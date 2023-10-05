BK’s Bets: Week 6’s Best Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

We’re finally coming off a winning week in our bets. Our best bet was Kentucky -1.5 against Florida. I’ll never understand that line, but I’m glad we were able to take advantage. We also had Ole Miss and Texas A&M as our two “worth a look” games. Overall, a solid week. We’re now 4-1-1 against the spread with our write-up games over the past couple weeks. Let’s be honest, we needed it after a rough start to the season.

Let’s keep up the good vibes this week on a shorter SEC slate with Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn off due to an early bye week. It’s time to dive right into the bets.

WORTH A LOOK:

Alabama @ Texas A&M (+2.5) — 2:30 pm on CBS — Even

This one makes me nervous because I’m still not sure we know what Alabama is as a football team. The Tide have utilized three different quarterbacks this year trying to find one that sticks. The answer is — and always should have been — Jalen Milroe. He’s... fine? Good runner, perfectly capable thrower. The defense is solid. But this simply isn’t the same Alabama team we’ve seen in recent years. They could absolutely put together a gameplan that frustrates new Texas A&M starter Max Johnson, but I like putting my money behind the team I believe has the better defense in this game that’s getting points at home. I wish this was a 3-point line to give more coverage, but I’ll take the Aggies in a tight one, 23-20.

Kentucky (+14.5) @ Georgia — 6:00 pm on ESPN

Someone finally woke up Kentucky in time to play the first quarter last week, and the results were impressive. The Wildcats ran wild against Florida and put up 33 points despite throwing for fewer than 70 yards through the air. It sure helps to have Ray Davis running for more than 10 yards per carry, eh? This isn’t the same Georgia defense we saw a year ago. Auburn proved last week that the Bulldogs are gettable on the ground. That’s good, because passing against this secondary is a nightmare. Georgia has allowed fewer than 5 yards per attempt on the season. Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Lack of competition in the first five weeks of the season is a factor, but this pass defense is menacing. Kentucky’s defense has the ability to force Georgia into passing situations, and I’m not sure that’s the way Georgia wants to live. Give me Kentucky in a slight upset, 27-24.

BK’S BEST BET:

LSU @ Missouri (+6.5) — 11:00 am on ESPN

Someone explain this one to me, please. Nothing is a guarantee in sports. It’s entirely possible LSU comes to Columbia and puts up 50 points. Jayden Daniels is awesome, Logan Diggs is running wild and the Brian Thomas Jr/Malik Nabers duo has been among the best in the country. HOWEVER... have you watched the LSU defense? The Bayou Tigers gave up a combined 1,100 yards and 86 points over the past two weeks. Ole Miss and Arkansas averaged nearly a first down every time they attempted a pass. LSU’s defense currently ranks 13th in the SEC in scoring, 14th in rushing defense, 11th in pass defense, 14th in yards per play, 12th in TFL and 13th in 20+ yard plays allowed. This is a bottom three defense in the conference in every possible way. Is this a good time to mention Missouri has been among the best and most explosive offenses not only in the SEC, but in the country? There is a case to be made that Missouri is the better team in this game, and they’re a touchdown underdog. In fact, SP+ has Missouri as a (very) slight favorite. My favorite bet in this game is the over, but I am more than happy to include the Tigers against the spread. Give me another slight upset, with Missouri advancing to a 6-0 start after a 41-37 win.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Western Michigan @ Mississippi State (-20.5)— 11:00 am on SEC Network

Vanderbilt @ Florida (-18.5) — 3:00 pm on SEC Network

Arkansas @ Ole Miss (-11.5) — 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Those are my picks for the week. All odds are provided by DraftKings. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.