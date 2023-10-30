MV3: Who will guide Mizzou in their final few games?

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff votes on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

Can you believe there are only four more weeks in the 2023 season?

Perhaps it’s because Mizzou is finally putting together a season worthy of following up the 2013 and 2014 campaigns, but it feels like we’re flying through this year. And now we’re facing the home stretch of the season, one in which Mizzou is one of six teams in the country that controls its own destiny re: conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.

In lieu of our regular MV3 this week, we’ve asked our staff to name the three players that they believe will play the biggest role in the Tigers final four games of the season.

1. Brady Cook

You may have been able to guess that Mizzou’s most important player through its first few weeks and months would remain the most important through the final month of the year. And while some players (see below) may feel like sexier picks, it’s Cook who represents the best hope the Tigers have to retake the SEC East.

2. Luther Burden III

Of course, Cook won’t be able to lead the Mizzou offense on his own. While the Tigers have a number of potent options, the standout sophomore from St. Louis is by far the most dangerous. Whether it’s stretching the field vertically or stacking up the yards after catch, Burden is a human highlight reel that regularly takes the lid off of Mizzou’s offense... and, consequently, it’s potential.

3. Darius Robinson

It was hard to wait for Robinson to fully heal from an offseason injury. With him limited to a fraction of his output, the defense felt hobbled for the first few weeks of the season. Ever since he has returned, however, things feel a bit more like 2022, with Robinson leading the charge for a resurgent defensive line. With the offense threatening whenever it has the ball, the defense will need the second half of the season to feature more highlights from Robinson and the other upperclassmen leaders.

Others receiving votes: Kris Abrams-Draine, Mookie Cooper, Theo Wease, Jr.

How about you? Which players do you think will be most valuable for the Tigers over the final 4 weeks? Let us know in the comments.