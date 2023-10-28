Rock M Pick Em: Week 9

The Missouri Tigers are on their bye week and it’s kind of a weak slate all around this College Football Saturday, but there are still some key SEC East games as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators continue their rivalry in Jacksonville. Also, No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers look to get back on track in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats. Plus, ESPN’s College Gameday heads to Salt Lake City as the No. 13 Utah Utes host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

It’s time for the Week 9 edition of Rock M Pick Em. Standings recap through Week 8:

Sammy: 23-7 overall (18-12 ATS)

Kortay: 22-8 (15-15)

Parker: 21-9 (14-16)

Josh: 13-7 (5-15)

No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) vs Florida in Jacksonville: 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: Mizzou fans should have a close eye on this one, as the victory will become the Tigers’ toughest remaining test in the SEC East. Florida has been a scrappy, tough team all year long, and Graham Mertz has come a long way since his rough debut against Utah. I’m a big fan of how Billy Napier has managed to weather the storm in Gainesville this year, but Kirby Smart is going to have his boys ready to play. With so many people doubting UGA after some iffy performances early in the season and the injury to Brock Bowers, I think the two-time defending champs make a statement in a 35-17 win.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: Will Georgia be looking ahead to Mizzou? Just kidding. Either way, rivalry games at a neutral site are always tricky and Florida has found some life recently after their loss to Kentucky. However, UGA will just keep finding ways to win as usual. 38-21, Dawgs.

Mississippi State at Auburn (-6.5): 2:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Parker Gillam: Auburn showed some promise last week against Ole Miss, while MSU really didn’t against Arkansas. I’m a big fan of Jarquez Hunter, and I think he’ll have a breakout game against MSU and give Hugh Freeze his first SEC win as head man.

Sammy Stava: Despite their win on the road at Arkansas last week, Mississippi State still has a lot of issues to work out. Auburn really needs a win and they’re playing at home which is always a tough place to play. 27-13, Tigers.

No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky: 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Parker Gillam: Both of these teams have their backs against the wall, but Kentucky is coming off a bye week. Joe Milton played a solid first half against Alabama, but the Vols’ normally-potent rushing attack was unable to get going. Following two physically-demanding games, it will be difficult for UT to walk into Lexington and win, but I just don’t trust Devin Leary at this point. Tennessee’s defense is good enough to contain Ray Davis, and I think they will narrowly take down UK as a result, 24-20.

Sammy Stava: Here’s hoping Mizzou’s win over Kentucky in Lexington looks better and better. UK gets back on track at home in a close one. 28-24 Wildcats.

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville (-4.5) : 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Parker Gillam: Duke fought hard in Tallahassee last week, and if a healthy Riley Leonard plays that entire game, then the Blue Devils might just have won. He likely won’t play against UL, but even with that, I just do not think that Louisville is a Top 25 team. Duke should be able to physically dominate this game and limit the athletes that UL has, and I’m expecting a big day from the Blue Devil’s ground game. Duke 35-28.

Sammy Stava: After a 6-0 start, Louisville came back down to earth a little bit after losing 38-21 on the road to Pittsburgh. I still like what the Cardinals have done in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm and they bounce back at home after their first loss. 35-30 Louisville.

No. 8 Oregon (-6.5) at No. 13 Utah: 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX

Parker Gillam: Salt Lake City has never been kind to the Ducks, nor any Pac-12 team for that matter. Noted pig farmer Bryson Barnes is very quickly becoming a household name and perhaps Utah’s next great scrappy QB, and the Utes’ defense is top-notch once again. Add in the recent emergence of Sione Vaki as a big-play threat, and Utah is looking like a solid contender to go back-to-back as the Pac-12 Champs. Bo Nix and Co. are as efficient as they come, but very rarely does a team like that walk into Rice-Eccles Stadium and play their normal game. Utah will make this one ugly and win 31-24.

Sammy Stava: A lot of respect for both teams here but Utah has a stingy defense playing in a tough Rice-Eccles Stadium environment and Kyle Whittingham is the more veteran coach. 34-27, Utes.

