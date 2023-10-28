College Football Week 9 GameDay: info, what to watch

Bye weeks are always fun, right?
They’re probably more fun when you get commitments from 5-star players, and maybe less fun when they spurn you and choose dumb schools from Austin, TX, right? Either way, the Missouri Tigers are getting some much needed rest this week as they prepare to travel to Athens next week for a game against the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
There are multiple games going on that are intersting today, but I have a feeling a lot of Mizzou fans want to watch Georgia and see next weeks opponent in their annual Biggest Cocktail Party Bowl or whatever it’s called. Here’s what I know, each year Georgia and Florida play each other in Jacksonville and both sides fan bases get very drunk and then watch what has rarely been a competitive game over the last few years. UGA won 24-17 in 2019, but the last three years it’s been a bit of a blowout. 2020 went to the Gators, the last two to the Bulldogs. Safe money has the Bulldogs winning this one as there aren’t many people yet who feel the Gators are for real despite their 5-2 record. The Dawgs are favored by 14.5 with a line of 49 on the game.
Full game week coverage for the game is forthcoming. In the meantime here are a few great posts from this past week:
- The Revue: Falling head-over-heels for the bye week, as always Josh’s weekly post is inherently weird and fun.
- WBB Media Day Roundup: Adeen and Quentin tag teamed the press conference and media availability to get you ready for the WBB season.
- Brett Norfleet’s trajectory as Mizzou’s next star tight end: Jaden took a look at an underrated storyline this year, Mizzou finding a reliable tight end.
- Mizzou Hoops Player Preview - Nick Honor: if you haven’t been reading this series I highly recommend it. Matt Watkins and Matthew Harris have been doing great work previewing the roster heading into the season.
- BTBS Live Reax to the Wingo news: Nate and BK reacting to the bad news that Ryan Wingo committed to Texas is high quality entertainment (please subscribe to our YouTube channel).
- Over the net with Morgan Isenberg: Matthew Gustafson has been killing this series on the Volleyball team. Really interesting stuff.
Here are your games for the day:
All odds are presented by DraftKing’s Sportsbook.
College Football Games to Watch: Week 9
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Florida State (4)
|-20.5
|Wake Forest
|52
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Oklahoma (6)
|-9
|Kansas
|65.5
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Indiana
|Penn State (10)
|-32
|45.5
|CBS
|11:00 AM
|South Carolina
|Texas A&M
|-16
|52.5
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Georgia (1)
|-14.5
|Florida
|49
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|BYU
|Texas (7)
|-20
|50
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|Oregon (8)
|-6.5
|Utah (13)
|47.5
|FOX
|2:30 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Notre Dame (14)
|-20.5
|45.5
|NBC
|2:30 PM
|Duke (20)
|Louisville (18)
|-4.5
|46.5
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Mississippi State
|Auburn
|-6.5
|41
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Tulane (22)
|-10
|Rice
|53.5
|ESPN2
|3:00 PM
|USC (24)
|-10.5
|California
|66.5
|PAC12
|6:00 PM
|Washington (5)
|-27.5
|Stanford
|60.5
|FS1
|6:00 PM
|Air Force (19)
|-14
|Colorado State
|46.5
|CBSSN
|6:00 PM
|Tennessee (21)
|-3.5
|Kentucky
|51.5
|ESPN
|6:30 PM
|Ohio State (3)
|-14.5
|Wisconsin
|45.5
|NBC
|6:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Ole Miss (12)
|-24.5
|63
|SECN
|6:30 PM
|Colorado
|UCLA (23)
|-15
|61
|ABC
|7:00 PM
|North Carolina (17)
|-11.5
|Georgia Tech
|64.5
|ACCN
|7:00 PM
|Old Dominion
|James Madison (25)
|-21
|49
|ESPNU
|9:30 PM
|Oregon State (11)
|-3
|Arizona
|56.5
|ESPN
