SB Nation Reacts Results: Your Offensive and Defensive MVPs so far are...

Is it me or is this bye week really passing slowly? It’s Friday afternoon but it feels like it’s been weeks since Missouri last played a football game.

But you aren’t here to listen to me complain about the slow mandatory passage of time, you’re here to learn about the results of this weeks SBNation Reacts poll. If you voted we were looking for the Offensive and Defensive MVPs of the season so far.

On the offensive side we gave the options of Brady Cook, Luther Burden, Cody Schrader, the Offensive Line, or Kirby Moore. The results:

I’m not terribly surprised by this but thought the Schrader might get a few more votes considering where he is running the ball so far this season. But it’s a lot easier to run the ball when you can pass it too, and Cook and Burden combined for 78% of the vote. Basically three out of four voters picked the passing game.

What about defense? The options we offered were Kris Abrams-Draine, Darius Robinson, Ty’Ron Hopper, and Johnny Walker Jr. The results:

This isn’t surprising at all. KAD has been awesome. Well deserved. Robinson might have had more of an impact had he not missed some time, but I think his leadership deserves some credit.

NATIONAL VOTES

I’ll be completely honest in saying that I haven’t watched a lick of Washington this season. I read enough to know they’re very good, and I know they’re ranked high and are undefeated. I also know their QBs name. So I’m not sure I can offer much up here other than to say it looks like the people got this one right.

Utah-Oregon should be really intriguing. I’ll be keeping a closer eye on Georgia-Florida since Mizzou plays both in the coming weeks. A close game probably means the Tigers have a fighting shot to beat both. A Georgia blowout makes me a bit nervous for what might happen in Athens. A Florida win or blowout and yikes this season just gets cracked wide open.

Not to besmirch my collegues who asked this question but... why? The AP Poll is a decent indicator of recent success but by no means should we worry about something like this when there are still many games to play. I know ESPN and the liks enjoy making a big deal about the CFB Playoff rankings reveal each week but the reality is there’s still too much on the table for a lot of teams. Missouri included.