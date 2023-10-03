Mizzou at Kentucky on October 14th will be under the lights, plus other news and notes

Under the lights in Lexington
In what could be a potential ranked match-up between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats in Week 7 on October 14th, the game will be played under the lights in Lexington, Kentucky — the SEC officially announced on Monday.
The kick-off time will either be 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.
#SECFB on TV: Oct. 14— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2023
We’ll know officially on Saturday.
Night game in two weeks‼️— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 2, 2023
While there weren’t any conference weekly awards for Missouri’s 38-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Brady Cook’s performance got a lot of mention. After throwing for 395 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions — that was good enough to land him once again on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 and one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Cook Selected To Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 week 5 @qbcook12 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/pmRxwt0X1w— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 2, 2023
Week 5⃣ #ManningAward ⭐️ of the week!— Manning Award (@ManningAward) October 2, 2023
Brady Cook, Missouri
33-of-41, 395 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 87.9
Cook, sets the SEC record for consecutive passes without an interception, Tigers remain undefeated with a 38-21 SEC road win over Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/nOXs9c8vOe
Cook was also among Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers for Week 5:
Here are my top performing PLAYERS from Week 5:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 2, 2023
Ray Davis @UKFootball
Brock Bowers @GeorgiaFootball
Jonathon Brooks @TexasFootball
Jaxson Dart @OleMissFB
Sean Atkins @USFFootball
Caden Jenkins @BUFootball
Brady Cook @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/PGeM97xaxb
And according to Pro Football Focus, Cook comes in at No. 3 among the highest-graded Power Five quarterbacks in Week 5:
Highest graded Quarterbacks from Week 5 pic.twitter.com/z7uVrfzmSm— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023
Let him Cook. That is all.
For Saturday’s 11:00 a.m. CST kick-off on ESPN vs LSU, Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden will be on the call:
On the ESPN call for No. 21 #Mizzou vs. No. 23 LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and (MU alum) Kris Budden.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 2, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(STLToday)
- A huge congrats to Eli Hoff on landing the Mizzou beat writer job at the Post-Distpatch.
Some professional news: I'll be starting soon as the new #Mizzou beat writer at @stltoday & the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 2, 2023
It's an honor to step into this role, and I'm incredibly excited for it. This is a dream opportunity.
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Brandon Haynes, Adam Ryerson, and Wendell Shepherd Jr: Tigers to play Kentucky in prime time
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Kickoff time, TV channel still up in the air for Missouri football vs Kentucky. Here are the details
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Now, the real tests starts for Mizzou: 7 thoughts after Missouri football’s win over Vanderbilt
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Drew Lock saw some MNF action for the Seahawks at the Giants. Lock’s stat line in his brief playing time was 2/5 for 63 passing yards, plus 11 rushing yards.
GO NOAH GO!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023
ESPN pic.twitter.com/Cams94EoBm
- Mizzou Football Players of the Game in Week 5 vs Vanderbilt
Week 5 players of the game #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/0qgyYe8xji— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 2, 2023
- Daylan Carnell was named to the Pro Football Focus’ Week 5 College Team of the Week for Defense:
PFF’s Week 5 College Football Team of the Week: Defense♨️ pic.twitter.com/ZBNoMtMKj5— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023
- Luther Burden’s new Red Hot Riplet flavor chips have arrived. And some love for IMO’s Pizza!
