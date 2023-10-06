 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Mizzou Madness! It’s LSU Eve!

Mizzou Links for Friday, October 6

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Happy LSU-Eve, Tiger Fans!

Let us rejoice by recognizing some performances by our fair Tigers past and present.

First up, the University of Missouri and the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced they will honor college football HOF electee Jeremy Maclin with an “NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute” during the Mizzou-LSU game Saturday. He’ll receive a plaque, which will be permanently displayed at the University. For more on J-Mac’s impact on not only MU but also the Show-Me state as a whole, please read the lengthy MUTigers.com release (that sounds like it’s been penned by Dave Matter)

QB1 Brady Cook was named Manning Award QB of the Week from a field of seven others.

Per the release:

Cook completed 25 of his first 29 passes as he finished 33-of-41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 SEC road win over Vanderbilt. He also set the SEC record for consecutive passes without an interception (348) while tallying his career-bests for passing yards and touchdowns. This is the third straight game the St. Louis native has thrown for over 300 yards. Cook is a junior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

WR Luther Burden III was one of five players added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Per the release:

Burden leads the NCAA FBS with 644 receiving yds. and tops the Southeastern Conference with 45 receptions and a 128.8 yards per game average. His 400 yards after contact are the most among Power 5 receivers, according to PFF College.

He had tallied four-straight 100-yard games and his 644 represents the most in Mizzou history for any receiver through five games, while his average of 8.6 receptions per outing ranks third among all FBS receivers this season. Burden also recorded his sixth-straight game with seven receptions or more - his 11 catches at Vandy were a career high and handed him Mizzou’s program record for consecutive games with at least seven receptions (surpassing Danario Alexander in 2009).

And in case Mizzou fans need something to add to their Disrespect Index. ESPN, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! Are we confused with Levar Burton of Reading Rainbow fame? Seen too many Read Banned Books t-shirts adorned with his face to celebrate the week? COME ONNNNNNNNNNN.

Please, let me entertain you again with my gallery of super professional shots from last year to get you psyched for tonight’s event.

  • Something cool was built outside my window
  • The makings of a makeshift basketball court
  • Caption already included
  • A figure emerges in the darkness, Mo Diarra
  • Picturesque AF
  • The man in charge, Dennis Gates (pre-knowing he was, in fact, THE MAN)
  • KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (who knew on this day he would be a first round NBA draft pick?!?)
  • Court stormin’
  • A $20K light show, folks (seriously)
  • Oooooh. Ahhhhhhhh.

On to the Links!

M-I-Z!!!

TONIGHT. Read up on what you need to know here.

Yesterday at Rock M

I’ll do my best to sum up what this program is at this point in time. Despite the fact that NCAA allegations and involvement in the FBI scandal STILL (seriously... how long has this FBI thing been going on... like 6 years?) linger over the program, Kansas is again fielding an elite roster and as I just said, they’re the favorites to win it all again this year. Some of us are still holding out a glimmer of hope that a post-season ban will get levied a month before the NCAA tournament... not real hope just the faintest glimmer.

More Links:

Football

5. No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1) at No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0), Noon, ESPN

A chastened — but still ranked — LSU squad travels to face white-hot, top-of-the-SEC (for now) Missouri in Tiger vs. Tiger action. LSU’s great expectations for this season are likely dashed after the dramatic loss to Ole Miss, but it remains one of the most potent and dangerous teams in the country. That is why Missouri can transform from a nice, unexpected surprise to a legit SEC contender if it pulls off this upset, getting 6.5 points at home. Props to Mizzou sophomore wideout Luther Burden III, who leads the country with 644 receiving yards, and junior quarterback Brady Cook, who has thrown an SEC-record 347 passes without an interception, a streak that stretches back to Oct. 22, 2022.

  • An injury report
  • Oh yes. Side Note: the manager gave these to the Associate Dean for free for her continued patronage of the convenience store up the street.

Hoops

Missouri: “I learned a lot about their nutrition. How they fuel the body and get their players ready and prepared to work. I was impressed by how much they had, personal chefs and everything. They pay a lot of attention to nutrition. I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Dennis) Gates. He has been the main one recruiting me; we talk all the time, and we’ve built a really good relationship. My dad’s roommate at Kent State is Dennis Gates’ brother. His brother (Armon Gates) is now a coach at Oklahoma.

“My favorite part about Missouri though is the freedom they give their players. They let you bring the ball up, and they let you do whatever you show in practice you can do.”

Subscribe for $1 for the first month to read more about JQ and his timeline.

  • Tonight.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Baseball: NOW— “no opportunities wasted”
  • Volleyball hosts Kentucky night for Alumni Night! Exciting times for Dawn Sullivan’s squad. Be sure to check out Matthew’s Over the Net series, as he caught up with “Killer” Janet DeMarrais recently. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri is currently ranked #29 for RPI, which announced its first installment of rankings this week. GET IT, GIRLS!!!!
  • Softball Fall Ball returns to the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium

In the second half, Missouri continued to battle, but Ole Miss struck next, scoring in the 86th minute to go up 2-1. The Tigers fought back with three scoring threats and a shot on goal in the remaining 13 minutes of play, however Mizzou could not find the tying goal.

  • Mizzou Track & Field / XC showcases their top-notch facility

Former Tigers

  • GP & Chase, back together again
  • Welcome back, Tre & Benny Buckets!
  • Nicky Bolts, hopefully we’ll see you on the field soon!
  • Kobe... those flying m’s birds, bud. WOW. What an arteest.
  • Watch for D’Moi’s 3-point celly. Love that guy so much
  • Not a Tiger any longer, but I will always root for AB. She looks great and I’m so glad she’s happy and back to being healthy. Looking forward to seeing a fantastic season from her.

———————————————————————————-

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...