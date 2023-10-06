PREGAMIN’ LSU

♫ Just left Faurot Field, dressin’ up formal ♫

Folks, if you’re going to have a blackout game, just wear black. It’s not all that difficult!

Despite the obvious missed opportunity here, I’m still generally a fan of this look. The white pants aren’t too garish, and I can understand why they didn’t go with gold against LSU. They look nice with the black-on-black up top, and even provide some classic contrast. It’s not as good as it could’ve been (and when has it been this year re: uniforms) but it’s also not a major fashion faux pa.

In Case You Missed It...

LSU is doing everything it can to get its defensive line fixed for Saturday, and Mizzou is countering. After LSU hired a defensive specialist ahead of Saturday’s tilt, Eli Drinkwitz brought in veteran offensive staffer J.B. Grimes as a specialist to help fix some of the offensive line’s (relatively minor) issues.

The injury report looks pretty clean right now, with only Darius Robinson and Mekhi Miller being listed as “questionable” heading into Saturday. If I was a betting man, I’d guess Darius Robinson will suit up. Drinkwitz had mentioned previously that Robinson is playing through a calf injury and the team would think about resting him against Vanderbilt in anticipation of the LSU home game.

Mark Twain, famous Missouri boy, was a big fan of Baton Rouge, famously dunked on Baton Rouge’s Old State Capitol, calling it, “the ugliest thing on the Mississippi.”

Brian Kelly may not be very personable, but apparently he’s quite the interior designer!

Apparently when they’re playing at home, LSU likes to place Mike the Tiger near the visitor's locker room in order to intimidate the opposing team. I guess they didn’t watch Tiger King (or just don’t care about mistreating animals, idk.)

Rock M-ixology

Despite promising you all an adventurous path into the world of home bartending, we haven’t been all that risky at this point. I think the strangest ingredient we may have used to this point is creme de cassis or cucumber, the former of which is incredibly sweet and welcoming for cocktail drinkers of all stripes, and the latter of which is fairly common if you’re a gin person. So, like our Missouri Tigers this season, we need to get a little bolder.

You don’t get anywhere in life by playing it safe. If you’re the Mizzou Football head coach, you get bullied online so relentlessly for playing it safe that you change your coaching mindset. And frankly, I don’t want to get bullied online for being a normie home bartender. With LSU coming to town, we need something risky. Something spicy. Something that may fall flat on its face but also holds the potential of upsetting the apple cart, so to speak. We also need something that evokes the Bayou without directly paying homage to our garishly uniformed friends from Baton Rouge.

So. Let’s get risky. Let’s pull out some Italian bitters. And let’s make a swampy Alligator.

2 oz Fernet Branca, 0.75 oz lime juice, 0.5 oz orange liqueur, 0.5 oz cinnamon syrup Combine ingredients in a shaker with large ice cube. Shake until chilled. Double strain into frozen rocks glass with ice.

I had no idea what to expect with this one. I’ve had Fernet Branca once before in a Fernet con Coca, a drink I liked but dumped most of because it’s for such a specific mood and taste. I’d read that this build — from The Educated Barfly, highly recommend — was still pretty Fernet forward, so I was going on a limb and a prayer.

Thank God: prayer works! This is a delightful drink, one that’s maybe not as tart as I would’ve liked but is otherwise a gorgeous blend of the medicinal, sweet and spiced elements of the ingredients. It finishes with that Fernet bitterness in a highly palatable way for Fernet beginners (aka, me) and has enough autumnal sweetness to balance.

Honestly, I could drink a few of these. I might’ve while writing this post. I’ll never tell!

The SEC is, for lack of a better term, a hot mess express this season. Do you see the regular contenders emerging by the end of the season, or could we be in for a surprise as November rolls around?

Josh Matejka: In the words of the great philosopher Socrates: “No.”

I think the “chaos” being ascribed to the narrative of the SEC is a little overwrought. Sure, Florida isn’t very good, LSU has lost two games, and Alabama and Georgia have teetered on the edge of their standardized greatness. But is there really anyone that could reasonably unseat those two at the top of the divisions? Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee are all good but unproven. Ole Miss was Alabama’s biggest challenger in the West and already got smacked around. I guess Texas A&M is challenging for the division in theory, but I have to imagine they’re going to stumble at some point.

