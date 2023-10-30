Kobe Brown gets his first points as an NBA player!

KOBE!
Kobe Brown only got five minutes of game time during his second appearance for the Los Angeles Clippers. He would make the most of it.
Playing in the Clippers’ blowout of the San Antonio Spurs, Brown nailed his first jumper of the season, an open three-pointer, while chipping in with 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
First career @NBA points for @TheKobe24Brown #MIZ pic.twitter.com/4yrr2P94Pl— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 30, 2023
Kobe isn’t the only one finding his way in the league. MPJ has been there for a few years and Is still finding ways to black 2nd, 3rd, or 4th fiddle at times. He’s looked great this season, going for 20 and 9 in the Nuggets most recent win this weekend.
Meanwhile in the G-League, the Swarm are about to feature a pair of former Mizzou greats.
Imagining a Jeremiah Tilmon kick out from the post for a Zay triple and crying for what could have been.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam argues for a new form of college athlete compensation
- In which Matt Harris looks at the balanced attack Mizzou Hoops could have in 2023-2024
- In which Mizzou is a big winner (and loser) at the Black and Gold Wrestling Scrimmage
- In which the SEC Opening Lines are OUT!
- In which Mizzou Volleyball drops a match to Ole Miss
More Links:
- With Mizzou returning to the field this week, the Missourian asked some former players for their respective views of this 2023 team.
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap...
A quieter week for Akayleb Evans, but he still managed 4 tackles and a pass defended in the win against Minnesota’s hated rivals from Green Bay.
Two tackles and one for a loss paced Jordan Elliott and the Browns, who lost their game to the Seahawks 24-20.
- Congrats on the new career milestone, Colleen Finney!
Welcome to the 5⃣0⃣0⃣ career kill club, @colleen_finney!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ikVeA9VJQi— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 29, 2023
- Kylee Simmons has had a season to remember for Mizzou Soccer and the SEC is recognizing her for it.
.@KyleeMiriam Named First Team All-SEC— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 29, 2023
https://t.co/aHy9DCVlqL#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6WHOx8TDJR
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...