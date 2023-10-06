Happy Mizzou Madness! It’s LSU Eve!

Happy LSU-Eve, Tiger Fans!
Let us rejoice by recognizing some performances by our fair Tigers past and present.
First up, the University of Missouri and the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced they will honor college football HOF electee Jeremy Maclin with an “NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute” during the Mizzou-LSU game Saturday. He’ll receive a plaque, which will be permanently displayed at the University. For more on J-Mac’s impact on not only MU but also the Show-Me state as a whole, please read the lengthy MUTigers.com release (that sounds like it’s been penned by Dave Matter)
QB1 Brady Cook was named Manning Award QB of the Week from a field of seven others.
The Week 5⃣ #ManningAward QB of the Week goes to...— Manning Award (@ManningAward) October 5, 2023
Brady Cook, Missouri
33-of-41, 395 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 87.9https://t.co/RkVHNeh8Hn pic.twitter.com/h5YSghVWHB
Cook completed 25 of his first 29 passes as he finished 33-of-41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 SEC road win over Vanderbilt. He also set the SEC record for consecutive passes without an interception (348) while tallying his career-bests for passing yards and touchdowns. This is the third straight game the St. Louis native has thrown for over 300 yards. Cook is a junior and has one year of eligibility remaining.
WR Luther Burden III was one of five players added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver.
Putting the nation on notice. #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/5pXkjzTKGW— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 5, 2023
Burden leads the NCAA FBS with 644 receiving yds. and tops the Southeastern Conference with 45 receptions and a 128.8 yards per game average. His 400 yards after contact are the most among Power 5 receivers, according to PFF College.
He had tallied four-straight 100-yard games and his 644 represents the most in Mizzou history for any receiver through five games, while his average of 8.6 receptions per outing ranks third among all FBS receivers this season. Burden also recorded his sixth-straight game with seven receptions or more - his 11 catches at Vandy were a career high and handed him Mizzou’s program record for consecutive games with at least seven receptions (surpassing Danario Alexander in 2009).
And in case Mizzou fans need something to add to their Disrespect Index. ESPN, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! Are we confused with Levar Burton of Reading Rainbow fame? Seen too many Read Banned Books t-shirts adorned with his face to celebrate the week? COME ONNNNNNNNNNN.
ESPN. Wyd.— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) October 5, 2023
(h/t @not_gabriela) https://t.co/CID8GpHWR9 pic.twitter.com/LCpBJew8d7
Please, let me entertain you again with my gallery of super professional shots from last year to get you psyched for tonight’s event.
- Something cool was built outside my window
- The makings of a makeshift basketball court
- Caption already included
- A figure emerges in the darkness, Mo Diarra
- Picturesque AF
- The man in charge, Dennis Gates (pre-knowing he was, in fact, THE MAN)
- KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (who knew on this day he would be a first round NBA draft pick?!?)
- Court stormin’
- A $20K light show, folks (seriously)
- Oooooh. Ahhhhhhhh.
On to the Links!
M-I-Z!!!
TONIGHT. Read up on what you need to know here.
Just 24 hours away...#MIZ pic.twitter.com/vqanTSV2AH— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 6, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- Sammy’s rounded up Missouri Football Week 6 Bowl Projections: Tigers One Win Away from Bowl Eligibility
- A new BTBS previews LSU at Mizzou, and features our wunderkind, Nate & BK
- We love a good gamble around here, so here’s BK’s Bets: Week 6’s best bets
- Matthew Harris writes in many words, What’s left on Mizzou’s plate as the 2024 recruiting cycle winds down? It’s a good breakdown, so give it some time to digest
- Dan’s got a new Three by Three: Week Six Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
- Sam’s non-con preview is a gem, titled: FKU and I’d be remiss not to point out some gems here. Please do yourself a favor and look at the pictures and captions.
I’ll do my best to sum up what this program is at this point in time. Despite the fact that NCAA allegations and involvement in the FBI scandal STILL (seriously... how long has this FBI thing been going on... like 6 years?) linger over the program, Kansas is again fielding an elite roster and as I just said, they’re the favorites to win it all again this year. Some of us are still holding out a glimmer of hope that a post-season ban will get levied a month before the NCAA tournament... not real hope just the faintest glimmer.
