Recapping the second edition of Mizzou Madness

The new-look Missouri Tiger basketball teams took to the Quad on campus to showcase what is to come during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers first hosted this event last October, and the outdoor basketball show was met with rave reviews.

Just a day before the No. 21 Mizzou football team hosts No. 23 LSU in one of its biggest games of the season, the Tiger basketball team delivered a show that included a three-point competition, skills competition and a kids dunk contest. Here’s my main notes and takeaways from the second annual Mizzou Madness:

Notes and Takeaways

After not having a live band last year, the band, drum line, cheerleaders and Golden Girls were all present at the quad this year.

Ben Sternberg and Tre Gomillion were both in town for the event. Sternberg donned a D’Moi Hodge Los Angeles Lakers jersey and was interviewing some fans.

A bounce house, catering, DJ, live band and halftime performance were all present at the event. The lights show also projected player’s names and the Tiger logo on the columns and Jesse Hall, creating a unique look that got the entirety of the physical Quad involved.

The team were first introduced, with the men and women alternating. Connor Vanover supported a backwards hat and sweatshirt from the start, and some of his teammates joined him in donning some long sleeves later on as the temperature dropped

Aidan Shaw certainly looks like he has put on some solid muscle weight this offseason.

Making shots on an outdoor rim with no background, an odd backboard, lights flashing in your face and in ~50 degree weather is no easy task, so take the shooting results with a grain of salt.

In the first round of the 3-point competition, Hayley Frank took down Tamar Bates by a score of 15-14, Caleb Grill took down Abby Feit 14-10 and Sean East II beat Ashton Judd 14-7.

As the three men’s players tied in their score, they had to hold a tie-breaker. In a best-of-five-shots, East won.

Then, East took down Frank 13-12 in the championship round, allowing him to repeat as the 3-point king at this event.

The kid’s dunk contest followed that, with Robert Griffin III (in town to call tomorrow’s football game), Lindsey Cunningham, and Ben Sternberg featured as judges.

The skills competition featured players and fans playing side-by-side, and honestly I'm unsure if a winner ended up being named.

Nick Honor, Hayley Frank and Robin Pingeton spoke to the crowd at the end, but Dennis Gates had the quote of the night directed towards the fans in attendance: “I love each and every last one of you.” Hear that Mizzou fans? Dennis Gates loves ya.

To close the event, the students in attendance were allowed to rush the floor with the teams while the band played Mr. Brightside.

Overall, this was an improvement on an already fairly successful event from last year, and the fan turnout was far greater than 2022’s. The general consensus appears to be that Mizzou Madness will be an annual event.

Notable Quotes

“At the right wing spot, you can hardly even see the rim because the lights were shining so bright. But this was definitely such a cool experience to hear your name called on such a historic part of campus.” - Hayley Frank

“There won’t be a next year for me, so one of our other girls will have to get it done.” - Hayley Frank on falling to East in the 3-point competition for the second year in a row

“It’s definitely the best offseason since I’ve been here. I really love this group. Fans should be really excited for what’s to come this season.” - Hayley Frank

“The connection has been so organic and they’ve really challenged each other. This is the most competitive team that I think I’ve had with practice as a coach.” - Robin Pingeton on the team meshing with new faces entering the mix

“I don’t anticipate a short rotation, I just think there are certain kids you can’t keep off the court.” - Robin Pingeton

“For the men’s and women’s team, we share a facility but we are always coming and going. So an opportunity to take a deep breath and enjoy the excitement around the season and compete with each other is great.” - Robin Pingeton on competing alongside the men’s team

“This team has done more outside of what’s required than any team that I have ever coached.” - Robin Pingeton

To preface, Noah Carter took Dennis Gates fishing this offseason. Carter, an avid fisherman who has his own boat that be brought with him to Columbia, was impressed with his coach’s abilities: “He caught a six pound bass. He needed a couple of pointers at first, but he now he can go on his own. A true professional.”

“I wish it was 10 degrees warmer, but it was still a great turnout and a great show.” - Noah Carter

“Those are my brothers. They’re going to be my brothers for life because of the bonds and connections that we made last year.” - Noah Carter on Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg being in attendance

“I want to be that big brother, to where if they have any questions they know they can come to me.” - Noah Carter on how he is leading some of the younger, new faces

“The vibe I’ve been seeing is that we are going to be pretty darn good. We’re a very talented team, and everybody’s doing a great job at learning things.” - Noah Carter on the outlook for this 2023-24 team

“We have 17 opportunities this year, and I will challenge our fans no different than I did last season. Their consistency is what allowed us to finish fourth in the SEC and build momentum at the beginning of the season when we didn’t know each other.” - Dennis Gates on what the home atmosphere needs to be this season

“These are the memories that, 20 years from now, will make our student athletes and the student body come back.” - Dennis Gates on Mizzou Madness

“Our newcomers are in an assimilation phase where they are getting to know the culture, but the culture is also getting to know them.” - Dennis Gates on how the newcomers are meshing thus far

“The 4,000 fans tonight helps us in recruiting. Every sport has recruits here this weekend, and the fan base is extensive. It comes down to the support that we can see with an electric atmosphere.” - Dennis Gates on how a weekend like this can assist in recruiting

“There was an unknown force but a great energy leading into last year. Now, friends have told friends, families have told families and alumni have told alumni about it.” - Dennis Gates on the improvement of Mizzou Madness from year one to two

“Kaleb Brown has had probably the best offseason of anybody in our program. I expect him to make contributions and continue to push his development.” - Dennis Gates

“We’re expecting to have a very deep team that can play multiple ways. I’m excited about where we are, I’m excited about this month. We get to really galvanize who we are and build identity. Last year was last year.” - Dennis Gates on the current outlook of this team

Gates also mentioned that he anticipates putting Honor and East on the floor together more, as he watched film and saw that the team generally played well with the two-ball handlers running the show.

“His passion is fishing. He takes his teammates to watering holes, and he’s the only recruit that has ever asked me if he can bring his boat to a new location.” - Dennis Gates on Carter’s fishing hobby

Also, be sure to check out our 2023-24 Missouri basketball preview content, which will be dropping periodically throughout the coming weeks.