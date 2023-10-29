Pourover: NIL is a net positive, but still not the right way to pay College Athletes

Some of the discourse surrounding Ryan Wingo’s commitment this week revolved around his Name, Imagine & Likeness offers he received from both Texas and Missouri. Like many of you, I watched the Live Show with Nate & BK after the announcement and there was a question about the quality of the offers and both Nate and BK said we’ll never know what these players make. They’re right.

You don’t really hear about NIL deals with professional athletes. You see a commercial with LeBron James or Steph Curry and know they’re getting paid for it. We know Giannis Atetokounmpo has a shoe deal with Nike because he has his own shoes with his name on them. Whether it’s a national brand like Gatorade or Subway, or local TV spots with car dealerships or restaurants, athletes earn money through sponsorships because they own their name, image and likeness.

This simple fact was at the heart of the ruling that NIL could go to college athletes as well. The NCAA can’t own something that isn’t theirs. So they lost in court, state laws went up around the country, and suddenly the flood gates opened.

But school collectives giving out money and cars and houses to student athletes to play at their school isn’t really at the heart of what NIL is supposed to be. Which is why I think we need to drastically change the way it all works. Right now NIL is supplanting labor earnings. It’s being used in a way that is not the intended use of what NIL really is. NIL is what Luther Burden has with his Old Vienna potato chip line. It’s DeColdest Crawford doing HVAC ads in Nebraska or the Arkansas Offensive Line inking a deal with a local BBQ joint. It’s what should come after the player has suited up and has made his name as a player. Where that player can participate in commercials, and be paid for endorsing products. Burden is maybe more an outlier because of his reputation as a local St. Louis athlete and agreeing to deals with local St. Louis-based companies.

A change will probably happen at some point, but I think there’s a need to have players under contract to play for their chosen school. I think there should be a national labor union for college athletes which can negotiate a base contract. In that base contract should have the essentials of what is generally covered by a scholarship. The Labor Union should also negotiate into each contract a leave clause where the player can enter the transfer portal under certain criteria. If those criteria are met there’s no reason to sit out at your next school.

I feel like these events are reasonable to include:

If you graduate;

If the head coach who you originally signed with leaves or is fired;

If both parties agree to terminate the remainder of the contract.

Then I think you make the contracts a year-by-year thing with the coach and school deciding how long of a contract they want to offer each player. Some programs can be more aggressive with offering more years, but the benefit here is there is ownership on both sides. The same way professional players sign contracts with a franchise, they can pick the place and length they’re comfortable with. It would amount to free agency done the same way but with high school prospects.

Then you can, just like pro sports, offer additional money. This is just me spitballing a bit but I think every college athlete should have the base contract of the “scholarship” plus cost of attendance. Whether you’re a revenue sport athlete or in non-rev, you should get the same base deal. The base deal would be fair for any and all college sports athletes and hopefully address any Title IX concerns. Each program could then deciding how much it wants to spend on top of that. I think eventually you’re going to have a signing bonus, which should supplement and replace the farce that is NIL these days. If a school wants to offer Ryan Wingo a million dollar signing bonus, then they can do that! But here’s the part where it helps the most: the money is now real and reported.

Having real reporting gives you a clearer idea of where your program is in comparison to its foes. Did your team lose a recruit to a heated rival? Well this would allow fans a better understanding of what the terms of the contract were and what ground might need to be made up in order to get that same recruit the next time around.

What I think is important here from my perspective is information. I’m pretty sure Eli Drinkwitz and Dennis Gates know what they need to get the players. That’s what is most important, obviously. But it helps to know what the Chiefs or Cardinals have to offer free agents. It’s good that we can see reports on what Patrick Mahomes or Nolan Arenado’s contracts are valued at. We know Arenado has a contract through 2027 and Mahomes signed a $450 million dollar deal through 2031.

College athletes should have the same set up. But since these aren’t public contracts and instead private NIL deals, we’re all left wondering. NIL has led to a better distribution of the value these players have created, but it’s still not the right system. College Athletics is a business, and it should be treated as such with the same player representation that the pro leagues have.

SEC on Saturday: