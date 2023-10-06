 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Climbing the rankings...

While Mizzou fans remain excited, it appears they’re just dipping their toes in the water of being confident in their team so far.

By Sam Snelling
Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country.

Each we run these questions out and each week I never quite know what to expect. So when we wanted to know where fans would rank Mizzou in the SEC East, I feel like I thought there would be a little more optimism in the voting with people picking Mizzou 2nd.

However the pragmatism of Tigers fans have shown up again and I guess everyone is saying “let’s see if we can beat Kentucky before we rank ourselves ahead of Kentucky”.

At least that’s my justification for nearly half of all votes going to 3rd place. I’m assuming most are voting Georgia 1st and Kentucky 2nd, then Mizzou 3rd.

Maybe the fact that 61% of the votes came in and said Mizzou is going to lose to LSU explains why they would only be ranked 3rd.

NATIONAL VOTES!

Light week this week with just two questions. We’re in the “still figuring some things out” soft middle of the CFB season. So what’s your game of the week?

Only 5% to LSU - Mizzou? At least the Columbia Tigers held up their end of the bargain for what might’ve been the game of the week if LSU hadn’t already racked 2 losses. I guess SEC fans split the vote or maybe tossed a few votes towards their future SEC opponents by voting for hte Red River Rivalry.

To me this is the toughest question. Going undefeated is hard, and neither Georgia or Michigan have been tested. That might change this week with UGa facing undefeated Kentucky. Meanwhile Michigan has Minnesota, then Indiana, then Michigan State and Purdue. It’s not until November 11th when they face Penn State before Michigan will see a team they shouldn’t handle. Maybe the voters know!

