Happy Mizzou Madness! It’s LSU Eve!

First up, the University of Missouri and the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced they will honor college football HOF electee Jeremy Maclin with an “NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute” during the Mizzou-LSU game Saturday. He’ll receive a plaque, which will be permanently displayed at the University. For more on J-Mac’s impact on not only MU but also the Show-Me state as a whole, please read the lengthy MUTigers.com release (that sounds like it’s been penned by Dave Matter)

QB1 Brady Cook was named Manning Award QB of the Week from a field of seven others.

The Week 5⃣ #ManningAward QB of the Week goes to...



Brady Cook, Missouri



33-of-41, 395 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 87.9

Per the release:

Cook completed 25 of his first 29 passes as he finished 33-of-41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 SEC road win over Vanderbilt. He also set the SEC record for consecutive passes without an interception (348) while tallying his career-bests for passing yards and touchdowns. This is the third straight game the St. Louis native has thrown for over 300 yards. Cook is a junior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

WR Luther Burden III was one of five players added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Per the release:

Burden leads the NCAA FBS with 644 receiving yds. and tops the Southeastern Conference with 45 receptions and a 128.8 yards per game average. His 400 yards after contact are the most among Power 5 receivers, according to PFF College. He had tallied four-straight 100-yard games and his 644 represents the most in Mizzou history for any receiver through five games, while his average of 8.6 receptions per outing ranks third among all FBS receivers this season. Burden also recorded his sixth-straight game with seven receptions or more - his 11 catches at Vandy were a career high and handed him Mizzou’s program record for consecutive games with at least seven receptions (surpassing Danario Alexander in 2009).

And in case Mizzou fans need something to add to their Disrespect Index. ESPN, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! Are we confused with Levar Burton of Reading Rainbow fame? Seen too many Read Banned Books t-shirts adorned with his face to celebrate the week? COME ONNNNNNNNNNN.

Please, let me entertain you again with my gallery of super professional shots from last year to get you psyched for tonight’s event.

Grid View Something cool was built outside my window

The makings of a makeshift basketball court

Caption already included

A figure emerges in the darkness, Mo Diarra

Picturesque AF

The man in charge, Dennis Gates (pre-knowing he was, in fact, THE MAN)

KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (who knew on this day he would be a first round NBA draft pick?!?)

Court stormin’

A $20K light show, folks (seriously)

Oooooh. Ahhhhhhhh.

TONIGHT. Read up on what you need to know here.

Yesterday at Rock M

I’ll do my best to sum up what this program is at this point in time. Despite the fact that NCAA allegations and involvement in the FBI scandal STILL (seriously... how long has this FBI thing been going on... like 6 years?) linger over the program, Kansas is again fielding an elite roster and as I just said, they’re the favorites to win it all again this year. Some of us are still holding out a glimmer of hope that a post-season ban will get levied a month before the NCAA tournament... not real hope just the faintest glimmer.

More Links:

Football

5. No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1) at No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0), Noon, ESPN A chastened — but still ranked — LSU squad travels to face white-hot, top-of-the-SEC (for now) Missouri in Tiger vs. Tiger action. LSU’s great expectations for this season are likely dashed after the dramatic loss to Ole Miss, but it remains one of the most potent and dangerous teams in the country. That is why Missouri can transform from a nice, unexpected surprise to a legit SEC contender if it pulls off this upset, getting 6.5 points at home. Props to Mizzou sophomore wideout Luther Burden III, who leads the country with 644 receiving yards, and junior quarterback Brady Cook, who has thrown an SEC-record 347 passes without an interception, a streak that stretches back to Oct. 22, 2022.

An injury report

Mizzou's Injury Report for LSU:



QUESTIONABLE

Marcellus Johnson

Darius Robinson



OUT

Peanut Houston

Mekhi Miller



Brady Cook, Luther Burden, Ennis Rakestraw and Brett Norfleet are not listed.

Oh yes. Side Note: the manager gave these to the Associate Dean for free for her continued patronage of the convenience store up the street.

I've secured the bag(s). Thank you, Big Papa's!

