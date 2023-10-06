Mizzou vs LSU Q and A with Zachary Junda from And The Valley Shook

The game that the Mizzou fanbase has circled on their calendars is here. 5-0 heading into the LSU game was thought to be a possibility in the pre-season, but now it’s here — setting up a much-anticipated game at Faurot Field.

Could the No. 21 ranked Missouri Tigers be getting No. 23 LSU Tigers at the right time with Brian Kelly’s squad reeling on the defensive end? Or is LSU desperate to bounce back in a big way?

We previewed the match up with Zachary Junda over at LSU’s SB Nation site And The Valley Shook.

Kick-off on Saturday in COMO is set for 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden on the call.

Here’s the Q&A to get your ready:

Sammy Stava: After winning the SEC West last season and being ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, how disappointing has this 3-2 start been for LSU considering the high expectations in Year 2 under Brian Kelly?

Zachary Junda: The 2023 season has been pretty disappointing so far. LSU came into the year bringing back just about everybody from a good offense, a favorable schedule and they should (key word should) have had a good enough defense to get to Atlanta, maybe even win the SEC, and get to the playoff. But now you’ve got two losses on the ledger before the calendar flipped to October and no team has ever made the CFP with two losses. Now could LSU still win the West? Sure. LSU was in the exact same spot this time a year ago and they won the West, but with the way the defense is playing another loss feels like a “when” not an “if.”

SS: What exactly has gone wrong for LSU in the season opening loss to Florida State, and last week against Ole Miss?

ZJ: In a word: defense. Florida State hung 45 on LSU in Orlando and last weekend the Tigers had literally the worst defensive performance in school history: 711 yards surrendered. The Tiger defensive line has had four different position coaches since spring practice, the wrong linebacker personnel has been utilized, the coaching staff has schemed Harold Perkins out of games, and a patchwork secondary full of transfers is just totally devoid of talent. But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

SS: LSU’s early season struggles certainly haven’t been because of Jayden Daniels. In the first five games he’s thrown for 1,710 yards with 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Has he been as good as advertised since transferring from Arizona State?

ZJ: He’s been better. Daniels is having the second best season an LSU quarterback has ever had, behind only Joe Burrow’s epic 2019. He left a little to be desired last season because he was a little too protective of the ball. A year ago Daniels wouldn’t try to take the top off the defense, but this year he’s a totally different guy. And he’s showing he’s got a pretty good deep ball! It helps that he’s got future pros at receiver to throw the ball to, but he was also making NFL throws last weekend. He’s the best running quarterback I’ve ever seen in an LSU uniform and now he’s trusting his receivers to make plays down the field. He’s had a Heisman-worthy season to start 2023 but sadly his defense might keep him from getting an invite to New York.

SS: Other than Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, who are some other players to watch out for on this potent LSU offense? On the defensive side, how has the Mizzou transfer Mekhi Wingo performed so far this season?

ZJ: Nabers running mate Brian Thomas Jr. has really blown up this season. He’s 6’4” and had legit D1 basketball offers coming out of high school and we’re seeing him make the most use of his big frame. Thomas is also quicker than you would think a guy with that size would have. Transfer running back Logan Diggs has emerged as LSU’s best back and it’s not particularly close. I’d also keep an eye on sophomore tight end Mason Taylor. Taylor’s claim to fame was catching the game-winning two-pointer against Alabama last season and he hasn’t disappointed this season. There’s a chance he leaves LSU as the most productive tight end in program history.

Mekhi Wingo has been awesome for LSU. He really stepped up last season when Maason Smith went down and had an All-American season at defensive tackle. This year he represented LSU at Media Days and he’s wearing LSU’s coveted No. 18 jersey, which is given to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Tiger. For those distinctions to be awarded to a transfer is a testament to the type of guy he is off the field, and he’s not too shabby on the field either.

SS: With two losses already and playing an 11 a.m. road game, would you be concerned at all about LSU’s motivation level heading into this one?

ZJ: If LSU was led by its previous two head coaches I’d be really concerned that they would sleepwalk through a game like this one. Les Miles and Ed Orgeron were bad about letting one loss compound into multiple, but I think Brian Kelly is better at rallying his troops.

SS: LSU comes into this game favored by 6.5 points. How do you see this game going on Saturday? Any final score prediction?

ZJ: This game is going to be a lot tougher than most LSU fans expected back in August. I would expect another shootout like last week’s game against Ole Miss because 1) LSU can’t stop anybody and 2) I don’t think anyone’s capable of stopping LSU’s offense. I think an LSU team with its back against the wall does win a 38-31 type of game. LSU got embarrassed defensively last weekend and pride has to kick in...right? The Tiger defense doesn’t have to turn into the 1985 Bears overnight, they just need to not be literally the worst defense in program history.

Thanks to Zachary for a good conversation and his good insight on LSU. Follow him on Twitter and go visit And The Valley Shook for all things LSU coverage this week.