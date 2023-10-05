Missouri Football Week 6 Bowl Projections: Tigers One Win Away from Bowl Eligibility

The No. 21 ranked Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) are one win away from bowl eligibility heading into Saturday’s match up with the No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC), making it the most anticipated SEC game that Faurot Field has hosted in quite some time.

Mizzou’s win over Vanderbilt last week was their last win as a ranked team since September 19th, 2015 vs UConn. It was also Missouri’s first win in an SEC opener since 2019.

Missouri is currently one of 17 undefeated Power Five teams remaining and one of three from the SEC (Kentucky and Georgia), but the schedule gets real from here on out. With seven regular season games remaining, three are against ranked opponents starting with LSU on Saturday.

With Mizzou off to their best start since 2013 and on the verge of clinching bowl eligibility, the postseason ramifications are starting to heat up — so let’s take a look at some of the latest projections entering Week 6.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura (x2) AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs BYU (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs BYU (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

247Sports: TaxAct Texas Bowl vs kansas (Dec. 27th in Houston): 8:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Saturday Down South: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Duke (Dec. 27th in Charlotte): 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Athlon Sports: Transperfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

USA Today: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football News: TaxAct Texas Bowl vs West Virginia (Dec. 27th in Houston): 8:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

College Football Network: ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) vs Wisconsin (Jan. 1st in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN2

Total count: Music City (3), Liberty (3), Texas (2), Mayo (1), ReliaQuest (1)

100 percent of these 10 projections currently have Missouri in a SEC Pool of Six bowl. Obviously, there’s still a lot of work left to do for Mizzou to enter the New Year’s Six conversation — but a win over LSU on Saturday could entertain that possibility.