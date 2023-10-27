 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Softball schedule is complete, Rock M hoops bonanza

Mizzous Softball & Hoops Links for Friday, October27

By Karen Steger
Softball Schedule Formed, 10 Days til Basketball Returns

Friends, we have a softball schedule, and I’m excited. After the SEC schedule release a few weeks ago, softball fans have been waiting anxiously for the rest of the opponents and locales to show up, as many people — like my parents, for example — plan an excursion in the Sunshine State to check them out.

The 55 match up season starts off at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater February 9-11 before the team heads out to Cali for the Mary Nutter Classic February 22. 17 of the Tigers’ opponents played in the NCAA Regionals last year.

The Tigers open the home stretch of the schedule, and SEC play for that matter, against Auburn March 8-10, and will also face LSU, Florida and Mississippi State at the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium.

As for the road schedule, Mizzou will head to Knoxville, Fayetteville, and Athens to take on the Lady Vols, Razorbacks, and Bulldogs, respectively. They end the season in Columbia (L)East, facing off against the Gamecocks to end the regular season.

Rivalry games include the annual U of I double-header and a match up with the Jayhawks. In-state matchups against Kansas City and SEMO are also on deck, though a regular season matchup with Missouri State is missing (they faced them during fall ball). The Tigers will also face former Big 12 foe, Nebraska, and Wichita State.

The Tigers will also once again face off against North Texas, though this time it’s on the road, and welcome in Drake again for a mid-week.

One final note, this season also includes a trip to the northeast, where head coach Larissa Anderson and assistant Sara Marino will be reunited with their old stomping grounds, Hofstra. Anderson coached there 17 seasons, while Marion played there for Anderson for four years and served as an assistant in LA’s final year at the helm.

More info on the 2023-24 schedule can be found at MUTigers.com.

Basketball Season tips off in just 10 (TEN!!!!!) days — can you believe it?! — and if you’re a fan of this website, you’d know we have have been filling the pages with content about each of Mizzou’s players and their opponents.

Player Previews so far:

And the Previews! Sam’s already previewed each of the non-con opponents:

Arkansas Pine-Bluff & SIUE | Memphis | Minnesota | Jackson St, SC State, Loyola Md. & C. Arkansas | Pitt & Wichita State | kansas | Illinois

And he’s working his way through the SEC previews. We’re up to no. 6 currently, and clearly, the best team of all.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

  • The season may be over but we can still learn more about this year’s newbies!
  • GYMNASTICS: Looks like Shannon has picked up yet another recruit! Welcome, Hayli! That Homecoming game was quite the recruiting jackpot for the Tigers, as it seems like everyone who visited pledged their commitment to MU

Former Tigers

  • D’Moi hasn’t gotten on the court yet for the Lake Show, but he was there sporting a massive BVI chain at Crypto for the home opener and the Lakers’ W over Phoenix.
  • Kobe’s debut took place in the late night hours of Wednesday night’s W over the Blazers.

Stat Line: 5 min | 0-2 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 PF

  • WHO TO WATCH (games are on NBA League Pass unless otherwise noted):

NUGGIES: Fri, 10/27 @ MEM, 6pm | Sun, 10/29 @ OKC, 230pm

HEAT: Fri, 10/27 @ BOS, 630pm on ESPN | Sat, 10/28 @MIN, 7pm

CLIPS: Fri, 10/27 v. JAZZ, 830pm | Sun, 10/29 v. SPURS, 8pm on NBA TV

JAZZ: Fri, 10/27 @ LAC, 830pm | Sat, 10/28 @ PHX, 9pm on NBA TV

LAKERS: Sun, 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm | Mon, 10/30 v. ORL, 9:30pm on NBA TV

