Missouri Football 2023: Week 6 versus the LSU Tigers

Mizzou is 5-0 and will welcome Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers to Columbia for the biggest home game in a good while.
Oct 3, 2023, 3:03pm CDT
October 4
The matchups that will determine Mizzou vs. LSU
Every football game comes down to a few key head-to-head battles. In this clash of Tigers, there are a handful that will greatly affect the outcome.
October 4
LSU Tigers Preview
Think about 2020. Think about 2020. Think about 2020.
October 3
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Tuesday, October 3rd edition
Eli Drinkwitz gives his thoughts ahead of Missouri’s matchup against LSU.