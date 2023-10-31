Mizzou vs Tennessee on November 11th will either be on CBS, ESPN, or SEC Network

Tigers vs Vols TBD

All eyes are on the Mizzou vs Georgia game this week of course, but the SEC announced on Monday the TV destinations and game-times for the league’s Week 11 schedule.

No. 14 Mizzou vs No. 19 Tennessee on November 11th has yet to be determined, however.

The Tigers will host the Vols either on the 2:30 CBS slot, 6:00 ESPN, or 6:30 SEC Network — depending on the outcome of this Saturday’s games.

The SEC is using the 6-day selection window for football games on Nov. 11.



Mizzou vs. Tennessee will kick off at either ...

2:30 pm CT on CBS

6 pm CT on ESPN

6:30 pm CT on SEC Network



Kickoff time/TV designation will be announced this Saturday night. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 30, 2023

If it’s ESPN or the SEC Network, it will be Mizzou’s third game under the lights at Faurot Field this season.

Just a prediction here, but if Mizzou somehow manages to pull off the upset over Georgia — Missouri should get another 2:30 CBS game. A loss might put them to 6:00 ESPN — which isn’t a bad second-tier option.

Meanwhile, the broadcast crew is set for Mizzou vs Georgia on Saturday in Athens — and it features Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, and Amanda Guerra on the call.

CBS broadcast crew for @MizzouFootball at Georgia on Saturday: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Amanda Guerra — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 30, 2023

Moving on to some unfortunate injury news for Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer in Game 3 of the World Series — who exited the game after three scoreless innings. Rangers lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

We check in with @Ken_Rosenthal, who has more on Max Scherzer's back injury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FyPNLc51wY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

From Reece Candler: Top 2025 basketball product Aaron Rowe to transfer to Tolton

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

This week’s Mizzou Athletics’ schedule in COMO:

Less than a week until Mizzou Basketball is BACK!

Just until we're back playing in front of the best fans we could ask for! #MIZ



️ https://t.co/6umHrcZpcg pic.twitter.com/PQFWTk64YH — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 30, 2023

ABC17’s Nathalie Jones on the upcoming Mizzou Women’s Basketball season:

ICYMI: One week from today #Mizzou WBB will be opening up its season!

I dug into an important year for Tiger women's hoops and the excitement that this team has for this go around, after an off season of bonding ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hSIJTEmB45 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 31, 2023

The LA Clippers broadcast on Kobe Brown following his first career NBA points.

"He was running the show during those offseason scrimmages on a few occasions (and) he was the best player on the floor. ' ." https://t.co/cn3XnN2enO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 30, 2023

On Kobe Brown’s Instagram: His first NBA bucket

On ESPN.com, Stat lines from Jordan Clarkson and Michael Porter Jr. from last night’s Jazz at Nuggets game

Tre Gomillion has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers G-League affiliate training camp roster

Tiger fans, Help me wish this kid a great camp. Best of luck to @Tre_Gomillion as he begins training camp with @nbagleague @ripcityremix @trailblazers. No one, I mean no one impacts the game like you. We love you….M-I-Z https://t.co/z8h5FcM1vK — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 30, 2023

Nick Honor was mentioned by FOX College Hoops as one of the top returning guards based on assist-to-turnover ratio. Charlton Young with praise:

I don’t get emotional….I read the Data….one of the best Pure Point Guards in the country!!!! M-I-Z! ❤️ https://t.co/IgMT5l107T — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) October 30, 2023

Former Tiger Jeremiah Tilmon joins former Tiger Isiaih Mosley on the Hornets’ G-League Training Camp roster

Former #Mizzou center Jeremiah Tilmon is on the same G League training camp roster as Isiaih Mosley. https://t.co/7DsSfkI235 — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 30, 2023

From On3’s Jamie Shaw: Mizzou comes in at No. 8 in their SEC Basketball preseason power rankings:

SEC Basketball Preseason Power Ranking



Team by Team Breakdown: https://t.co/MrdNsTZjQ2 pic.twitter.com/UdgN8TfRM1 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 30, 2023

Mizzou Basketball recruiting update on a huge in-state target Aaron Rowe:

According to a source, Class of 2025 point guard and #Mizzou target Aaron Rowe is returning to CoMo, transferring from Link Academy to his former high school, Father Toltonhttps://t.co/MQoHFBFX67 — Drew King (@drewking0222) October 30, 2023

Mizzou Football comes in at No. 4 on Saturday Down South’s updated SEC power rankings:

Our updated SEC power rankings ‼️https://t.co/LQxPWiALsC pic.twitter.com/1UNABNNrk5 — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) October 30, 2023

Mizzou Baseball Season Tickets are on sale NOW!

ICYMI from over the weekend: The latest commitment for Mizzou Baseball

I am blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at the University of Missouri. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me throughout this process. Most of all I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity.



Go Tiger pic.twitter.com/pgzn8vI16E — Peyton Basler (@PeytonBasler) October 28, 2023

Highlights from Mizzou Gymnastics over the weekend. Be sure to check out Karen’s recap:

Thank you, Tiger fans for coming out this weekend. We can't wait for 2024!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/aUNlCvzTHz — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) October 30, 2023

New to the Zou from Mizzou Soccer: Mallory McGuire

Shawn Hendershot is Mizzou Football’s Academic Player of the Week:

Funny stuff from SEC Shorts

SEC teams do Trick or treat



presented by @renasant pic.twitter.com/jdj8f8WXtM — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) October 30, 2023

Mizzou Football running out in front of 63,000 fans

POV: you’re running out in front of 63,000 roaring Tiger fans #MIZ pic.twitter.com/H1i36WPlId — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 30, 2023