What would it take for Luther Burden to earn Heisman votes?

Luther Burden III is good at football. You know that, of course. But just how good he’s been might somehow be going... under-the-radar? That’s a personal opinion. It’s also due to circumstances beyond his own control.

Missouri wasn’t supposed to be this good. Not according to national standards, at least. Vegas set the Tigers’ win total for 2023 at 6.5. They will exceed that number by winning two more games this season. Brady Cook came into the season fighting for his job. He’s thrown for more yards this season than Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Quinn Ewers, Jordan Travis or KJ Jefferson. Burden finished last season with 375 yards receiving. He’s nearly doubled that production this season in less than half of the games.

So, yeah, it’s understandable that it’s taken those outside of the Mizzou bubble a little time to catch up as the Tigers transition from a defense-first slog of a football team to one of the most exciting offenses in the country to watch.

Luther Burden has eye-popping stats but @cdotharrison says the lack of attention on him nationally should put a chip on Mizzou's shoulder: pic.twitter.com/zM94quZFoV — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 26, 2023

Burden is a big piece of that puzzle; probably the biggest piece. He leads all FBS receivers in receiving yards. He leads all power five pass catchers in yards after catch (400) and missed tackles forced (15), according to Pro Football Focus. His 11 receptions of 20+ yards this season trail only Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).

The production is off the charts. So much so that Burden has racked up more receiving yards through five games than any Mizzou receiver had ever produced through five games in an individual season in program history.

Luther Burden 1st Tiger receiver with more than 600 yards receiving in 1st 5 games — Tom Orf (@MU4124) September 30, 2023

That kind of production gets you wondering. How does this season compare to the best of the best? Not just in program history, but in recent wide receiver history?

It’s time to compare Burden to his peers. And his peers are the best receivers we’ve seen in college football in recent memory.

There have been nine wide receivers to receive Heisman votes in the past 15 years. The only player among them to win the Heisman was Devonta Smith in 2020. Winning the Heisman as a wide receiver in any season is nearly impossible. Doing so in this season with these quarterbacks? Yeah, don’t count on it. But that doesn’t mean Burden is completely eliminated from receiving votes. That is still very much on the table. Let’s take a look at what would have to happen to make it possible.

WRs in the past 15 years to receive votes for the Heisman Trophy:

2020 - DeVonta Smith - 1st (1,856 points)

Final Statistics: 117 receptions, 1856 yards, 23 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 45 receptions, 556 yards, 4 TD

Alabama 13-0, Won the CFP

2016 - Dede Westbrook - 4th (209 points)

Final Statistics: 80 receptions, 1,524 yards, 17 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 34 receptions, 544 yards, 5 TD

Oklahoma 11-2, Won the Sugar Bowl

2014 - Amari Cooper - 3rd (1,023 points)

Final Statistics: 124 receptions, 1,727 yards, 16 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 52 receptions, 746 yards, 3 TD

Alabama 12-2, Lost in Sugar Bowl

2012 - Marquise Lee - 4th (207 points)

Final Statistics: 118 receptions, 1,721 yards, 14 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 52 receptions, 649 yards, 7 TD

USC 7-6, Lost in Sun Bowl

2012 - Tavon Austin - 8th (47 points)

Final Statistics: 114 receptions, 1,289 yards, 12 TD / 72 carries, 643 yards, 3 touchdowns / 2 return TD

First Five Game Statistics: 58 receptions, 662 yards, 8 TD / 7 carries, 90 yards

West Virginia 7-6, Lost in Pinstripe Bowl

2010 - Justin Blackmon - 5th (105 points)

Final Statistics: 111 receptions, 1,782 yards, 20 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 47 receptions, 748 yards, 11 TD

Oklahoma State 11-2, Won in Alamo Bowl

2009 - Mardy Gilyard - 9th (23 points)

Final Statistics: 87 receptions, 1,191 yards, 11 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 38 receptions, 517 yards, 7 TD

Cincinnati 12-1, Lost in Sugar Bowl

2009 - Golden Tate - 10th (21 points)

Final Statistics: 93 receptions, 1,496 yards, 15 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 33 receptions, 602 yards, 4 TD

Notre Dame 6-6, No Bowl Game

2008 - Michael Crabtree - 5th (116 points)

Final Statistics: 97 receptions, 1,165 yards, 19 TD

First Five Game Statistics: 38 receptions, 564 yards, 8 TD

Texas Tech 11-2, Lost in Cotton Bowl

That was a lot of names, and even more numbers. What does it all mean for Burden? First of all, he’s currently putting up similar numbers to many of the receivers that went on to receive Heisman votes. Burden has 43 receptions for 644 yards and five touchdowns through five games. Those are representative numbers, the likes of which earn a player his way onto a list like this if he keeps it up.

Luther Burden III has more receiving yards (644) through five games than Ja’Marr Chase had through the first five games of his Biletnikoff season.



More receiving TD’s (5) than DeVonta Smith had through the first five games of his Biletnikoff season.



And more receptions (43)… pic.twitter.com/c0vCIgz8qN — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 4, 2023

I think the most important number, though, is the team success. The only wide receivers in the past 15 years to receive Heisman votes despite his team winning fewer than 10 games during the regular season were Marquise Lee (2012), Tavon Austin (2012) and Golden Tate (2009), all of whom produced at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns the previous year. Two of those three (Lee and Austin) produced 1,000 yards the previous season on a 10-win team and the voting simply caught up to the production a year late. Tate was the lone exception to this rule, with Notre Dame winning fewer than eight games each of the two years in which he starred for the Fighting Irish. The only real explanation for his votes is the fact that he did, indeed, play for Notre Dame. That kind of exposure does matter.

Beyond team success and putting up eye-popping numbers, these players all had moments. Smith went for 167 yards and two touchdowns against a top-5 opponent in Georgia early in his season. Westbrook broke out for more than 230 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s win over Texas in 2016. Cooper finished with more than 200 yards on 13 receptions in the Iron Bowl to finish out the 2014 season. Lee had more than 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns as USC got into a shootout against a top-5 ranked Oregon team in 2012. Austin had more than 340 rushing yards in a loss (!!!) against a top-15 ranked Oklahoma team in 2012. Blackmon had more than 100 receiving yards in every single game in which he played in 2010. Tate had more than 100 yards in both of Notre Dame’s games against top-15 ranked opponents. Crabtree had more than 120 yards and the game-winning touchdown as time expired in Texas Tech’s massive upset against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in 2008.

In other words, the Heisman hopeful wide receivers all had their ‘moment,’ and those moments largely came against ranked opponents. Big time players, big time games. You know the saying.

oh no while you weren’t watching the best receiver in the country just scored again



Luther Burden is SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/NFkN5nHRLH — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) September 30, 2023

The next month is Burden’s opportunity to have those moments. The Tigers are currently slated to play four of its next five games against ranked opponents. It starts with a highly anticipated matchup against LSU. This is the kind of game that will draw eyeballs from national writers across the country. If Missouri finds a way to win this game, every game from here on out gets bigger.

That’s how Burden earns his way into the Heisman conversation. It starts with the individual success we’ve seen from him to start out the season. It also requires a whole lot of winning by the Tigers. Both sides of that equation have done their respective jobs through five games. Can they keep it rolling for two more months?