Unless the Aggies somehow morph into giant killers and Missouri or Kentucky are able to unseat Georgia, I don’t see that much shifting happening at the top this year.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: The more things change, the more they stay the same. Georgia is going to beat Kentucky this weekend and then cruise into Knoxville and more than likely humble the Vols in that game, too. As great as this Missouri squad has played, I don’t believe that they are at the level needed to walk out of Athens with a win. Thus, UGA will come out of the East. As for the West, Bama already has the tiebreaker over Ole Miss, so all they have to do is survive their toughest remaining test against TAMU in College Station, and then they are likely home-free. Even if they do drop a game, I highly doubt that the Rebels beat Georgia on the road, and they are certainly capable of dropping a third. Long story short, it’s going to be Alabama vs. Georgia again, because they are still the two best teams.

Quentin Corpuel, Staff Writer: It’s so, so tempting to say that times are changing; parity is refreshing, especially in a sport where parity is uncommon. However, what’s the argument for Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee looking substantially better than Kentucky, Mizzou and Ole Miss thus far? It's not a very strong one! I’m not quite ready to predict a dethronement yet, but the possibility of that happening seems greater than it has been in years. Apologies for the diplomacy.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: I would love nothing more than some surprise teams in the SEC to contend for a title and this season looks like it could happen. However, Alabama is in good shape with their win over Ole Miss and LSU’s loss to the Rebels. While Georgia hasn’t looked as dominant as last year, they’re still Georgia. In the end, I believe it will be the usual UGA vs Bama in Atlanta.

Mizzou’s defense held up well against Vanderbilt... for three quarters anyway. Did the Commodore’s sudden eruption in the fourth quarter concern you at all?

Josh Matejka: I think it concerns me to the extent that Mizzou will be in games where the defense has the opportunity to shift down a gear. Obviously, Vanderbilt had the talent to exploit that shift and made the defense look silly on a few drives.

That being said, I think we’re at the point of the season where Mizzou will be in ball games through all four quarters. Even if you believe the Tigers are firmly better than Florida and South Carolina — the two most winnable games left on the schedule, in my opinion — I can’t see those being blowouts by any means. The defense should be engaged for the full 60, and I don’t see another mental lapse like that happening.

Parker Gillam: The nitpicky concern I had for the Mizzou defense last year was the pass defense of the safeties. That has never been the strength of Joseph Charleston, JC Carlies and Daylan Carnell, and while Marvin Burks Jr. has shown great flashes of potential, he’s been exposed at times as well. KAD and Rakestraw are holding up well on their ends, but this safety room needs to cut down on the breakdowns in pass defense. So, yes, it did concern me somewhat based on what future opponents may gain from watching that film.

Quentin Corpuel: Yes and no. On one hand, it wasn’t too assuring to see Mizzou get burnt multiple times for huge gains over the air. On the other hand, it was just a few plays, and Mizzou was already ahead by a lot late in the game. It had a similar vibe to the Louisiana Tech game last year; Mizzou romped the Bulldogs, but the Tigers gave up a few long touchdowns in the second half. As long as that doesn’t happen when the game really matters, Mizzou should be fine.

Sammy Stava: Not necessarily because the game was pretty much wrapped up at that point. It’s not uncommon for that to happen from time to time. Can’t afford to happen the rest of the way, though. This defense is still good they just haven’t shown their full potential yet.

Mizzou opened as nearly a touchdown underdog in this game. Is Vegas being unfair to the Tigers?

Josh Matejka: LSU has had a few tough breaks, and their defense isn’t as good as you’d expect from a program like theirs. But they’re still very much one of the best teams in the country when they’re on their game. Mizzou, for as good as they’ve been thus far, has yet to beat a team like that. So until they do, it’s fair to question if they’re at that level.

Parker Gillam: Not at all. Outside of a rough second half against Florida State, LSU has played like a top 10 team this season. Brian Kelly’s group is still among the most talented teams in the nation, and they have a Heisman-caliber quarterback and a Biletnikoff-caliber wide receiver. I would bet money that the LSU defense plays a marginally better game than it did last week against Mizzou, and at the end of the day, this Missouri team has yet to truly prove itself against top-tier completion (jury is still out on how great K-State will be, although I think they’ll rebound well).

