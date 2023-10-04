 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Football: Arkansas at Missouri

Missouri Football 2023: Week 6 versus the LSU Tigers

Mizzou welcomes the Bayou Bengals to Faurot Field for the biggest home game in maybe a decade.

Contributors: Parker Gillam, Nate Edwards, and Jaden Lewis
Mizzou is 5-0 and will welcome Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers to Columbia for the biggest home game in a good while.

Oct 3, 2023, 3:03pm CDT