How Mizzou’s transfer class has panned out through eight weeks

With Missouri on its bye week, let’s take some time and observe the contributions of this year’s transfer portal class. Mizzou brought in 11 players in this year’s class to help out the 2023 team, and everyone has seen some playing time. For this, I went through and looked at how each player has performed and made some comparisons to what I projected back in early August.

Theo Wease Jr.

What I said during preseason:

On Saturday, Eli Drinkwitz mentioned how he hasn’t been impressed with the performance of the wide receiver unit blocking on the perimeter thus far. However, there was one receiver he spoke highly of — Theo Wease. The former 5-star is one of the room’s biggest and most experienced receivers. This means he’ll, a) start at the x-receiver spot, and b) be this team’s deep threat and red zone target, which he specialized at OU. Projected stats: 40 receptions, 640 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

What he’s on track for: 59 receptions, 715 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 13 games.

While Theo Wease Jr. hasn’t been the deep threat that Luther Burden III and Marquis Johnson have been for Mizzou, he’s been money in the red zone and the short-to-intermediate passing game. His 6-foot-2 frame makes it challenging to guard him one-on-one, as he’s hauled in 12 of 17 contested targets. Kirby Moore and the offensive staff have done a great job ensuring that Wease matched up on an island in the red area, where all five of his scores have come from. With 440 yards on 36 receptions, Wease has been a perfect complement to Luther Burden III, emerging as a true No. 2 wide receiver, which they haven’t had since Emanuel Hall and Johnathan Johnson in 2018.

Cam’Ron Johnson

What I said during preseason

“Cam’Ron Johnson came here from Houston to start. Now, where it will be on the offensive line still remains a question. His 79.4 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus ranked 58th among all guards during the 2022 season. The next closest returning MU interior offensive linemen are Amand Membou, who is sliding in from right tackle with a 77.5 grade, and Xavier Delgado who graded out at 54.7.

I did think that going into 2023 Cam’Ron Johnson was going to be Mizzou’s second-best offensive lineman behind Javon Foster, but among that starting five, he’s probably the fifth-best. And that’s not a bad thing, as Armand Membou, Connor Tollison, and Xavier Delgado have all made strides this season, forming a well-rounded unit.

For Cam’Ron Johnson, it’s been an up and down season. To start, he’s been penalized nine times throughout eight games, the most out of any Mizzou offensive linemen. His PFF grades haven’t matched the All-AAC level of play he possessed at Houston. His pass protection has been porous with a 46.9 grade, including grading out at 19.9 this past Saturday against South Carolina.

On the bright side, his run-blocking games have been steady, with a 67 grade through the Kentucky game. As mentioned above, Mizzou’s offensive has improved, the passing and rushing attack has thrived, and the coaching staff has remained committed to Johnson at the right guard spot.

Tre’Vez Johnson

What I said during preseason:

Too bad you can’t have seven to eight defensive backs on the field at a time because the depth and talent in Missouri’s secondary is insane. Tre’Vez Johnson comes from Florida after starting in nine games for the Gators... I think with Martez Manuel gone; he’ll form a one-two punch with Daylan Carnell at the STAR position in Baker’s defense. Projected stats: 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, forced fumble.

What he’s on track for: 33 total tackles

I labeled Tre’Vez Johnson, along with three other players, as key rotation pieces, and that’s exactly what Johnson has been. He’s not afraid to lay a hit on somebody. I remember an exact play against Kentucky where he laid a hit on Ray Davis. South Carolina may have been his best game of the season as he posted a team-high 79.8 tackling grade, a 68.1 defensive grade (6th best on the team) as well as a 67.7 coverage grade.

Marcus Clarke

What I said during preseason:

Coming from Miami, Marcus Clarke brings some experience from the Hurricanes. He lase appeared in 2021 in eight games for The U, tallying 24 total tackles, and interception and a pair of pass deflections. With the Tigers already having two stud cornerbacks in Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine, expect the experienced Clarke to be a nice depth piece that rotates in. Projected stats: 16 total tackles, 4 pass deflections.

What he’s on track for: 14 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 pass deflection.

Like Johnson, Clarke has been a key depth piece for this secondary that has experienced its shake-ups this year. On that same sequence where I said Johnson laid a hit on Ray Davis, it was Clarke who picked off Devin Leary two plays later for his second interception of the season, which ranks second on the team. The first came against Memphis, where he saw himself play 60 snaps at the cornerback position in the absence of Ennis Rakestraw Jr. He’s not at the level of Rakestraw or Kris Abrams-Draine, but the experience helps the room out a lot.

