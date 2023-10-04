 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Football is set for a huge recruiting weekend for Saturday’s game vs LSU

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, October 4

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wingo at the ZOU!

Well, if you needed another reason to get even more excited for the Mizzou vs LSU game on Saturday — this should definitely do it.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from SLUH will be in attendance at Faurot Field.

Perhaps the more important note on this is that Wingo is visiting Mizzou this weekend instead of the Red River Rivalry for Texas vs Oklahoma or College Station for Texas A&M vs Alabama.

That’s not all, however.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong, incoming 2024 commits and other targets along with Ryan Wingo are expected to be in attendance.

From Wiltfong:

“Most of Mizzou’s 2024 recruiting class will return including the country’s top-ranked defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, quarterback Aidan Glover, offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, athlete Brian Huff, tight end Whit Hafer, and receiver Jude James.”

Also from Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove, Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri highlight his Storylines to watch in October from Midwest Spotlight.

It will be a Black Out at Faurot Field.

Is it Saturday yet?

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Basketball announces more TV and tip-times for at Minnesota, Border War, and Braggin’ Rights
  • Mizzou Volleyball’s Janet deMarrais’ performance in the win at Texas A&M:
  • Yeah, that’s right. Mizzou has hosted a College Gameday for football and basketball!
  • Pictures from Mizzou fans making the trip to Vanderbilt:
  • Luther Burden is HIM, according to Theo Wease.
  • Aidan Shaw is ready for a breakout sophomore season!
  • Jordan Clarkson is looking good for Utah Jazz’ media day:
  • And D’Moi Hodge is looking good in a Lakers uniform:
  • Mizzou Softball Fall Home Opener this weekend in COMO.
  • ICYMI: Dennis Gates joined ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones on Sunday Sit-down
  • Noah Surtin: Biggest trash talker on the Mizzou Wrestling Tiger Style team.
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball in the weight room:
  • BK on 101ESPN. Ouch.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...