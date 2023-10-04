Trent Burns commits to Missouri’s #1 recruiting class

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Harris. Mizzou lands a huge commitment from 4-star center Trent Burns, further solidifying one of Missouri’s best recruiting classes ever. The guys discuss Trent, give updates on other recruits, and look ahead to the coming season of Mizzou Basketball.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts!

02:00 - 17:30: Welcome Trent Burns!

17:30 - 23:30: Missouri’s roster today and in the future.

23:30 - 25:00: Recruiting is on fire.

25:00 - 40:45: Mizzou’s upcoming season is almost here!

40:45 - 50:00: Fan questions!

50:00 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

