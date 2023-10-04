The matchups that will determine Mizzou vs. LSU

And thus, the dream matchup is set.

When looking at this 2023 Missouri football schedule, every optimistic Tiger fan yearned for a 5-0 start leading into a blockbuster matchup with LSU. Those fans have been rewarded for their faith, as Mizzou has leaped out to an unbeaten start and will welcome Brian Kelly’s streaky team to Columbia on Saturday morning.

The Bayou Bengals are battered and bruised following a 3-2 start to the year, but both losses came to top-15 teams. At the end of the day, LSU’s offense is still near-impossible to stop, and a premier program with its back against a wall is never an easy foe.

2013 was the last time Missouri was able to take down two ranked foes at home, and a win over the No. 23 Bayou Bengals would be a sign that this 2023 squad may be able to resemble that famed team. To accomplish that feat, Mizzou will have to win some key matchups that will determine the outcome of this game. In my eyes, here are the five that will prove to be most pivotal.

Javon Foster/Armand Membou vs. Harold Perkins Jr.

While Mr. Perkins is not necessarily on pace to replicate his 77 tackle, 7.5 sack freshman season in 2023, he is still a force to be reckoned with who has a bright NFL future. The true sophomore and former 5-star recruit is a ferocious linebacker that lives off the edge, utilizing his quick get-off, violent hands and deep arsenal of pass-rush moves to terrorize opposing offensive tackles.

Missouri’s tackles will have to be ready, because LSU defensive coordinator Matt House (former LB coach of the Kansas City Chiefs) will get creative with how he blitzes and stunts Perkins off the edge.

Luckily, the tackle positions are arguably the Mizzou O-line’s strongest points. Javon Foster is an All-SEC performer who has already gone up against the likes of Will Anderson, Travon Walker, Byron Young and others in his six-year career. Armand Membou was one of the top freshman linemen in the country last season and, despite an up-and-down beginning to the ‘23 season, has great upside. This will be Foster’s chance to put together some quality NFL tape against a sure-fire Day 1/2 pick, and it will be Membou’s shot to prove himself against an already proven commodity.

Giving Brady Cook time in the pocket will be pivotal in this game, as I can't imagine that the Mizzou running game will muster much against former Missouri DT Mekhi Wingo and a tough LSU front seven. Yes, Ole Miss ran for 317 against them, but the Rebels also have Quinshon Judkins, Ulysses Bentley IV and a slightly superior offensive line. If Mizzou is able to keep pace with the Bayou Bengal offense, it will have to be because Cook has the necessary protection to attack the LSU secondary.

I implore Mizzou fans to join some NFL scouts in solely watching this matchup for at least a couple of plays in this game. It’ll be that entertaining.

Harold Perkins with a PBU and a sack in back-to-back plays is just stupid pic.twitter.com/5N4G77tmg1 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 16, 2023

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw

The rest of the NFL scouts in attendance will be watching LSU’s wide outs go up against Mizzou’s defensive backs. In all likelihood, two pairs of future NFLers will be going head-to-head in this game, and the success of the LSU offense will likely hinge on how often Nabers and Thomas are able to win against KAD and Rakestraw.

Nabers is the star of the show for LSU, as he has already racked up 40 catches, 625 receiving yards (second in the nation) and five TDs. and is rated as the highest-graded WR against single coverage by PFF. He has top-tier athleticism at 6-foot, 200 lbs. to go along with some great hands and route-running ability, and Nabers figures to put together his second straight 1,000 yard campaign this fall.

Thomas is an incredibly underrated No. 2 option that can expertly use his 6-foot-4 frame to win in jump-ball scenarios downfield, and he has already eclipsed his receiving yard total from last season through just five games (537) and leads the nation in receiving TDs with eight.

That duo is special, continuing a long legacy of elite WRs to come through Baton Rouge. Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw are elite in their own right, but this is the best receiving duo they will face all season long. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock loves to create one-on-one opportunities for his receivers and just give them a shot to win a 50/50 ball. KAD and Rakestraw will have to match Nabers and Thomas in the air, because Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense live off of creating explosive plays through the passing game.

Just check out the Arkansas game as a prime example:

Malik Nabers with another big week. He’s still my WR2



8 REC for 130 YD + 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/pZ3gFUYDEU — Matt Hicks (@TheFF_Educator) September 24, 2023

Or the Ole Miss game:

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr has been balling this season. Right along with Malik Nabers. Outstanding grab for the score!



pic.twitter.com/Yrc0y4gTRY — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) September 30, 2023

However, a point in the Tigers’ favor is that Abrams-Draine has recorded an INT in three straight games. Maybe his hot streak will continue on Saturday.

Mike Denbrock vs. Blake Baker

Coaching matchups are just as important as player matchups, and the inevitable chess match between Mike Denbrock and Blake Baker will be entertaining to watch.

Denbrock was with Brian Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-2016 in a variety of roles before he took over as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator from 2017-2021. In his first year with LSU, Denbrock helped the Tigers rack up a whopping 6,344 total yards of offense, good for 2nd in single-season school history (Gee, I wonder which team is first).

He’s a very creative play-caller that maximizes the favorable matchups he can create with the skilled athletes LSU fields. Just like he did with Desmond Ridder at Cincinnati, Denbrock also puts a lot of responsibility on Daniels to make the right reads and maintain a sustainable tempo on offense, and the veteran quarterback thrives with the freedom he has been granted.

