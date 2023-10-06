Missouri vs LSU football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Missouri versus LSU. A long-storied SEC rivalry dating all the way back to the late 1970s when Mizzou took down the Bayou Bengals 20-15. Then for some reason, the rivalry went on hiatus for an extended period of time, until the year 2016. The two teams faced each other under the lights in Baton Rouge and LSU whipped a struggling Mizzou squad 42-7. Then, again, they stopped playing for a while. And not until the 2020 season did the two face off again, this time with LSU as the reigning National Champions. Missouri defeated LSU with a late 4th quarter 4th and goal line stand that has since come to define the early tenure of the Eli Drinkwitz era at Mizzou.

And that’s it. Really. These SEC rivals have played 3 times, and just twice since Mizzou joined the SEC for the 2012 season. So when the two teams meet on Saturday for just the 4th time, LSU has a chance to even the series.

Missouri-LSU football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-LSU football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-LSU football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last night, Missouri is a 4-point underdog to LSU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 64.5.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 6 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM LSU (23) -4 Missouri (21) 65 ESPN 11:00 AM Oklahoma (12) Texas (3) -5.5 60.5 ABC 11:00 AM Maryland Ohio State (4) -20 57 FOX 11:00 AM Western Michigan Mississippi State -20.5 56.5 SECN 2:00 PM Washington State UCLA -3 60.5 PAC12 2:30 PM Virginia Tech Florida State (5) -24 53 ABC 2:30 PM Alabama (11) -1 Texas A&M 46 CBS 2:30 PM Syracuse North Carolina (14) -9.5 59.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Vanderbilt Florida -18.5 52 SECN 6:00 PM Kentucky (20) Georgia (1) -14.5 47.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Michigan (2) -19 Minnesota -46 NBC 6:30 PM Notre Dame (10) -6.5 Louisville (25) 54 ABC 6:30 PM Arkansas Ole Miss (16) -11.5 63.5 SECN 7:00 PM Georgia Tech Miami (17) -20 57.5 ACCN 7:00 PM Fresno State (25) -6 Wyoming 44 FOX 9:00 PM Oregon State (15) -9.5 California 51.5 PAC12 9:30 PM Arizona USC (9) -21.5 72 ESPN

