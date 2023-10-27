Softball schedule is complete, Rock M hoops bonanza

Softball Schedule Formed, 10 Days til Basketball Returns

Friends, we have a softball schedule, and I’m excited. After the SEC schedule release a few weeks ago, softball fans have been waiting anxiously for the rest of the opponents and locales to show up, as many people — like my parents, for example — plan an excursion in the Sunshine State to check them out.

The 55 match up season starts off at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater February 9-11 before the team heads out to Cali for the Mary Nutter Classic February 22. 17 of the Tigers’ opponents played in the NCAA Regionals last year.

The Tigers open the home stretch of the schedule, and SEC play for that matter, against Auburn March 8-10, and will also face LSU, Florida and Mississippi State at the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium.

As for the road schedule, Mizzou will head to Knoxville, Fayetteville, and Athens to take on the Lady Vols, Razorbacks, and Bulldogs, respectively. They end the season in Columbia (L)East, facing off against the Gamecocks to end the regular season.

Rivalry games include the annual U of I double-header and a match up with the Jayhawks. In-state matchups against Kansas City and SEMO are also on deck, though a regular season matchup with Missouri State is missing (they faced them during fall ball). The Tigers will also face former Big 12 foe, Nebraska, and Wichita State.

The Tigers will also once again face off against North Texas, though this time it’s on the road, and welcome in Drake again for a mid-week.

One final note, this season also includes a trip to the northeast, where head coach Larissa Anderson and assistant Sara Marino will be reunited with their old stomping grounds, Hofstra. Anderson coached there 17 seasons, while Marion played there for Anderson for four years and served as an assistant in LA’s final year at the helm.

More info on the 2023-24 schedule can be found at MUTigers.com.

Basketball Season tips off in just 10 (TEN!!!!!) days — can you believe it?! — and if you’re a fan of this website, you’d know we have have been filling the pages with content about each of Mizzou’s players and their opponents.

And he’s working his way through the SEC previews. We’re up to no. 6 currently, and clearly, the best team of all.

We've made our way through 8 SEC teams for previews on the upcoming hoops season, it's now time to talk about Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers https://t.co/7HvrCg23MD — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) October 26, 2023

Football

Hoops

Is it too early for postseason projections? CBS Sports’ Mike DeCourcy doesn’t think so, and he’s got the Tigers slotted as one of the last four in.

You heard the man!

My pick to be a ⭐️ https://t.co/MNP6KwfhXr — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) October 26, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Game Face Grace



Shoutout to senior Grace Pettet, who made her 50th straight start, and has logged 5,657 total minutes in her career. @PettetGrace has played 3,240 consecutive minutes and exemplifies what it means to be a Tiger.#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ogfkGR6K36 — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 27, 2023

The season may be over but we can still learn more about this year’s newbies!

We've got another KJ signal as of Thursday night, and Wednesday brought about yet another new commit. Welcome, Chris!

I am blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Missouri to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you to all my friends and family who supported me during this process. #MIZ@Im_That_Dad_KJ @JimmyV29 @GBSARays @JBadarack pic.twitter.com/6a5Z2o4k7Y — Chris Patterson (@Chris_patty24) October 25, 2023

GYMNASTICS: Looks like Shannon has picked up yet another recruit! Welcome, Hayli! That Homecoming game was quite the recruiting jackpot for the Tigers, as it seems like everyone who visited pledged their commitment to MU

Former Tigers

D’Moi hasn’t gotten on the court yet for the Lake Show, but he was there sporting a massive BVI chain at Crypto for the home opener and the Lakers’ W over Phoenix.

Kobe’s debut took place in the late night hours of Wednesday night’s W over the Blazers.

Stat Line: 5 min | 0-2 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 PF

WHO TO WATCH (games are on NBA League Pass unless otherwise noted) :

NUGGIES: Fri, 10/27 @ MEM, 6pm | Sun, 10/29 @ OKC, 230pm HEAT: Fri, 10/27 @ BOS, 630pm on ESPN | Sat, 10/28 @MIN, 7pm CLIPS: Fri, 10/27 v. JAZZ, 830pm | Sun, 10/29 v. SPURS, 8pm on NBA TV JAZZ: Fri, 10/27 @ LAC, 830pm | Sat, 10/28 @ PHX, 9pm on NBA TV LAKERS: Sun, 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm | Mon, 10/30 v. ORL, 9:30pm on NBA TV