College Football Week 9 GameDay: info, what to watch

Bye weeks are always fun, right?

They’re probably more fun when you get commitments from 5-star players, and maybe less fun when they spurn you and choose dumb schools from Austin, TX, right? Either way, the Missouri Tigers are getting some much needed rest this week as they prepare to travel to Athens next week for a game against the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

There are multiple games going on that are intersting today, but I have a feeling a lot of Mizzou fans want to watch Georgia and see next weeks opponent in their annual Biggest Cocktail Party Bowl or whatever it’s called. Here’s what I know, each year Georgia and Florida play each other in Jacksonville and both sides fan bases get very drunk and then watch what has rarely been a competitive game over the last few years. UGA won 24-17 in 2019, but the last three years it’s been a bit of a blowout. 2020 went to the Gators, the last two to the Bulldogs. Safe money has the Bulldogs winning this one as there aren’t many people yet who feel the Gators are for real despite their 5-2 record. The Dawgs are favored by 14.5 with a line of 49 on the game.

Full game week coverage for the game is forthcoming. In the meantime here are a few great posts from this past week:

Here are your games for the day:

College Football Games to Watch: Week 9 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Florida State (4) -20.5 Wake Forest 52 ABC 11:00 AM Oklahoma (6) -9 Kansas 65.5 FOX 11:00 AM Indiana Penn State (10) -32 45.5 CBS 11:00 AM South Carolina Texas A&M -16 52.5 ESPN 2:30 PM Georgia (1) -14.5 Florida 49 CBS 2:30 PM BYU Texas (7) -20 50 ABC 2:30 PM Oregon (8) -6.5 Utah (13) 47.5 FOX 2:30 PM Pittsburgh Notre Dame (14) -20.5 45.5 NBC 2:30 PM Duke (20) Louisville (18) -4.5 46.5 ESPN 2:30 PM Mississippi State Auburn -6.5 41 SECN 3:00 PM Tulane (22) -10 Rice 53.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM USC (24) -10.5 California 66.5 PAC12 6:00 PM Washington (5) -27.5 Stanford 60.5 FS1 6:00 PM Air Force (19) -14 Colorado State 46.5 CBSSN 6:00 PM Tennessee (21) -3.5 Kentucky 51.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Ohio State (3) -14.5 Wisconsin 45.5 NBC 6:30 PM Vanderbilt Ole Miss (12) -24.5 63 SECN 6:30 PM Colorado UCLA (23) -15 61 ABC 7:00 PM North Carolina (17) -11.5 Georgia Tech 64.5 ACCN 7:00 PM Old Dominion James Madison (25) -21 49 ESPNU 9:30 PM Oregon State (11) -3 Arizona 56.5 ESPN

