A MOmentous weekend ahead

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 5

By Karen Steger
Let’s kick this off, Des! Our Fearless and Fashionable Francois has let us know all the home games we can see as Mizzou fans this weekend. It’s A LOT.

Also, I have links the next two days, and it’s not lost on me that everything I’m writing up top for Thursday’s post could have gone on Friday. Can I just copy/paste the entire thing? #deepthoughts

SOFTBALL

Fall Ball continues with a softball double-header on Friday! Not much is out there regarding how last weekend in KC against the Roos and MO State Bears went, and I don’t anticipate this weekend to be any different. I might just go check out the CC game.

VOLLEYBALL

When: Friday at 6:30pm

It’s Alumni Weekend for Dawn Sullivan’s crew, and fresh off another SEC victory, this time on the road in Columbia (L)East, they’ll be taking on no. 22 Kentucky!

HOOPS

When: Friday at 9pm vs. each other

Mizzou Madness at the historic columns, under the lights, just a day away! *happy sigh*

Please, let me entertain you with my gallery of super professional shots from last year.

Here’s a hype video released the other day.

FOOTBALL

When: Saturday at 11am v. LSU

So, this is interesting... the Tigers (both of them) are playing some chess ahead of Saturday’s game. Per Football Scoop, we have some news:

Earlier this week, with his defensive coming off a school-record-worst performance, LSU coach Brian Kelly added veteran defensive assistant Pete Jenkins to the Tigers’s staff to improve the Tigers defensive line play before their impending trip to Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri is bringing in veteran assistant coach J.B. Grimes to assist with the Tigers’s offensive line. In Grimes, Missouri and coach Eli Drinkwitz add an extremely well-regarded veteran presence with coaching stops at multiple SEC and Power 5 programs, including among them Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Looks like The Prez will be in town, along with Mr. Wingo and many others

In case you need more reason to get pumped up about this weekend, check out last weekend’s mini-movie! And this... interesting tweet. Will Truman be parachuting into Faurot?

SOCCER

When: Sunday at 3pm vs. #15 South Carolina

Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers will return home this weekend — they face Ole Miss tonight, with whom they hold an overall lead (5-2-2) — to face off against a ranked South Carolina squad. The Tigers hold a 3-9 record against the Gamecocks, and their only wins come in the first three meetings between the two programs.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Mizzou W 37-31 (Mizzou alum, thank you NICK)

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Trib: Mizzou W 49-45

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Mizzou W 45-42

No. 2 Missouri (behind Kentucky, the new no. 1) Also intriguing: Missouri’s offense, which has racked up 500-plus yards each of the past two weeks, and quarterback Brady Cook has 300-plus passing yards for three straight weeks. That, and watching LSU’s porous defense, gives hope that Mizzou can make it a game in Columbia next week. It’s fine to wonder how long this can keep going. But the Tigers are already two wins away from their best record in six years. Enjoy the ride.

Dime of the week: Brady Cook to Luther Burden III, Missouri

One of the most underrated quarterback to wide receiver combinations in college football is Cook to Burden. The duo connected on the prettiest pass of the week, splitting two defenders at the back pylon for a touchdown.

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

SIDE NOTE: I want to take a moment to thank Matthew Smith for his Rock M Tiger Style coverage. He’s moving on to greener wrestling-focused pastures, and we certainly wish him well. He’s done great work for the site, and we love to see our guys succeed. In his place, Matthew Gustafson, our freshman J-Schooler and new VB beat writer, will be taking the reins.

During the team’s home tournament last week at The Club at Old Hawthorne, Walker finished second overall with a five-under 211. Her 211 total is a new career best for the sophomore as she followed up an even-par 72 on the opening day with a three-under 69 and two-under 70. Overall, Walker carded 10 birdies with just five bogeys during the 54-hole tournament, including just three bogeys over the final 51 holes.

Walker has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 season, posting a 70.5 stroke average during the team’s first two tournaments. She has carded four rounds under par in her six competed in after doing so five times in 26 rounds as a freshman.

Former Tigers

