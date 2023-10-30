Kobe Brown gets his first points as an NBA player!

KOBE!

Kobe Brown only got five minutes of game time during his second appearance for the Los Angeles Clippers. He would make the most of it.

Playing in the Clippers’ blowout of the San Antonio Spurs, Brown nailed his first jumper of the season, an open three-pointer, while chipping in with 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Kobe isn’t the only one finding his way in the league. MPJ has been there for a few years and Is still finding ways to black 2nd, 3rd, or 4th fiddle at times. He’s looked great this season, going for 20 and 9 in the Nuggets most recent win this weekend.

Meanwhile in the G-League, the Swarm are about to feature a pair of former Mizzou greats.

Imagining a Jeremiah Tilmon kick out from the post for a Zay triple and crying for what could have been.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

With Mizzou returning to the field this week, the Missourian asked some former players for their respective views of this 2023 team.

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap...

A quieter week for Akayleb Evans, but he still managed 4 tackles and a pass defended in the win against Minnesota’s hated rivals from Green Bay.

Two tackles and one for a loss paced Jordan Elliott and the Browns, who lost their game to the Seahawks 24-20.

Congrats on the new career milestone, Colleen Finney!

Kylee Simmons has had a season to remember for Mizzou Soccer and the SEC is recognizing her for it.