Hoops

Drew King (PowerMizzou) continues his previews: Ole Miss | Mississippi State | Vanderbilt | Arkansas | Texas A&M | Florida

Shout out to the Mental Health team at Mizzou for all they do to help keep the minds right of both of our basketball teams

I would like to thank the Mental Health team @Mizzou! Thank you for all you do to keep our student-athletes safe and mentally well! We appreciate you!! #ThankfulThursday #MIZ

You just mean more

Missouri: “I learned a lot about their nutrition. How they fuel the body and get their players ready and prepared to work. I was impressed by how much they had, personal chefs and everything. They pay a lot of attention to nutrition. I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Dennis) Gates. He has been the main one recruiting me; we talk all the time, and we’ve built a really good relationship. My dad’s roommate at Kent State is Dennis Gates’ brother. His brother (Armon Gates) is now a coach at Oklahoma. “My favorite part about Missouri though is the freedom they give their players. They let you bring the ball up, and they let you do whatever you show in practice you can do.”

Subscribe for $1 for the first month to read more about JQ and his timeline.

Tonight.

Friday night plans

Other Mizzou Sports

Baseball: NOW— “no opportunities wasted”

Volleyball hosts Kentucky night for Alumni Night! Exciting times for Dawn Sullivan’s squad. Be sure to check out Matthew’s Over the Net series, as he caught up with “Killer” Janet DeMarrais recently. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri is currently ranked #29 for RPI, which announced its first installment of rankings this week. GET IT, GIRLS!!!!

The Tigers (10-5, 2-2 SEC) take on a pair of top 25 teams this weekend to continue conference play!! #Mizzou first hosts #22 Kentucky Friday before traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face #13 Arkansas Sunday. #MIZ

Swim & Dive is set to kick off their season on Friday. Hear from All-American Calvin Windle in a new episode of Truman’s Pond

Focused on Friday

Women’s Golf is back on the road for the Evie Odom Invitational. Read more at MUTIgers.com

Back on the road for the Evie Odom Invitational with our starting ️ #MIZ ⛳️

1 - Melanie Walker

2 - Emily Staples

3 - Winnie Ng

4 - Ffion Tynan

5 - Fleur van Beek pic.twitter.com/JqPxAOQhBw — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) October 4, 2023

Softball Fall Ball returns to the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium

We're in action tomorrow at the Mizzou Softball Stadium!!



Game times are set for 2:30 p.m., CT and 5 p.m. ahead of #Mizzou Madness.



Admission is !!

Soccer lost a challenging game at Ole Miss on Thursday, 2-1. Mizzou was outshot by the Rebels 14-7 while being down a player for 70 minutes (Kutella got a red card in the 20th minute), per MUTigers.com. NEXT UP: South Carolina at home on Sunday, 3pm

In the second half, Missouri continued to battle, but Ole Miss struck next, scoring in the 86th minute to go up 2-1. The Tigers fought back with three scoring threats and a shot on goal in the remaining 13 minutes of play, however Mizzou could not find the tying goal.

Proud of this team for battling our faces off for so long playing a man down. Devastated that we are so close & haven't broken through in the last few games. We will get up and continue to prepare tomorrow for a huge game on Sunday. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs

Tiger Style, fresh off their second consecutive Big 12 title (they’ve only been back in the B12 two seasons, remember) and a 5th place finish in the NCAA Tournament last season, has a schedule! Read more at MUTigers.com. Oh, and the guys are preseason no. 2 from WIN wrestling magazine (per Twitter)

Mizzou Track & Field / XC showcases their top-notch facility

Gans Creek appreciation post

Gymnastics- This is a really cool article from Women’s Sports Alliance’s Nick Hope on Barbados native and Mizzou gym commit, Olivia “Storm” Kelly— Olivia Kelly – Beams, Barbadian Dreams, Gymnastic Goals, ‘Storm’ and Scoliosis, who just performed at Worlds in Antwerp alongside another commit, Finland’s Kaia Tanskanen.

Former Tigers

GP & Chase, back together again

Welcome back, Tre & Benny Buckets!

Nicky Bolts, hopefully we’ll see you on the field soon!

Spagnuolo calls #Chiefs Nick Bolton (ankle) a game time decision for Sunday.



"He's a competitor. I don't think he likes standing on the sideline…"

Kobe... those flying m’s birds, bud. WOW. What an arteest.

Watch for D’Moi’s 3-point celly. Love that guy so much

Not a Tiger any longer, but I will always root for AB. She looks great and I’m so glad she’s happy and back to being healthy. Looking forward to seeing a fantastic season from her.

———————————————————————————-