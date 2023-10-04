Mizzou Football is set for a huge recruiting weekend for Saturday’s game vs LSU

Wingo at the ZOU!
Well, if you needed another reason to get even more excited for the Mizzou vs LSU game on Saturday — this should definitely do it.
According to On3’s Chad Simmons, 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from SLUH will be in attendance at Faurot Field.
5-star WR Ryan Wingo will visit Missouri this weekend for the Tigers' game against LSU, according to @ChadSimmons_— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 3, 2023
Perhaps the more important note on this is that Wingo is visiting Mizzou this weekend instead of the Red River Rivalry for Texas vs Oklahoma or College Station for Texas A&M vs Alabama.
There had been talk about 5-star WR Ryan Wingo visiting Texas A&M or attending the Red River Shootout to see Texas vs. Oklahoma this weekend.— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 3, 2023
That’s not all, however.
According to 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong, incoming 2024 commits and other targets along with Ryan Wingo are expected to be in attendance.
Five-stars and Top247 prospects headline big recruiting weekend for #Mizzou: https://t.co/pJE2z4gCqI— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 3, 2023
From Wiltfong:
“Most of Mizzou’s 2024 recruiting class will return including the country’s top-ranked defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, quarterback Aidan Glover, offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, athlete Brian Huff, tight end Whit Hafer, and receiver Jude James.”
Also from Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove, Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri highlight his Storylines to watch in October from Midwest Spotlight.
.@Rivals_Clint spotlights emerging Midwest recruiting storylines, including Ohio State's push to become the Big Ten's first national recruiting champion: https://t.co/0GAsO7Ve6k— Rivals (@Rivals) October 3, 2023
It will be a Black Out at Faurot Field.
⬛️ WEAR BLACK ⬛️@MizzouFootball is focused on 1-0.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4YLy5svojS— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 3, 2023
We need THE ZOU on fire this weekend!— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) October 4, 2023
Is it Saturday yet?
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- The Revue from Josh Matejka: An easy, breezy heist in Nasvhille
- Beyond the Box Score from Nate Edwards: Business Trips
- From Jaden Lewis: Standout statistics from Mizzou victory at Vanderbilt
- From Jaden Lewis: What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Tuesday, October 3rd edition
- SBN Reacts from Sam Snelling: Where would you rank Mizzou in the SEC East right now?
- Takeaways from Tiger Talk from Parker Gillam: Week 6
(STLToday)
- On Benjamin Hochman’s ‘Ten Hochman’: Brady, cookin’. Mizzou quarterback heads into LSU game without an interception
- From Eli Hoff: Mizzou to play Kentucky under the lights in Lexington later this month
(Columbia Missourian)
- From KOMU 8 Sports’ Harrison Vapnek: ‘Tiger Kickoff Show’: Mizzou offense is HOT, and recap of win over Vanderbilt
- From Christian Riley Dutcher: Tigers to play in prime time against Big Ten foes Illinois, Minnesota
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Basketball announces more TV and tip-times for at Minnesota, Border War, and Braggin’ Rights
More game times coming in #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 3, 2023
- Mizzou Volleyball’s Janet deMarrais’ performance in the win at Texas A&M:
Shining Bright✨ in her home state of Texas— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 3, 2023
Janet deMarrais at Texas A&M
▪️ Career-high 18 kills
▪️ Career-best matching 8 digs
▪️ Fifth-straight double-digit kill match#MIZ | @janetdemarrais pic.twitter.com/Rbg3tqm3yy
- Yeah, that’s right. Mizzou has hosted a College Gameday for football and basketball!
RT if your school has hosted College GameDay for Basketball AND Football pic.twitter.com/IlIo3tygku— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 3, 2023
- Pictures from Mizzou fans making the trip to Vanderbilt:
Brought the noise to #MIZ pic.twitter.com/oDVNdE9UeT— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 3, 2023
- On USA Today: Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz comes in at No. 25 in the country in head coaching salaries
- On ESPN: Mizzou is ranked 16th among the remaining 22 undefeated teams in College Football
- This is a good stat category for Mizzou Football to lead in:
Missouri leads the nation in opponent-adjusted pressure rate.— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) October 3, 2023
Here's a look at the Tigers pressure rate generated relative to their opponent's pressure rate allowed against other FBS opponents. pic.twitter.com/B5zVmA7PfV
- Luther Burden is HIM, according to Theo Wease.
Theo Wease Jr making the case for @lutherburden3 to be in the Heisman discussion.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 3, 2023
“Give Lu the Heisman. He him!” pic.twitter.com/JdpgEduOsf
- Aidan Shaw is ready for a breakout sophomore season!
October 3, 2023
- Jordan Clarkson is looking good for Utah Jazz’ media day:
lookin’ at and it’s lookin’ good pic.twitter.com/Qn7H72fVQW— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 3, 2023
- And D’Moi Hodge is looking good in a Lakers uniform:
.@Dmoi_VI looking good in the Lakers & https://t.co/TycybD414M— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 3, 2023
- Mizzou Softball Fall Home Opener this weekend in COMO.
We host our Fall Home Opener on Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 3, 2023
▪️ Kaskaskia College vs. Columbia College at noon, CT
▪️ #Mizzou vs. Kaskaskia College at 2:30 p.m., CT
▪️ Mizzou vs. Columbia College at 5 p.m., CT#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/aSGLIMdxXu
The Fall Classic⚾️ is right around the corner...follow your favorite #Mizzou alums, like , throughout the @MLB Postseason⤵️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 3, 2023
️https://t.co/fgYNaHC6lj#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/5YBTdmnGhL
- ICYMI: Dennis Gates joined ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones on Sunday Sit-down
ICYMI: #Mizzou MBB coach Dennis Gates and I talked everything from his debut season, the feedback Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge have gotten in the NBA, what to expect this year and more ⬇️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 2, 2023
"To be a Hall of Fame coach, you have to do Hall of Fame things with Hall of Fame people." pic.twitter.com/k30PvAsmtC
- Noah Surtin: Biggest trash talker on the Mizzou Wrestling Tiger Style team.
Safe to say @NSurtin has a reputation in the wrestling room. #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/TiGZZ9dHaP— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) October 3, 2023
- Mizzou Women’s Basketball in the weight room:
Tossin' plates pic.twitter.com/VIl7b25gS6— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 3, 2023
- BK on 101ESPN. Ouch.
That moment when you realize you’ve made a huge mistake… pic.twitter.com/zdGinxX4zV— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 3, 2023
