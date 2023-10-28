Mizzou fans get first look at new Tiger tumblers in intrasquad meet

Bye Week came at the right time for Mizzou Gymnastics as it presented a great opportunity for fans to gather at the Tiger Performance Complex on a gloomy and chilly Saturday afternoon to check out the new squad. It was my first time inside TPC, and while I do hope those previously mentioned athletics improvements include a better facility for one of Mizzou’s best teams — it’d be great if they had space for two floor exercises — they do excellent work with what they have and made it an enjoyable event for everyone on hand. They even gave out Halloween goody bags, complete with a Mizzou Gymnastics sticker (which is now on my work laptop), candy and a Mizzou Gym silicone card holder for your phone.

Checking in from gym intrasquad pic.twitter.com/TCzNBJfnct — Karen S (@karensteger) October 28, 2023

A decent-sized crowd was on hand —I’d estimate several hundred— to watch a team that ended last season ranked no. 14 nationally, including 11th on beam, 14th on FX, 18th on bars, and 21st on vault. Gone are Helen Hu (retirement) and Alisa Sheremeta (graduation), but a loaded squad returns for the man who deserves a lifetime contract, Shannon Welker.

The intrasquad was run like a traditional style meet, but much more lax. Fans were encouraged to move around with the teams as they visited different apparatuses, and it was not uncommon to see members of one team run over and heartily congratulate members of the other team. Assistants Lacey Rubin (former Arizona State & Penn State assistant, Eastern Michigan alum) and Jackie Terpak (former Arkansas assistant & choreographer, Temple alum) acted as the announcers with head coach Shannon Welker explaining things along the way. The floor routines were not what fans will see in competition, as it takes a while to put full routines together and the coaching staff wants the Tigers to peak late in the season. Additionally, Saturday was the first time the Tigers completed beam routines with a crowd on hand, so falls were to be expected. Former Tigers Alisa Sheremeta and Adalayna Hufendiek acted as judges for the event, though by my observance, they gave that up after the second rotation.

The participating Tigers were split into two teams, one clad in black, neon and gray leos with sparkles on the back, and one clad in black & less-neon(?) leos with sparkles on the front. Noticeably absent were last year’s freshman phenom, Addison Lawrence, who was sporting a large leg brace and crutches, and Kyra Burns, who excelled on the bars and vault last year, and a few of the freshmen.

However, Saturday’s event did give fans the chance to witness the awesomeness of senior Amaya Marshall, who sat out last season with - in hockey terms - a lower leg injury, as well as see athletes like junior Amari Celestine perform on beam (which we never saw her on) and junior Alonna Kratzer, primarily a floor participant, on bars and vault. Jocelyn Moore (AKA Ms. Ten), is also always a welcome sight, and she looked particularly great on FX, nailing several of her tumbling passes with her signature height and panache.

The highlights for me were getting to see some of the new Tigers perform, as well as some of the vets. Particularly impressive were LIU transfer (and 2023 Second Team All-American on bars) Mara Titarsolej and freshmen Hannah Horton and Kennedy Griffin on beam.

Freshman Hannah Horton pic.twitter.com/aDaJSNLl3z — Karen S (@karensteger) October 28, 2023

Next up for the Tigers will be a booster-only showcase (you can join in on the fun with as little as a $50 donation to TSF) before a December 10 Black & Gold Scrimmage. The season officially kicks off January 6 at 6pm vs. Lindenwood, who they’ll face twice in the 2024 season.

Follow along with me for all your Mizzou Gymnastics coverage at @KarenSteger on twitter/bluesky and @KarenStegerDesigns on IG, as well as @RockMNation on twitter/IG/bluesky.