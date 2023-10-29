SEC Week 10 Opening Lines

It is (once again) the biggest week of the 2023 Missouri football season. Your Tigers are one of a handful of teams that control their destiny re: the College Football Playoff. What does that mean? Simple: win all your games and you’re in, no questions asked. It goes without mentioning, then, that the same rule applies to the SEC East and another conference championship game appearance. However, Mizzou travels to Athens, GA as massive underdogs to the defending two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of a four-week gauntlet that will be one of the toughest of the season for Eli Drinkwitz’s fourth Missouri team.

But that particular opening line isn’t the only one you can bet on this week! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, November 4th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (-4)

11:00a - UConn at Tennessee (-34)

11:00a - Arkansas at Florida (-6)

11:00a - Jacksonville State at South Carolina (-16.5)

2:30p - Missouri at Georgia (-17)

3:00p - Auburn (-13) at Vanderbilt

6:30p - Kentucky (-3) at Mississippi State

6:45p - LSU at Alabama (-4.5)