Baker will look to simultaneously contain Daniels in the pocket while limiting the amount of game-changing deep shots that LSU takes. In games against Memphis and Vanderbilt, Drinkwitz and the staff were displeased with the amount of free-running receivers, which can not happen against the freaks of nature that the Bayou Bengals will put on the field.

With so many elite prospects on both sides of the ball in this matchup, these coordinators will truly just be moving pieces around the board in an effort to get a step ahead of the other.

LSU has struggled to convert in the red zone this year



VERY creative from Mike Denbrock & Cortez Hankton



BYU gained multiple explosive by delaying the routes of their best WRs.



Malik slow release here and was WIDE open for a TUDDY pic.twitter.com/ERiCQK0exv — Natty Szn (@PowerHourLSU) September 24, 2023

And here’s Denbrock talking about one of his more unique schemes:

LSU OC Mike Denbrock talking about their "Copy" RPO scheme. Great creativity to get their slot WRs involved in the RPO game w/ motion or condensed formations to run the arrow. pic.twitter.com/BzGmnWGXrg — James Light (@JamesALight) May 28, 2023

Jayden Daniels’ legs vs. Ty’Ron Hopper, JC Carlies and Daylan Carnell

I’ve already mentioned this fairly frequently thus far, but Daniels’ running ability has been a back-breaker for SEC defenses going on two seasons now. He’s already ran for 292 yards on 4.9 yards per carry this year to go along with three touchdowns, and those numbers came on a pretty even mix of designed runs and scrambles out of the pocket.

The key in this game will be preventing Daniels from breaking off the 20-30 yard chunk runs that he seemingly rips off each week, and instead limiting him to short gains. Luckily for Mizzou, the likes of Ty’Ron Hopper, JC Carlies and Daylan Carnell are more than equipped to track the elusive quarterback down in the open field. That trio’s mix of speed and sure-tackling makes them terrifying to meet in the open field, and at least one of them will likely have tabs on Daniels during every play.

But, being in position to make a play is only half of the battle. Bringing Daniels to the ground is something that plenty of great defenders have struggled with in the past, meaning that Hopper, Carlies and Carnell will need to be sharp in their open-field tackling this week.

Daniels’ speculator run against Alabama last season gets the most attention...

Six weekends until LSU football - so to celebrate, here's Jayden Daniels running over, around and through No. 6 ranked Alabama's defense last year.



Great memory.



SO many more to come this season pic.twitter.com/i279aQEiVa — TorresOnLSU (@TorresOnLSU) July 22, 2023

...But he’s been making clutch plays with his legs since his early days at Arizona State:

WATCH: Jayden Daniels makes an athletic running TD to win the game for @ASUFootball, 38-34 pic.twitter.com/rMTV6Uwbpd — AZ Sports Box (@AZSportsBox) October 12, 2019

Luther Burden III vs. Zy Alexander

Alexander may not get the same attention as Perkins Jr. and Wingo do on the LSU defense, but he is just as important of a piece that also has a potential NFL future.

During fall camp, the Loreauville, La. native said “Once I knew LSU was going to offer me, I was ready to commit.” It’s been his dream to play for the Bayou Bengals since he was young, and that dream is now a reality that he gets to live out every Saturday.

The former Southeastern Louisiana Lion transferred to LSU before the ‘23 season, and he has emerged as a great addition thus far.

Alexander has recorded 23 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups after a productive three-year career with the Lions in which he was a two-time All-Southland Conference performer and helped guide his team to back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances. Through five games, Alexander has certainly showed some growing pains in stepping up to the FBS level—specifically against Florida State and Ole Miss—but he’s also displayed some promising week-to-week growth.

It is also safe to assume that this LSU secondary, after being ripped to shreds by Ole Miss, will come out of the gates determined to right the ship. After all, the Bayou Bengals still lay claim to “DBU,” although allowing 748 combined passing yards against the Seminoles and Rebels begs to differ. Alexander had a tough time against FSU and was hurt on the opening drive of the Ole Miss game before returning and being somewhat of a steadying presence.

With his 6-foot-2 frame and coverage skills, Alexander is the logical matchup for Burden, who has been stretching the field more this season and finding holes in coverages like clockwork. It’ll be interesting to see if House allows Alexander to stick with Burden when the receiver is in the slot, or if only matches up with him on the perimeter.

Regardless, if Burden does not win this matchup a handful of times, then Missouri will not win the game. Thus far this season, the dynamic receiver has not been defended by a DB the caliber of Alexander, making this a true measuring stick for just how great Burden is at this juncture of his career. Still, it is hard to imagine that he truly cools off following four-straight games of 100+ yards.

Here’s some film from Alexander’s days with Southeastern Louisiana:

SouthEastern Louisiana got themselves a player in Zy Alexander! A name to follow this season. pic.twitter.com/aSCR03taUs — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) May 6, 2022

I would be remiss if I did not add that LSU will also have to find a way to cover Theo Wease, who is fresh off a 10 catch, 118-yard performance against Vandy. The Bayou Bengal secondary is also fairly banged up, as junior cornerback and Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut did not play against Ole Miss and Alexander missed half of the game.