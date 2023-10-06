Mizzou Volleyball falls to Kentucky, 3-1

Mizzou (10-6, 2-3) fell back under .500 in conference play tonight with a hard-fought 3-1 loss (19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26) to #22 Kentucky. Tonight’s defeat extends the Wildcats’ winning streak over the Tigers to 10.

Mizzou came out with purpose, taking a 3-1 lead to start off the set and adding on a 3-0 run to seize the 9-5 lead. The Tigers’ attack was in rhythm and efficient early on, and the team had momentum on their side with an electric crowd.

Dawn Sullivan’s squad continued to add on to their lead with a Janet deMarrais kill giving the Tigers an 11-6 advantage, prompting a Kentucky timeout. Then, the Wildcats woke up.

Big Blue went on a 7-0 run to turn the score 20-16 in their advantage, silencing the crowd and taking control of the set. They added on another three straight points for good measure to take the 23-17 lead before finishing off the set with a Brooklyn DeLeye kill to clinch the 25-19 come from behind victory.

Nothing seemed to be working for Mizzou during the second half of the set, and Sullivan shuffled through a number of substitutions searching for an answer. None was found.

After a strong start, the Tigers’ offense sputtered and came to a grinding halt, resulting in a .233 hitting percentage for the set. On the other side, the Wildcats imposed their will with a .381 hitting percentage.

Kentucky carried over their momentum from set one, taking an early 5-2 lead in the second set. Mizzou fought back, tying it up at 7, but the Wildcats still appeared in control. Big Blue quickly retook the lead with a 10-8 advantage.

Trailing by three, the Tigers cut the deficit to 15-14 with two consecutive kills from Dilara Gedikoglu, and it looked like Mizzou had a prime opportunity to change the narrative of the set. However, the Wildcats showed why they are a top-25 team once again and used runs of 2-0 and 4-0 to build a five point lead.

Elise Goetzinger finished off the set with a kill to put Kentucky up 2-0, taking set two 25-21. The Tigers’ offense recovered nicely in this set, recording a stellar .345 hitting percentage. However, the Mizzou blocking was once again a non-factor as the Wildcats continued to dominate on the attack, hitting .382.

Set three had an unusual start, with Dawn Sullivan challenging the very first point of the set. During the lengthy review, Kentucky’s bench played duck-duck-goose. After the review, the referees ruled that the Tigers had not touched the ball at the net, and Mizzou took a 1-0 lead.

The two squads looked much more evenly matched early on, with the Tigers inching ahead 8-5 before the Wildcats ran off three in a row to take a 10-9 lead. The two teams continued to battle back and forth before Mizzou slowly moved out in front again 15-12.

Big Blue again showed their ability to respond run-for-run with the Tigers, scoring three consecutive points to take a 17-16 advantage.

The two teams traded points, and the lead, in an intense back-and-forth. Mizzou went up 22-20 before the Wildcats battled back to tie the set at 22 each.

This time, the Tigers got the last word. Dilara Gedikoglu recorded a kill to give Mizzou their first set victory of the night 25-23. Mizzou had a ridiculous .432 hitting percentage in this set while limiting Kentucky to a hitting percentage below .300 for the first time in the match.

The Tigers aren't ready to go home! We take set 3⃣!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/aIMJTUjlQE — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 7, 2023

The Wildcats took a quick 5-2 lead in set four, but the Tigers showed their set three performance was not a one-off by coming back to tie the score at eight apiece. The two teams continued to stay locked in a tight duel, trading the lead back and forth.

Neither team was able to separate themselves until Kentucky went on a 3-0 run to take an 18-14 lead. However, Mizzou wasn’t prepared to quit yet, cutting the deficit to two at 21-19 with a 3-0 run and then tying it up at 23 on a Jordan Iliff kill.

After another tie at 24, Kentucky finished off the match with two consecutive points, clinching set four 26-24 on an ace from Emma Grome.

Aside from a dry spell during the latter part of the first set, Mizzou’s offense was absolutely on fire tonight, finishing with a .320 hitting percentage. Dilara Gedikoglu led the Tigers with 17 kills and a .405 hitting percentage, followed up by Jordan Iliff with 16 kills and Janet deMarrais with 15.

However, Kentucky was able put together offense at an even higher rate, hitting .344 for the match. Brooklyn DeLeye led Big Blue in kills with 18, but All-American Azhani Tealer was in second at 16 with an incredible .538 hitting percentage.

Mizzou was once again plagued by inconsistency. However, they showed a lot of fight in the final two sets, and proved they aren’t as far off from the top tier of the SEC as preseason predictions would lead us to believe.

I believe that this team has tournament potential. Whether they can put it all together is the question they’ll have to answer during the rest of conference play.

The Tigers will return to the floor this Sunday in Fayetteville when they take on #13 Arkansas.