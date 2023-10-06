Missouri vs LSU football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Missouri versus LSU. A long-storied SEC rivalry dating all the way back to the late 1970s when Mizzou took down the Bayou Bengals 20-15. Then for some reason, the rivalry went on hiatus for an extended period of time, until the year 2016. The two teams faced each other under the lights in Baton Rouge and LSU whipped a struggling Mizzou squad 42-7. Then, again, they stopped playing for a while. And not until the 2020 season did the two face off again, this time with LSU as the reigning National Champions. Missouri defeated LSU with a late 4th quarter 4th and goal line stand that has since come to define the early tenure of the Eli Drinkwitz era at Mizzou.
And that’s it. Really. These SEC rivals have played 3 times, and just twice since Mizzou joined the SEC for the 2012 season. So when the two teams meet on Saturday for just the 4th time, LSU has a chance to even the series.
Missouri-LSU football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, October 7th, 2023
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Missouri-LSU football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-LSU football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last night, Missouri is a 4-point underdog to LSU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 64.5.
College Football Games to Watch: Week 6
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|LSU (23)
|-4
|Missouri (21)
|65
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Oklahoma (12)
|Texas (3)
|-5.5
|60.5
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Maryland
|Ohio State (4)
|-20
|57
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Western Michigan
|Mississippi State
|-20.5
|56.5
|SECN
|2:00 PM
|Washington State
|UCLA
|-3
|60.5
|PAC12
|2:30 PM
|Virginia Tech
|Florida State (5)
|-24
|53
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|Alabama (11)
|-1
|Texas A&M
|46
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|Syracuse
|North Carolina (14)
|-9.5
|59.5
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Florida
|-18.5
|52
|SECN
|6:00 PM
|Kentucky (20)
|Georgia (1)
|-14.5
|47.5
|ESPN
|6:30 PM
|Michigan (2)
|-19
|Minnesota
|-46
|NBC
|6:30 PM
|Notre Dame (10)
|-6.5
|Louisville (25)
|54
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss (16)
|-11.5
|63.5
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Georgia Tech
|Miami (17)
|-20
|57.5
|ACCN
|7:00 PM
|Fresno State (25)
|-6
|Wyoming
|44
|FOX
|9:00 PM
|Oregon State (15)
|-9.5
|California
|51.5
|PAC12
|9:30 PM
|Arizona
|USC (9)
|-21.5
|72
|ESPN
