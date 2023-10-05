A MOmentous weekend ahead

Let’s kick this off, Des! Our Fearless and Fashionable Francois has let us know all the home games we can see as Mizzou fans this weekend. It’s A LOT.

Mizzou MOmentum rolls forward with huge opportunities this weekend in Columbia. Let’s make it one to remember!@MizzouSoftball on Friday



@MizzouVB on Friday



Mizzou Madness for @MizzouHoops & @MizzouWBB on Friday@MizzouFootball on Saturday@MizzouSoccer on Sunday — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) October 4, 2023

SOFTBALL

Fall Ball continues with a softball double-header on Friday! Not much is out there regarding how last weekend in KC against the Roos and MO State Bears went, and I don’t anticipate this weekend to be any different. I might just go check out the CC game.

FALL SCHEDULE UPDATE



️Friday, Oct. 6

️Mizzou Softball Complex



▪️ Kaskaskia College vs. Columbia College at noon, CT

▪️ #Mizzou vs. Kaskaskia College at 2:30 p.m., CT

▪️ Mizzou vs. Columbia College at 5 p.m., CT#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xZWosqndzT — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 26, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

When: Friday at 6:30pm

It’s Alumni Weekend for Dawn Sullivan’s crew, and fresh off another SEC victory, this time on the road in Columbia (L)East, they’ll be taking on no. 22 Kentucky!

HOOPS

When: Friday at 9pm vs. each other

Mizzou Madness at the historic columns, under the lights, just a day away! *happy sigh*

Please, let me entertain you with my gallery of super professional shots from last year.

Here’s a hype video released the other day.

One day closer to the returning

The Columns

Friday, Oct. 6

⏰ 9 p.m.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/igEV5XiiGv — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 3, 2023

FOOTBALL

When: Saturday at 11am v. LSU

So, this is interesting... the Tigers (both of them) are playing some chess ahead of Saturday’s game. Per Football Scoop, we have some news:

Point, Counterpoint: Missouri sees LSU's move, raises the stakes with esteemed veteran coach https://t.co/vKZ3o6nqiN via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) October 4, 2023

Earlier this week, with his defensive coming off a school-record-worst performance, LSU coach Brian Kelly added veteran defensive assistant Pete Jenkins to the Tigers’s staff to improve the Tigers defensive line play before their impending trip to Columbia, Missouri. Missouri is bringing in veteran assistant coach J.B. Grimes to assist with the Tigers’s offensive line. In Grimes, Missouri and coach Eli Drinkwitz add an extremely well-regarded veteran presence with coaching stops at multiple SEC and Power 5 programs, including among them Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Looks like The Prez will be in town, along with Mr. Wingo and many others

see you this weekend brudder #MIZ https://t.co/Soobq8XZg3 — James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) October 4, 2023

In case you need more reason to get pumped up about this weekend, check out last weekend’s mini-movie! And this... interesting tweet. Will Truman be parachuting into Faurot?





The Tigers go on the road to kickoff SEC play.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/VpFBWCXL1v — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 4, 2023

SOCCER

When: Sunday at 3pm vs. #15 South Carolina

Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers will return home this weekend — they face Ole Miss tonight, with whom they hold an overall lead (5-2-2) — to face off against a ranked South Carolina squad. The Tigers hold a 3-9 record against the Gamecocks, and their only wins come in the first three meetings between the two programs.

On to the Links!

Pick a Block M pic.twitter.com/46fEl3J1td — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) October 3, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

A new Dive Cuts, “Welcome, Trent Burns!” is upon us, featuring Sam Snelling & CY’s favorite follow (seriously, he QT our guy all the time) Matt Watkins

More Links:

Football

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Mizzou W 37-31 (Mizzou alum, thank you NICK) Calum McAndrew, Columbia Trib: Mizzou W 49-45 Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Mizzou W 45-42

No. 2 Missouri (behind Kentucky, the new no. 1) Also intriguing: Missouri’s offense, which has racked up 500-plus yards each of the past two weeks, and quarterback Brady Cook has 300-plus passing yards for three straight weeks. That, and watching LSU’s porous defense, gives hope that Mizzou can make it a game in Columbia next week. It’s fine to wonder how long this can keep going. But the Tigers are already two wins away from their best record in six years. Enjoy the ride.

Superlatives, Week 5 (Kennington Smith III, The Athletic)

Dime of the week: Brady Cook to Luther Burden III, Missouri One of the most underrated quarterback to wide receiver combinations in college football is Cook to Burden. The duo connected on the prettiest pass of the week, splitting two defenders at the back pylon for a touchdown.

WOW

Luther Burden III has more receiving yards (644) through five games than Ja’Marr Chase had through the first five games of his Biletnikoff season.