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A new SB Reacts asks: Where would you rank Mizzou in the SEC East right now? | Parker explains The matchups that will determine Mizzou vs. LSU | Watch the new Dive Cuts pod, wherein a commenter on the post is angered by the entire podcast— keep in mind, we have lots of other hoops content on the site — not just regurgitating the news in written form. L O L
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: No. 23 LSU brings top-tier quarterback and wideouts to clash at No. 21 Mizzou (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Tribune: As rumored by Football Scoop yesterday, Veteran O-Line coach JB Grimes is working with Missouri ahead of LSU (Calum McAndrew) | Is Mizzou’s defense ready for dynamic LSU? A look at the challenge MU faces (McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou: Three things that may determine the LSU-Missouri game (Jarod Hamilton)
- Missourian: Mizzou’s Burden added to Biletnikoff Watch List, Cook earns Manning honors (Wendell Shepherd Jr.) | Wendell also has an update on LSU’s CB situation (via Twitter) |
- The Athletic: Why tighter CFB photo shoot rules are cause for celebration among recruiting staffers (Nicole Auerbach) | Week 6’s top 10 CFB games: ‘Prove-it’ opportunities (Justin Williams)
5. No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1) at No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0), Noon, ESPN
A chastened — but still ranked — LSU squad travels to face white-hot, top-of-the-SEC (for now) Missouri in Tiger vs. Tiger action. LSU’s great expectations for this season are likely dashed after the dramatic loss to Ole Miss, but it remains one of the most potent and dangerous teams in the country. That is why Missouri can transform from a nice, unexpected surprise to a legit SEC contender if it pulls off this upset, getting 6.5 points at home. Props to Mizzou sophomore wideout Luther Burden III, who leads the country with 644 receiving yards, and junior quarterback Brady Cook, who has thrown an SEC-record 347 passes without an interception, a streak that stretches back to Oct. 22, 2022.
- An injury report
Mizzou’s Injury Report for LSU:— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) October 6, 2023
QUESTIONABLE
Marcellus Johnson
Darius Robinson
OUT
Peanut Houston
Mekhi Miller
Brady Cook, Luther Burden, Ennis Rakestraw and Brett Norfleet are not listed.
- Oh yes. Side Note: the manager gave these to the Associate Dean for free for her continued patronage of the convenience store up the street.
I’ve secured the bag(s). Thank you, Big Papa’s! pic.twitter.com/4KQv9asMIl— Karen S (@karensteger) October 5, 2023
- Statistical Stuff: Luther is one of the YAC Leaders, per PFF College | SEC StatCat says Mizzou’s OL has been providing cushion for its RBs and went from a bottom 4 SEC unit in YBC to top 5 (per Twitter, includes chart)
Hoops
- Drew King (PowerMizzou) continues his previews: Ole Miss | Mississippi State | Vanderbilt | Arkansas | Texas A&M | Florida
- Shout out to the Mental Health team at Mizzou for all they do to help keep the minds right of both of our basketball teams
I would like to thank the Mental Health team @Mizzou! Thank you for all you do to keep our student-athletes safe and mentally well! We appreciate you!! #ThankfulThursday #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hLaUEV4oh2— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 6, 2023
You just mean more pic.twitter.com/UedZBfj8nG— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 4, 2023
- Target Jayden Quaintance talks timeline, visits, etc. (Jamie Shaw, On3 $$)
Missouri: “I learned a lot about their nutrition. How they fuel the body and get their players ready and prepared to work. I was impressed by how much they had, personal chefs and everything. They pay a lot of attention to nutrition. I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Dennis) Gates. He has been the main one recruiting me; we talk all the time, and we’ve built a really good relationship. My dad’s roommate at Kent State is Dennis Gates’ brother. His brother (Armon Gates) is now a coach at Oklahoma.
“My favorite part about Missouri though is the freedom they give their players. They let you bring the ball up, and they let you do whatever you show in practice you can do.”
Subscribe for $1 for the first month to read more about JQ and his timeline.
- Tonight.
Friday night plans pic.twitter.com/i1mev5Uyae— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 5, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- Baseball: NOW— “no opportunities wasted”
- o pportunity asted#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/nHCqhbJYef— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 5, 2023
- Volleyball hosts Kentucky night for Alumni Night! Exciting times for Dawn Sullivan’s squad. Be sure to check out Matthew’s Over the Net series, as he caught up with “Killer” Janet DeMarrais recently. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri is currently ranked #29 for RPI, which announced its first installment of rankings this week. GET IT, GIRLS!!!!
