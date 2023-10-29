Mizzou Volleyball suffers a letdown in 3-1 loss to Ole Miss

Sunday’s match had the potential to serve as a springboard for one of the easiest stretches of Mizzou’s (13-9, 5-6) conference schedule. However, Ole Miss spoiled the party for the Tigers with a 3-1 victory (24-26, 21-25, 25-21, 14-25), ending on a particularly lopsided fourth set.

After a back-and-forth beginning to the first set which favored the defense for both teams, Mizzou was the first squad to gain any separation with a 3-0 run for an 8-6 lead.

The Tigers maintained their cushion for a short time, but Ole Miss (9-14, 3-9) responded with a 6-0 run to take the 15-12 advantage.

The Rebels added a 3-0 run in short order to extend their lead to five at 18-13, prompting a Dawn Sullivan timeout. This was perfectly timed, as Mizzou responded strongly and cut the deficit to two at 21-19, forcing Ole Miss to call a timeout of their own.

The Rebels got back on track after the pause in the action, reaching set point on a kill by Sasha Ratliff, 24-21. However, the Tigers stormed back to tie it up on a 3-0 run powered by a kill and two straight service aces from Janet deMarrais.

Much like the first set last match against Tennessee, Dawn Sullivan’s squad came oh-so-close but was unable to complete the comeback as Ole Miss scored two consecutive points to hold on for the set one victory, 26-24. After a strong initial performance, Mizzou’s defense faltered down the stretch run, and the Rebels closed out the set with a .333 hitting percentage alongside four blocks from their front line.

The Tigers started out hot in the second set, using a 3-0 run to take an early 5-1 lead. Ole Miss quickly worked their way back into the set, tying the score up at 9 apiece with three consecutive points before taking the lead at 11-10.

The subtle art ‍ of Morgan Isenberg from the middle. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/00QQJD2Nx9 — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 29, 2023

The two sides traded the lead back-and-forth before the Rebels ended the deadlock with a 4-0 run, 19-15. Mizzou cut the deficit to two with three straight points at 23-21, but again failed to finish the job and lost 25-21.

Mizzou continued their lackluster performance on the attack, hitting .000 during this set. Entering the third set, Ole Miss held all the momentum in this match.

After the Tigers gained an early 4-2 lead, the Rebels once again halted any momentum the visitors from Columbia started to gain with a 7-0 run to go up 9-4. It looked like Mizzou was heading for a disappointing finish to the match, and momentum completely favored Ole Miss.

But none of that mattered as the Tigers put together runs of 6-0 and 5-0 on their way to an 18-14 lead.

The Rebels were able to once again threaten with a three point streak to cut the lead to 21-20, but Mizzou responded with a 3-0 run of their own and clinched the set 25-21 on Janet deMarrais’ 17th kill of the match.

Relentless effort from the Tigers cuts the Ole Miss lead to 2-1!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0cKBtMktDh — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 29, 2023

The attack finally woke up in this set, racking up 14 kills with a .290 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, the defense continued to bounce back from a poor first set and hold Ole Miss in check, limiting them to a .219 hitting percentage.

The Rebels wasted no time in taking control of set four, seizing an early 8-1 advantage with an 8-0 run. This time, there would be no comeback, as Ole Miss added two runs of 4-0 on their way to a dominant 25-14 win to clinch the 3-1 victory.

That's a final from the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. #Mizzou next returns home to Hearnes for a five-match homestand, starting with Mississippi State on Friday, Nov. 3. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6x4oIituYu — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 29, 2023

The Tigers’ attack returned to hibernation, hitting .125 for the set. On the night, they hit .167 with 28 attack errors. Janet deMarrais led Mizzou with 22 kills, followed by Jordan Iliff with 11, although neither recorded a hitting percentage above .250. The most efficient member of the offense today was Colleen Finney, who finished with 7 kills and hit .500.

The Rebels hit an underwhelming .241 on the match, but this statistic fails to tell the whole tale. In sets one and four, Ole Miss hit above .300, while hitting below .220 in the middle two sets. Nia Washington, Julia Dyess, and Anna Bair all recorded double-digit kills for the Rebels.

I expected a close match heading into today, while slightly favoring Mizzou. This is absolutely a disappointing result and a step in the wrong direction for the Tigers. If they hope to make good on their goal of an NCAA tournament appearance, improved consistency is an absolute necessity. This team has a tendency to disappear at times, with set four serving as a perfect example.

A clear path to a tournament bid remains, but the Tigers will need to do some soul searching and reach the next level in their progression as they close out conference play.

Fortunately for Mizzou, they have a five-match homestand coming up, starting Friday night at the Hearnes Center vs. Mississippi St.