Nyles Gaddy

What I said during preseason:

Adding to the defensive end position, Nyles Gaddy comes to Columbia after being a start for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. As mentioned above there’s plenty of room for new faces to stand out at the edge position. I wouldn’t be surprised if on third down and passing situations if Robinson slides inside with Moore and Gaddy patrolling the edges. Gaddy’s projected totals: 20 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks.

What he’s on track for: 33 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 sacks.

As I said back in July, new faces have stood out at the edge position alongside Darius Robinson, who is thriving on the edge so far this season. The other emerging starter is Johnny Walker Jr.. Nyles Gaddy has helped contribute to the havoc, racking up two sacks and two tackles for loss after coming over from Jackson State.

Joe Moore III

What I said during preseason

Moore will fill the void at the other edge position. I fully expect his play to progress with a transition to Blake Baker’s system which is no doubt better than Arizona State. Projected stats: 30 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

What he’s on track for: 8 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack.

Well, the void was filled in a way, but by Walker and Gaddy. I thought Moore would be the biggest impact transfer on the defensive side of the ball, but that hasn’t been the case through eight games.

Austin Firestone

Austin Firestone worked his way into seeing some action in a crowded defensive line room. His biggest moment so far came on a fourth-down sack at Vanderbilt late in the fourth quarter. It’s tough for him to see a high number of snaps with the amount of experienced depth at the position, but he has three years of eligibility remaining, and his work ethic is something that Eli Drinkwitz appreciates.

From Eli Drinkwitz on Oct. 3: On Austin Firestone after collecting his first collegiate sack: “You don’t get to schedule an opportunity. You got to be ready for is. Austin is one of those guys that’s here every morning around 6:15 in the weight room doing extra yoga, working out on his own, spending extra time.”

Marcellus Johnson

What I said during preseason:

“With Membou sliding into the interior, Marcellus Johnson is on track to start at right tackle, his 71.7 PFF grade placed 78th among guards. It’ll be intriguing to see how he contributes to the run game. During Sunday’s practice on an inside run period with ball carrier running towards his side, you could hear a coach yell, “Nice job Marcellus!” all the way across the MATC practice fields.

Well, Membou is playing where I projected Marcellus Johnson to start, and the other four spots have remained unchanged. But, if something unfortunate does happen, knock on wood. Marcellus Johnson is a good quality depth option. The most rep he’s gotten this season is 31 offensive snaps against Kansas State. In 14 pass-blocking snaps, he graded out with an 80.5 grade against the Wildcats.

Riley Williams

What I said preseason:

“Football fanatics know that special teams matter greatly from the long snapper, the placeholder, and the punter. If you don’t think so there’s a reason why Texas’ Michael Dixon was MVP of the 2017 Bowl...against Missouri. Projected stats: 44 punts, 1,936 yards, 44 yards per punt.

Well, outside of Harrison Mevis’ heroics against K-State and Luke Bauer’s touchdown pass at Kentucky, special teams haven’t been stellar for Mizzou. Riley Williams came to Mizzou after being one of the top punters at the FCS level at Towson. He started the season off as the starting punter but has since been replaced by Luke Bauer. It’s safe to say that the punting situation for the Tigers has been not what Drinkwitz has wanted, outside of Bauer’s touchdown pass at Kentucky. Even backup kicker Blake Craig has gotten reps at practice at the position.

Dannis Jackson

What I projected: 10 receptions, 118 yards, touchdown.

Dannis Jackson has been buried in a deep, wide receiver room depth chart. The transfer from Mississippi, who recorded 244 yards and two touchdowns back in 2021, hasn’t registered a single catch since. He’s been targeted just three times this season, none in the past four games.

Jake Garcia

Projected stats: 12-20, 90 yards, touchdown.

If there had ever been any steam on Jake Garcia taking the field after appearing in eight games for Miami (Fla.) last year, it’s gone. The former Hurricane has yet to see a single snap through eight games. Brady Cook is playing his best football, and the only other quarterback we’ve seen is Sam Horn, who has established himself as the No. 2 option.

Summarizing this year’s transfer class through eight games: Keep in mind that heading into this year, Mizzou returned nearly almost all of their production from last season, which included a lot of guys stepping up (Cook and the O-line for example). Still, the Tigers were able to find a quality receiver and a starting guard. Defensively, it replenished depth in the secondary and along the defensive line. Not everyone was going to hit in this transfer portal class, but what Mizzou found in the offseason has helped to contribute to a 7-1 record.