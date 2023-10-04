Mizzou Football is set for a huge recruiting weekend for Saturday’s game vs LSU

Wingo at the ZOU!

Well, if you needed another reason to get even more excited for the Mizzou vs LSU game on Saturday — this should definitely do it.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from SLUH will be in attendance at Faurot Field.

5-star WR Ryan Wingo will visit Missouri this weekend for the Tigers' game against LSU, according to @ChadSimmons_



Perhaps the more important note on this is that Wingo is visiting Mizzou this weekend instead of the Red River Rivalry for Texas vs Oklahoma or College Station for Texas A&M vs Alabama.

There had been talk about 5-star WR Ryan Wingo visiting Texas A&M or attending the Red River Shootout to see Texas vs. Oklahoma this weekend.



He instead will stay home and see Missouri host LSU on Saturday. https://t.co/tLx4FnnHVL pic.twitter.com/Otg3jJfR0H — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 3, 2023

That’s not all, however.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong, incoming 2024 commits and other targets along with Ryan Wingo are expected to be in attendance.

Five-stars and Top247 prospects headline big recruiting weekend for #Mizzou: https://t.co/pJE2z4gCqI — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 3, 2023

From Wiltfong:

“Most of Mizzou’s 2024 recruiting class will return including the country’s top-ranked defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, quarterback Aidan Glover, offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, athlete Brian Huff, tight end Whit Hafer, and receiver Jude James.”

Also from Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove, Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri highlight his Storylines to watch in October from Midwest Spotlight.

.@Rivals_Clint spotlights emerging Midwest recruiting storylines, including Ohio State's push to become the Big Ten's first national recruiting champion: https://t.co/0GAsO7Ve6k — Rivals (@Rivals) October 3, 2023

It will be a Black Out at Faurot Field.

We need THE ZOU on fire this weekend! — Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) October 4, 2023

Is it Saturday yet?

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Mizzou Basketball announces more TV and tip-times for at Minnesota, Border War, and Braggin’ Rights

Mizzou Volleyball’s Janet deMarrais’ performance in the win at Texas A&M:

Shining Bright✨ in her home state of Texas



Janet deMarrais at Texas A&M

▪️ Career-high 18 kills

▪️ Career-best matching 8 digs

▪️ Fifth-straight double-digit kill match#MIZ | @janetdemarrais pic.twitter.com/Rbg3tqm3yy — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 3, 2023

Yeah, that’s right. Mizzou has hosted a College Gameday for football and basketball!

RT if your school has hosted College GameDay for Basketball AND Football pic.twitter.com/IlIo3tygku — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 3, 2023

Pictures from Mizzou fans making the trip to Vanderbilt:

Missouri leads the nation in opponent-adjusted pressure rate.



Here's a look at the Tigers pressure rate generated relative to their opponent's pressure rate allowed against other FBS opponents. pic.twitter.com/B5zVmA7PfV — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) October 3, 2023

Luther Burden is HIM, according to Theo Wease.

Theo Wease Jr making the case for @lutherburden3 to be in the Heisman discussion.

“Give Lu the Heisman. He him!” pic.twitter.com/JdpgEduOsf — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 3, 2023

Aidan Shaw is ready for a breakout sophomore season!

Jordan Clarkson is looking good for Utah Jazz’ media day:

lookin’ at and it’s lookin’ good pic.twitter.com/Qn7H72fVQW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 3, 2023

And D’Moi Hodge is looking good in a Lakers uniform:

Mizzou Softball Fall Home Opener this weekend in COMO.

We host our Fall Home Opener on Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium!!



▪️ Kaskaskia College vs. Columbia College at noon, CT

▪️ #Mizzou vs. Kaskaskia College at 2:30 p.m., CT

▪️ Mizzou vs. Columbia College at 5 p.m., CT#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/aSGLIMdxXu — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 3, 2023

ICYMI: Dennis Gates joined ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones on Sunday Sit-down

ICYMI: #Mizzou MBB coach Dennis Gates and I talked everything from his debut season, the feedback Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge have gotten in the NBA, what to expect this year and more ⬇️



"To be a Hall of Fame coach, you have to do Hall of Fame things with Hall of Fame people." pic.twitter.com/k30PvAsmtC — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 2, 2023

Noah Surtin: Biggest trash talker on the Mizzou Wrestling Tiger Style team.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball in the weight room:

BK on 101ESPN. Ouch.

That moment when you realize you’ve made a huge mistake… pic.twitter.com/zdGinxX4zV — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 3, 2023