More receiving TD’s (5) than DeVonta Smith had through the first five games of his Biletnikoff season.



And more receptions (43)… pic.twitter.com/c0vCIgz8qN — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 4, 2023

Oh hey there, KAD! We see you, Rake!

Week 6 College Football Top 25 CBs



1. Travis Hunter, Colorado

2. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

3. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

4. Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

5. Cooper DeJean, Iowa

6. Mike Sainristil, Michigan

7. Denzel Burke, Ohio State

8. Kalen King, Penn State

9. DJ James,… pic.twitter.com/FgvTP4W15X — On3 (@On3sports) October 4, 2023

Interesting NCAA decision, as reported by Nicole Auerbach. For the creative staffs, this makes total sense. That stuff takes so much time to set up, etc. Leave it for OFFICIAL VISITS!:

The NCAA is also tackling the important stuff: Getting rid of photoshoots for recruits!! pic.twitter.com/AxFyR2aOxn — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 4, 2023

I don’t know what this means, per se, but Dan says it’s good and we agree with what Dan Keegan says, so yes, we like this. (kinda like, in honor of Mean Girls Day on 10/3, ‘Kady Heron wears army pants and flip-flops, so I wear army pants and flip-flops’ kinda thing)

Missouri leads the nation in opponent-adjusted pressure rate.



Here's a look at the Tigers pressure rate generated relative to their opponent's pressure rate allowed against other FBS opponents. pic.twitter.com/B5zVmA7PfV — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) October 3, 2023

Hoops

Drew King (PowerMizzou) continues his previews: Vanderbilt | Mississippi State

A well-deserved honor for The Judge, Noah the Fisherman, Frankie and Ashton Judd (I don’t have a nickname for her, sorry)! Read Christian’s story at the Missourian.

INBOX: @SEC announces that

Noah Carter and Nick Honor will represent #Mizzou Men’s Basketball alongside @CoachDGates on Oct. 18 at Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama.



Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd to represent the women’s side on Oct. 19.@CoMoSports — Christian Riley Dutcher (@ByChristianD) October 4, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Read The Week in Mizzou Sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Some baseball schedule updates, courtesy of Trripleplay

Schedule news for @MizzouBaseball ! Opening weekend is in San Luis Obispo vs @CalPolyBSB

2nd weekend is at San Diego State for the Tony Gwynn Classic. https://t.co/kK8f1cwGpw — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) October 4, 2023

Wrestling news on the horizon? We’ll see.

You keep on asking us when it’s being released….stay alert @MizzouWrestling fans, its coming tomorrow! #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/VhyzhVn428 — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) October 4, 2023

SIDE NOTE: I want to take a moment to thank Matthew Smith for his Rock M Tiger Style coverage. He’s moving on to greener wrestling-focused pastures, and we certainly wish him well. He’s done great work for the site, and we love to see our guys succeed. In his place, Matthew Gustafson, our freshman J-Schooler and new VB beat writer, will be taking the reins.

This is absolutely tremendous. The first one since the Tigers joined the SEC?!? (Read more at The Missourian)

Big shoutout to Melanie Walker, who becomes to earn @SEC Golfer of the Week accolades! #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/qCFosou1y0 pic.twitter.com/I4pkrKLfZm — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) October 4, 2023

During the team’s home tournament last week at The Club at Old Hawthorne, Walker finished second overall with a five-under 211. Her 211 total is a new career best for the sophomore as she followed up an even-par 72 on the opening day with a three-under 69 and two-under 70. Overall, Walker carded 10 birdies with just five bogeys during the 54-hole tournament, including just three bogeys over the final 51 holes. Walker has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 season, posting a 70.5 stroke average during the team’s first two tournaments. She has carded four rounds under par in her six competed in after doing so five times in 26 rounds as a freshman.

Loading... Swim & Dive hype video

Former Tigers

A new Cuonzo Martin sighting, as he visited with TJ and the Iowa State Cyclones

In today’s edition of Karen Loves Nick Bolton. He’s gonna be back this weekend!

VIDEO: #Chiefs Nick Bolton (ankle) back at practice after missing the last two games @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/kKEzDUL9nO — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) October 4, 2023

Clipps Media Days, featuring our guy Kobe! (still waiting for him to put up my Clippers colorways on his site...)

Lakers Media Day, featuring D’Moi! [insert heart eyes emoji] LOVE that he is getting his shot.

From Demarre Carroll, who’s an assistant for the Lakers

First Day of training camp… Feels good to have Basketball Season back…. — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) October 3, 2023

I see you, DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU. (not slide one, that’s Bam. slide 2)

