (Connor O’Gara)
- PowerMizzou: Rounding up the latest offers - Oct. 26th (Sean Williams)
- Now’s your chance to purchase Mizzou Football trading cards from OnIt! There’s both a normal pack ($12.99) and platinum pack that includes an autograph ($64.99), and 60% of the proceeds go to the athletes.
- Tuscaloosa News: The seven funniest things SEC football has given us this season | Goodbread (Chase Goodbread)
- Looks like the Tigers got a bye week visit from former NFL pro turned motivational speaker, C.L. Shepherd
Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou women’s basketball adds size, top in-state recruit in quest for NCAA Tournament return (Eli Hoff)
- PowerMizzou: Pingeton blends old and new on 2023-24 roster (Trevon Bobo) | King’s Court: Figuring out Mizzou Basketball’s rotation (Drew King) | Newcomer Q&A: Jordan Butler (King) | Newcomer Q&A: Trent Pierce | Newcomer Q&A: Curt Lewis
- The creative team is really loving this jungle vibe
- Is it too early for postseason projections? CBS Sports’ Mike DeCourcy doesn’t think so, and he’s got the Tigers slotted as one of the last four in.
- You heard the man!
Other Mizzou Sports
- SWIM & DIVE: Mizzou swim and dive puts seven on podium in home opener (Peter Metanchuk, Missourian)
- SOCCER: Mizzou soccer loses season finale 2-1 (Grant Salsman, Missourian) | Soccer Falls 2-1 in Season Finale Against #25 Alabama (MUTigers)
- The season may be over but we can still learn more about this year’s newbies!
- SOFTBALL: MU Softball releases schedule for 2024 season (Jack Wardynski, Missourian)
- BASEBALL: We’ve got another KJ signal as of Thursday night, and Wednesday brought about yet another new commit. Welcome, Chris!
- GYMNASTICS: Looks like Shannon has picked up yet another recruit! Welcome, Hayli! That Homecoming game was quite the recruiting jackpot for the Tigers, as it seems like everyone who visited pledged their commitment to MU
Former Tigers
- D’Moi hasn’t gotten on the court yet for the Lake Show, but he was there sporting a massive BVI chain at Crypto for the home opener and the Lakers’ W over Phoenix.
- Kobe’s debut took place in the late night hours of Wednesday night’s W over the Blazers.
Stat Line: 5 min | 0-2 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 PF
- WHO TO WATCH (games are on NBA League Pass unless otherwise noted):
NUGGIES: Fri, 10/27 @ MEM, 6pm | Sun, 10/29 @ OKC, 230pm
HEAT: Fri, 10/27 @ BOS, 630pm on ESPN | Sat, 10/28 @MIN, 7pm
CLIPS: Fri, 10/27 v. JAZZ, 830pm | Sun, 10/29 v. SPURS, 8pm on NBA TV
JAZZ: Fri, 10/27 @ LAC, 830pm | Sat, 10/28 @ PHX, 9pm on NBA TV
LAKERS: Sun, 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm | Mon, 10/30 v. ORL, 9:30pm on NBA TV