The Tigers (10-5, 2-2 SEC) take on a pair of top 25 teams this weekend to continue conference play!! #Mizzou first hosts #22 Kentucky Friday before traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face #13 Arkansas Sunday. #MIZ https://t.co/VdplKtvScl— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 5, 2023
- Swim & Dive is set to kick off their season on Friday. Hear from All-American Calvin Windle in a new episode of Truman’s Pond
Focused on Friday pic.twitter.com/YEfRbLIlkz— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 4, 2023
- Women’s Golf is back on the road for the Evie Odom Invitational. Read more at MUTIgers.com
Back on the road for the Evie Odom Invitational with our starting ️ #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) October 4, 2023
1 - Melanie Walker
2 - Emily Staples
3 - Winnie Ng
4 - Ffion Tynan
5 - Fleur van Beek pic.twitter.com/JqPxAOQhBw
- Softball Fall Ball returns to the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium
We're in action tomorrow at the Mizzou Softball Stadium!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 5, 2023
Game times are set for 2:30 p.m., CT and 5 p.m. ahead of #Mizzou Madness.
Admission is !!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hzOZZZOFXs
- Soccer lost a challenging game at Ole Miss on Thursday, 2-1. Mizzou was outshot by the Rebels 14-7 while being down a player for 70 minutes (Kutella got a red card in the 20th minute), per MUTigers.com. NEXT UP: South Carolina at home on Sunday, 3pm
In the second half, Missouri continued to battle, but Ole Miss struck next, scoring in the 86th minute to go up 2-1. The Tigers fought back with three scoring threats and a shot on goal in the remaining 13 minutes of play, however Mizzou could not find the tying goal.
Proud of this team for battling our faces off for so long playing a man down. Devastated that we are so close & haven't broken through in the last few games. We will get up and continue to prepare tomorrow for a huge game on Sunday. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs https://t.co/MXDozb3zHv— Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) October 6, 2023
- Tiger Style, fresh off their second consecutive Big 12 title (they’ve only been back in the B12 two seasons, remember) and a 5th place finish in the NCAA Tournament last season, has a schedule! Read more at MUTigers.com. Oh, and the guys are preseason no. 2 from WIN wrestling magazine (per Twitter)
The #TigerStyle 2023-24 Schedule— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) October 5, 2023
https://t.co/IcPC6E5pqt pic.twitter.com/J4Df45BECC
- Mizzou Track & Field / XC showcases their top-notch facility
Gans Creek appreciation post pic.twitter.com/QRovdw0vP6— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) October 5, 2023
- Gymnastics- This is a really cool article from Women’s Sports Alliance’s Nick Hope on Barbados native and Mizzou gym commit, Olivia “Storm” Kelly— Olivia Kelly – Beams, Barbadian Dreams, Gymnastic Goals, ‘Storm’ and Scoliosis, who just performed at Worlds in Antwerp alongside another commit, Finland’s Kaia Tanskanen.
Former Tigers
- GP & Chase, back together again
Welcome to Como!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QbZ6nIs0cd— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) October 6, 2023
- Welcome back, Tre & Benny Buckets!
Welcome back to CoMo @souljabenny & @Tre_Gomillion pic.twitter.com/S7wDbIxHvl— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 5, 2023
- Time for a new episode of the It All Counts podcast. In this ep, Zo talks with UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins.
- King shit
Two hoopers talking game #MIZ @KingJames @Dmoi_VI @Lakers pic.twitter.com/OXlo3nQ45h— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 5, 2023
- Nicky Bolts, hopefully we’ll see you on the field soon!
Spagnuolo calls #Chiefs Nick Bolton (ankle) a game time decision for Sunday.— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) October 5, 2023
“He’s a competitor. I don’t think he likes standing on the sideline…”
- Kobe... those
flying m’sbirds, bud. WOW. What an arteest.
- Watch for D’Moi’s 3-point celly. Love that guy so much
- Not a Tiger any longer, but I will always root for AB. She looks great and I’m so glad she’s happy and back to being healthy. Looking forward to seeing a fantastic season from her.
———————————————————————————-
