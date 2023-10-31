 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou vs Tennessee on November 11th will either be on CBS, ESPN, or SEC Network

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, October 31

By Sammy Stava
Tigers vs Vols TBD

All eyes are on the Mizzou vs Georgia game this week of course, but the SEC announced on Monday the TV destinations and game-times for the league’s Week 11 schedule.

No. 14 Mizzou vs No. 19 Tennessee on November 11th has yet to be determined, however.

The Tigers will host the Vols either on the 2:30 CBS slot, 6:00 ESPN, or 6:30 SEC Network — depending on the outcome of this Saturday’s games.

If it’s ESPN or the SEC Network, it will be Mizzou’s third game under the lights at Faurot Field this season.

Just a prediction here, but if Mizzou somehow manages to pull off the upset over Georgia — Missouri should get another 2:30 CBS game. A loss might put them to 6:00 ESPN — which isn’t a bad second-tier option.

Meanwhile, the broadcast crew is set for Mizzou vs Georgia on Saturday in Athens — and it features Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, and Amanda Guerra on the call.

Moving on to some unfortunate injury news for Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer in Game 3 of the World Series — who exited the game after three scoreless innings. Rangers lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • This week’s Mizzou Athletics’ schedule in COMO:
  • Less than a week until Mizzou Basketball is BACK!
  • ABC17’s Nathalie Jones on the upcoming Mizzou Women’s Basketball season:
  • The LA Clippers broadcast on Kobe Brown following his first career NBA points.
  • Nick Honor was mentioned by FOX College Hoops as one of the top returning guards based on assist-to-turnover ratio. Charlton Young with praise:
  • Former Tiger Jeremiah Tilmon joins former Tiger Isiaih Mosley on the Hornets’ G-League Training Camp roster
  • From On3’s Jamie Shaw: Mizzou comes in at No. 8 in their SEC Basketball preseason power rankings:
  • Mizzou Basketball recruiting update on a huge in-state target Aaron Rowe:
  • Mizzou Football comes in at No. 4 on Saturday Down South’s updated SEC power rankings:
  • Mizzou Baseball Season Tickets are on sale NOW!
  • ICYMI from over the weekend: The latest commitment for Mizzou Baseball
  • Highlights from Mizzou Gymnastics over the weekend. Be sure to check out Karen’s recap:
  • New to the Zou from Mizzou Soccer: Mallory McGuire
  • Shawn Hendershot is Mizzou Football’s Academic Player of the Week:
  • Funny stuff from SEC Shorts
  • Mizzou Football running out in front of 63,000 fans