Luther Burden III has a new flavor of chip debuting for Old Vienna:— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) October 2, 2023
Ranch Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets
This’ll be in addition to his Honey Barbecue Red Hot Riplets. @CoMoSports
Hitting shelves this week!— Old Vienna, LLC (@OldViennaLLC) October 2, 2023
NEW Honey BBQ Ranch Riplets! @lutherburden3 pic.twitter.com/p8Z6N5u2Xv
Tiger fans, if you haven't already heard, you’re not gonna believe what we’ve done with my chips… RANCH flavored Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets by @oldviennaLLC!!! Now available at @schnuckmarkets and top Convenience Stores. pic.twitter.com/cQOElYTBNW— luther (@lutherburden3) October 3, 2023
- From 247Sports’ Eric Bossi: Mizzou’s Dennis Gates is emerging as a coaching star thanks to a No. 1-ranked recruiting class
.@MizzouHoops' Dennis Gates is becoming one of the hottest names in college basketball thanks to a star-studded, No. 1-ranked recruiting class!— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 2, 2023
✍️ @ebosshoops https://t.co/IxVzNpkjCK pic.twitter.com/sxC1Y1eFi0
- Here’s Mizzou Athletics’ schedule of the week, from Dennis Gates:
A busy weekend coming up in CoMo! Friday, Oct. 6th @MizzouSoftball (2:30pm & 5pm) and @MizzouVolleyball (6:30pm) compete at home, while @Mizzouhoops and @MizzouWBB have Mizzou Madness that same night (9pm)! Saturday, Oct. 7th @Mizzoufootball takes the field at 11am! Lastly,…— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 3, 2023
- In this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Mizzou’s highest ranking among all of the ballots came in at No. 14:
If my eyes are right the highest vote for #Mizzou came in at No. 14. https://t.co/nwtDhzm8Hc— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) October 2, 2023
- Mizzou Madness is on Friday! Get hyped!
See y’all Friday pic.twitter.com/Z0QyeAzxdK— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 2, 2023
- And five weeks until Mizzou Hoops tips off the season!
Reminder: Mizzou tips off five weeks from today.— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 2, 2023
Plan accordingly.
- Kobe Brown has been officially added to the Clippers Training Camp roster. Brown and the Clippers start preseason vs the Jazz on Sunday night. 8:00 p.m. CST on NBA TV.
Our '23-24 Training Camp Squad pic.twitter.com/rJIebLlbng— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 2, 2023
- Mizzou Baseball receives a commitment from Class of 2025 Blaize Ward. According to Prep Baseball Report, Ward ranks 21st in the state of Arkansas’ 2025 class.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Missouri. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Chris Foor, Coach Nick Watson, Coach Andy Menard, Coach Allen Gum, Warren Martin, and JB Peace. #MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/yIFaRot9UF— Blaize ward (@blaizer0825) October 2, 2023
2025 Blaize Ward (@blaizer0825) tallies the first run of the game with this RBI single! #2DSoutheastCup— 2D Sports Arkansas (@2DsportsAR) August 6, 2023
6’ 1” / 185 / INF
85mph across the diamond in yesterday’s combine. 90mph average Exit Velo
Maumelle HS | 2025 | AR#Uncommitted #2D2025 #2Dhitting pic.twitter.com/X8fOqcv8gl
2025 INF Blaize Ward (Maumelle HS)— PBR Arkansas (@PBR_Arkansas) July 30, 2023
• 6-1 185lb, physical frame
• rhythmic, up-tempo delivery. Quick AA at 3/4 slot. Mid 80’s FB w/ ASR, CB (1-7 shape), and CH w/ some early fade. Commanded both side of the plate w/ 3-pitch mix. #PBRFG23 | @prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/j8ebqWTXxj
- According to our TR Robertson, a list of former Mizzou Baseball Tigers in the MLB Postseason
5/6ths of the AL teams include @MizzouBaseball alums.— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) October 1, 2023
Hunter Mense, Asst. Hitting Coach TOR
Jayce Tingler, Bench Coach MIN
Max Scherzer, RHP TEX
Pete Fairbanks, RHP TB
Kyle Gibson, RHP BAL
Plus Michael Plassmeyer, 40 man roster PHIL pic.twitter.com/SjoHdCM0Kl
- On Instagram: From Mizzou Volleyball’s Road win over Texas A&M
- Mizzou Wrestling having some TigerStyle fun
Them: have fun with it.— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) October 2, 2023
Us: say less #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/hTSLDXFZGq
- New to the Zou from Mizzou Soccer’s Monica Brauner
New to the Zou:— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 2, 2023
Mizzou is HOME for Brauner Family #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1rS86rhnUo
