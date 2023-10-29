Mizzou defeats Mizzou in the Black and Gold Scrimmage

Mizzou Wrestling took to the floor in front of the public for the first time this season in the annual Black and Gold Scrimmage. There are high hopes for TigerStyle this season, and Mizzou is ranked third in the country in the InterMat preseason poll.

There were no wrestlers competing at 165lbs. or 197lbs. World Champion Keegan O’Toole and 3x All-American Rocky Elam did not compete at the event. Here’s how everyone fared in the first unofficial competition of the season.

133lbs: Trey Crawford vs. Korbin Shepherd (first match)

After a scoreless first period, Trey Crawford opened up the scoring in this match with an escape from Shepherd (who began the period on top) within the first 20 seconds of action. In the third period, Crawford started on top and was able to accumulate a total of 1 minute, 42 seconds of riding time by the end of the match, securing a second point for a 2-0 decision.

133lbs: Peyton Moore vs. Zeke Seltzer (first match)

The former highly-ranked recruit and projected starter at 133lbs Zeke Seltzer earned his first takedown of the match roughly one minute into the first period. He took control from that point on, using another takedown to end the period with a 6-1 lead before an escape and takedown in rapid succession during the second period after starting on bottom made the score 10-1. Seltzer recorded his fourth and fifth takedowns of the match in the final period while adding an extra point for riding time to emerge with a major decision, 17-3.

133lbs: Trey Crawford vs. Zeke Seltzer (final match)

Not much scoring occurred in the first two periods of this match, with Crawford leading 1-0 after an escape only six minutes into the second period. However, Zeke Seltzer managed to flip the momentum of this match in a matter of seconds when he scored a reversal and four point near-fall to take a 6-1 lead. Crawford made one more escape, but was unable to come up with any last-minute magic as Seltzer finished with a 6-2 decision.

6-2 win for Zeke Seltzer over Trey Crawford. pic.twitter.com/5HGMG08xE0 — James Hackney (@FFJames94) October 28, 2023

149lbs: Logan Gioffre vs. Carter McCalister (first match)

Gioffre started this match out strong, earning three points on a takedown after an extended effort to set up the opportunity, and ended the period with over a minute and a half of riding time. He added another point to his total after an escape from bottom in the first ten seconds of the second period.

Carter McCalister earned his first point of the match on an escape roughly 25 seconds into the third period, but was unable to muster a comeback as Gioffre finished with a 5-1 decision (extra point for riding time).

149lbs: Joel Mylin vs. Nate Pulliam (first match)

Following a scoreless first period, Nate Pulliam escaped to earn his first point after just six seconds in the second period before adding another three points on a takedown as well as reaching roughly 45 seconds of riding time.

Starting the final period on top, Pulliam was able to get his total riding time to around 1 minute, 15 seconds before cutting Mylin (voluntarily letting him escape). Pulliam was able to secure his victory with a takedown approximately 45 seconds before the final buzzer, winning 8-2 and ending with over 2 minutes in riding time.

149lbs: Logan Gioffre vs. Nate Pulliam (final match)

This match was cut short in the third period after a takedown by Gioffre. Pulliam was injured during the takedown and unable to continue, with the score 4-1 Gioffre when the match was suspended.

125lbs: Preston Spray vs. Noah Surtin

Before providing some phenomenal in-arena commentary of the later matches (Surtin may legitimately have a future in color commentary if he wants one), the 3x NCAA qualifier took care of business against Preston Spray, earning a 21-5 tech fall. Surtin finished the first period with three takedowns and nearly 2 minutes of riding time before adding another takedown in the second period.

He added a fifth takedown within the first 10 seconds of the final period, a sixth within the period’s first 40 seconds, and his seventh and final takedown with roughly 50 seconds left on the clock to end the match. Spray earned all five of his points on escapes.

141lbs: Josh Edmond vs. Owen Uhls

Coming back from his redshirt season, Josh Edmond looked excellent on his way to a 17-4 major decision. Entering the second period with a 4-0 lead, Edmond escaped from bottom within the first 10 seconds. He almost added a second takedown to his total during this period, but it was ruled to have occurred too close to the edge of the mat. However, Uhls was called for stalling, and Edmond entered the final period up 6-0.

Edmond cut Uhls after about 20 seconds to give Uhls his first point of the match, but the former NCAA Championships qualifier rapidly scored a takedown to go up 9-1 before cutting Uhls again. Edmond added another two takedowns back-to-back before Uhls earned his fourth point on an escape. Another stalling call on Uhls gave Edmond his final two points.

17-4 major decision for Josh Edmond over Owen Uhls. 3 point takedown rule will be a big boost for Edmond. pic.twitter.com/DU1Oe8HE7T — James Hackney (@FFJames94) October 28, 2023

157lbs: Brock Mauller vs. Cam Steed

Competing one weight class higher in this match than he usually did last season, Brock Mauller decided to win ugly on Saturday. Starting on bottom in the second period, he earned the first point of the match with an escape about 5 seconds in.

Mauller managed to ride out almost all of the third period, holding on until Steed escaped with about 20 seconds left to temporarily tie the match. Mauller earned the extra point for riding time, giving him a 2-1 decision.

157lbs: Jeremy Jakowitsch vs. James Conway

The second match of the 157lbs weight class was as exciting as it was short. James Conway scored a takedown before rapidly executing a pin of Jakowitsch to clinch the victory less than 75 seconds from the beginning of the match.

174lbs: Peyton Mocco vs. Ellis Pfleger

During some intense action in the final minute of the first period, the All-American Mocco earned a takedown for a 3-0 lead heading into the second frame while adding about 25 seconds of riding time to boot. Starting out on bottom in the second period, he escaped for his fourth point before adding another takedown with a little over 45 seconds left to go up 7-0.

Starting on top in the third, Mocco cut Pfleger after about five seconds to give him his first point of the match. Mocco reached double digits on a takedown before adding another two points on a near-fall. He also had some extended riding time before an escape from Pfleger.

Mocco finished the match with a major decision, 13-2, earning the extra point after having over a minute and a half of riding time.

13-2 major for Peyton Mocco over Ellis Pfleger. pic.twitter.com/AF93kkSV7V — James Hackney (@FFJames94) October 28, 2023

184lbs: Sean Harman vs. Colton Hawks

Colton Hawks dominated the first period of this match, scoring a takedown before tacking on another point because of stalling by Harman to take a 4-0 lead. Harman escaped with about 5 seconds left in the period to get his first point. Hawks managed to gather almost a minute and a half of riding time in this period alone.

Starting on top in the second period, he was able to ride for almost a minute before Harman escaped to close the gap to 4-2. Hawks and Harman both earned one point in the third period on escapes, and Hawks earned a 6-3 decision with the extra point for riding time.

285lbs: Zach Elam vs. Jarett Stoner

You could easily tell who the senior and freshman were in this match, as the All-American Elam schooled Stoner in a 17-1 tech decision. Elam went ahead 7-0 and had about 2 minutes, 15 seconds of riding time in the first period alone.

Elam added two takedowns in the second period before escaping from bottom within the first 10 seconds of the third period and quickly getting his final takedown of the match to end the action.

Final Thoughts: Many of the returning starters looked very good in their matches, and I believe Cam Steed competing so closely with Mauller is a positive indicator as he potentially steps in at 157lbs. This team is going to be ranked very highly in the first official poll of the year, and rightly so. If Brian Smith can keep this squad moving in a positive direction, a magical end to this season in Kansas City isn’t out of the question.