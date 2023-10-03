 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou at Kentucky on October 14th will be under the lights, plus other news and notes

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, October 3

By Sammy Stava
Under the lights in Lexington

In what could be a potential ranked match-up between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats in Week 7 on October 14th, the game will be played under the lights in Lexington, Kentucky — the SEC officially announced on Monday.

The kick-off time will either be 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.

We’ll know officially on Saturday.

While there weren’t any conference weekly awards for Missouri’s 38-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Brady Cook’s performance got a lot of mention. After throwing for 395 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions — that was good enough to land him once again on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 and one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.

Cook was also among Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers for Week 5:

And according to Pro Football Focus, Cook comes in at No. 3 among the highest-graded Power Five quarterbacks in Week 5:

Let him Cook. That is all.

For Saturday’s 11:00 a.m. CST kick-off on ESPN vs LSU, Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden will be on the call:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

  • A huge congrats to Eli Hoff on landing the Mizzou beat writer job at the Post-Distpatch.

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Football Players of the Game in Week 5 vs Vanderbilt
  • Daylan Carnell was named to the Pro Football Focus’ Week 5 College Team of the Week for Defense:
  • Luther Burden’s new Red Hot Riplet flavor chips have arrived. And some love for IMO’s Pizza!
  • Here’s Mizzou Athletics’ schedule of the week, from Dennis Gates:
  • In this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Mizzou’s highest ranking among all of the ballots came in at No. 14:
  • Mizzou Madness is on Friday! Get hyped!
  • And five weeks until Mizzou Hoops tips off the season!
  • Kobe Brown has been officially added to the Clippers Training Camp roster. Brown and the Clippers start preseason vs the Jazz on Sunday night. 8:00 p.m. CST on NBA TV.
  • According to our TR Robertson, a list of former Mizzou Baseball Tigers in the MLB Postseason
  • New to the Zou from Mizzou Soccer’s Monica Brauner