Quentin Corpuel: I don’t think so. Outside of two quarters against Florida State, LSU has still looked like a good team thus far. Yes, they just gave up 55 against Ole Miss, but their offense also scored 49. They’re still a dangerous team that’s getting proper respect from Vegas.

Sammy Stava: No. LSU still looks like the better team and they have more talent on both sides of the ball even with they’re defense struggling. Despite Mizzou’s 5-0 start, this will be by far their biggest test yet. The Kansas State win was a nice litmus test for this team but now they need to prove it against top-tier SEC competition.

We can all acknowledge that Brian Kelly is a very good football coach. I also think we can acknowledge that he seems to be a deeply unlikable person. Of all the guys currently working, which college football coach do you love to hate?

Josh Matejka: The fact that Hugh Freeze has a job at an SEC institution is anathema to me. The fact that Kendal Briles is an OC at a Big XII institution is unfathomable. I know universities could mostly give two shits about the character of the guys that lead their money-making programs, but I simply can’t imagine the mental hoops I’d have to jump through to convince myself that hiring either of those two guys to represent my school was a morally sound thing to do.

Parker Gillam: As much as I root for Penn State’s success, man do I not trust James Franklin and put him at great fault for not having led the Nittany Lions to a playoff yet. I just think he’s a good-not-great coach that has merely maintained a similar standard within his program. With the talent PSU has had in recent years, there is no reason they should not have at least competed for a playoff spot as a one-loss team, regardless of if they participate in the Big Ten title game. I get that they play in one of the sport’s toughest divisions, but winning some of those big games is why he’s being paid $82.5 million.

Quentin Corpuel: Hugh Freeze seems weird and icky. I don’t really know why. (Editor’s note: he’s vile)

Sammy Stava: Dabo Sweeney. For whatever reason, I enjoy watching him lose.

Karen Steger: I’m swooping into this here Pregamin’ post ONLY to answer this one question. I agree with Josh, as I’m sure you all expect. It’s all gross. Neither of those men, Briles or Freeze, should be anywhere near a football field or young women. Add to that the news that Michigan State may (or may not?) be interviewing Urban Meyer, another sicko with an affinity for co-eds, to take the place of the sicko they just canned, Mel Tucker. EW. Just EW. And finally, I also agree with Sammy. I cannot stand Dabo. I think it’s the whole “I make millions and millions of dollars and don’t think the players should make one cent” thing that really grinds my gears. Madame Editor OUT.

Despite being 3-2, LSU is a very good football team, and beating them would signal Missouri is, quite actually, also a very good football team. Should Mizzou come away from Saturday 6-0, how does that change your perspective on this season?

Josh Matejka: I think I’ve seen enough to say Mizzou is a Top 25 team this year. Win or lose against LSU, I don’t think my mind would change on that matter.

What I’m still unsure of is whether or not they’re a Top 10 or 15 team, and beating LSU would convince me of that. If they do, I think a 10-win regular season is on the table. Mizzou should be good enough to hold against Florida and South Carolina, and they’ve definitely got the juice to beat both Tennessee and Arkansas. Road games against Kentucky and Georgia loom large, though, and even a win over Brian Kelly’s Tigers wouldn’t be enough to make me confident about those trips. Let’s just follow the Tigers’ mentality of 1-0 every week and see where it takes us.

Parker Gillam: Taking down a desperate program with its back against the wall is one thing, but it’s another when it's one that is the caliber of LSU. Taking down the Bayou Bengals would put the nation on notice, and I would legitimately believe that these Missouri Tigers could win every remaining game on the schedule. If they beat LSU, anything less than 9 wins would be a major disappointment.

Quentin Corpuel: Should the Tigers from Columbia emerge victorious, I might need to put on my sunglasses, because the future would be very bright. I wouldn’t put 10 wins in ink, but I’d at least pick up the pen should Mizzou move to 6-0.

Sammy Stava: Make no mistake about it, despite LSU reeling right now this would still be a statement win for Mizzou if they’re able to get it done. Obviously, a win here would mean bowl eligibility has been officially clinched — but a New Year’s Six bowl would absolutely be on the table.