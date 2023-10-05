Three by Three: Week Six Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview

Welcome to the Week Six edition of the Three by Three. Allow me to be your college football sherpa, guiding you through the intrigue of the sport each week. I will try to avoid just covering the big obvious stuff, but sometimes the Red River Rivalry is the most interesting thing, you know?

Each week I will highlight three interesting storylines each from the Missouri contest, in the SEC, and around the nation. Let’s get to it.

Missouri vs LSU

Mizzou DBs vs LSU WR; Mizzou O-Line vs LSU D-Line

LSU has two position groups that are studded with Sunday talent. Its receiver room and defensive line both have multiple college stars who will soon be playing in the NFL. Missouri has some pro prospects facing them too, and those Tigers will need to more than hold their own against these bevy of blue-chips. Can Armand Membou protect Brady Cook from Harold Perkins? Can Connor Tollison make room for the run game against Maason Smith? Can Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw keep Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas in check? Missouri can not win this game if they get wiped out in the individual matchups.

Great home crowd

Three weeks after a massive, emotional win at 11 AM over a purple power, Mizzou has a chance to duplicate the feat. It was an excellent crowd that welcomed Kansas State, and we need to see a similar buzz in Faurot on Saturday. Considering how many powercats made the drive over from that state out west, I expect an even higher percentage of Mizzou fans on Saturday. Bring the heat, Mizzou faithful - have an effect on this game.

Motivation

I will be interested to see how LSU responds to its loss to Ole Miss last week, the second of the season. The Tigers came into the year with aspirations of repeating as SEC West champs, and perhaps earning a playoff bid. Both of those goals have mostly evaporated. Will the Tigers, with a veteran QB and a sharp coaching staff, get off the mat in a morning road game? Or will the team come out flat and deflated? For what it’s worth, last year LSU suffered its second loss in Week Six against Tennessee, and came back the next week to defeat Florida in The Swamp.

Around the SEC

Alabama on the Road

The Saban dynasty is starting to show cracks – last year’s team committed far too many penalties, and the receiver talent in particular is lacking compared to recent years. But most importantly, the team looks in peril in many road contests in recent years. They pack their bags and head to College Station this week, a spot where they lost in 2021. The Aggies are a more balanced team than they were that year, and have a real chance to knock Alabama out of the season’s playoff storyline.

Finish the Georgia Test

Kentucky and Georgia are both 5-0, and neither have looked very impressive until last week when Kentucky dismantled Florida up and down every aisle of Kroger Field. Georgia represents a much stiffer test for the Wildcats, although both of their SEC opponents so far have hung around and forced the two time champions to break a sweat into the fourth quarter. But neither Auburn or South Carolina was able to finish the exam; Will Kentucky be the team that does so and breaks Georgia’s 22-game win streak?

Arkansas Stress

Don’t look now but the Razorback program is teetering on the edge. They have lost three straight ballgames, and their Week one victory over Kent State is their only FBS win of the season. KJ Jefferson is doing all he can, but this portal-constructed roster around him is not up to par, even in a down SEC west. The shocking thing is how bad the hogs are in the trench, previously a hallmark of the Sam Oittman teams. If they don’t start their season turnaround this week, it might not be coming at all.

Around the Nation

Red River Rivalry

What a treat! This is annually one of my favorite games of the season, and both squads are undefeated for the first time since 2011. That game ended with the higher-ranked Sooners blowing the doors off the upstart Horns. Texas has looked great in the early going of this season, and they are actually underachieving in some ways – the Horns offense ranks 72nd in FBS in Finishing Drives. They played a great game against ‘Bama, but it still wasn’t a perfect game – if the Horns bring their A-game, their 99th-percentile game, this one could get ugly again.

Arkansas State at Troy

I love writing this column each week and preaching the gospel of the Sun Belt to the Rock M readership. If I can find just one faithful disciple in your midst, I will be fulfilled. Arkansas State was left for dead after starting the season in a 110-3 hole after losses to Oklahoma and Memphis, but Butch Jones made a quarterback change that might save his season and possibly his job. True freshman Jaylen Raynor looks like a game breaker, accounting for 11 total touchdowns in the last two weeks. The Red Wolves take their three-game winning streak to Troy to face the reigning league champs and one of the best defenses in the Group of 5. I can’t wait to watch Raynor try to extend his hot streak against Troy’s athletic, aggressive defense.

William & Mary vs Virginia

What? Why is an FCS game on here? For revenge! Virginia is perhaps the worst team in the Power Five, a team that might challenge the pre-Prime 2022 Colorado Buffaloes as the worst Power Five team of recent vintage. They have to face their old coach Mike London now in perhaps their last winnable ballgame. London is the head coach of a top-20 William & Mary team that runs a lot of funky stuff on offense – triple options, snaps that go between guys legs on its way to another guy, dual-quarterback sets. The Tribe are gonna break out every trick in the book to beat London’s old employer and the in-state big-timers.