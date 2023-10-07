Mizzou drops first game to Jayden Daniels, LSU in a back-and-forth battle

There were plenty of offensive fireworks at Faurot Field on Saturday, but Jayden Daniels and LSU prevailed over Mizzou by a score of 49-39 in a back-and-forth affair.

The perimeter matchups in this game were highly-anticipated, and the battle between WRs and DBs lived up to the hype. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. combined for 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches, but the coverage of Kris Abrams-Draine and the fiery Ennis Rakestraw prevented them from finding much of a rhythm.

On the other side of the ball, Luther Burden and Theo Wease combined for 229 yards and one score on 15 catches, taking advantage of a reeling LSU secondary that struggled in jump ball scenarios.

Leading 25-17, Mizzou drove down the field on its opening drive of the second half. But to start the second half, Harrison Mevis left a 44-yard field goal attempt uncharacteristically short.

LSU took advantage on the ensuing drive, although Abrams-Draine came up with a pass breakup in the end zone on a third down play that held the Bayou Bengals to a field goal.

Then, disaster struck for Mizzou.

The Columbia Tigers went three-and-out on offense and punted the ball for just 17 yards. LSU took a shot from the Mizzou 43-yard line, and Thomas Jr. ran free for a wide-open score, giving LSU its first lead of the game at 27-25 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

However, just when all of the figurative wind was at LSU’s back, Cody Schrader changed the game. He ripped off a 52-yard run after cutting back and finding an open lane, setting Mizzou up at the LSU 17.

That play sparked the Tiger offense, as Cook found Wease on a 50/50 ball to get to the goal line and Schrader punched it in from two yards out.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the fourth quarter, as LSU yet again drove down the field in part thanks to Johnny Walker Jr.’s second unsportsmanlike conduct of the game, which disqualified him. A ref on a hot mic said that “he walked by and spat on him.”

Daniels went down with an injury in the red zone, and sophomore Garrett Nussmeier—whom LSU believes will be the starter when Daniels moves on—stepped in. The LSU offense looked out-of-sorts with the backup QB entering the game, picking up a false start and not moving the ball forwards at all. To add insult to injury, Damion Ramos missed a 29-yard attempt to keep the score locked at 32-27 with 13:16 remaining in the game.

Mizzou’s offense could not take advantage of the turnover, but a 75-yard punt from Luke Bauer and an additional holding call flipped the field in the home team’s favor.

Starting from his own eight yard line, Daniels re-entered the game. Despite being banged up, the Heisman-contending quarterback picked up a first down with his legs on a pivotal 3rd-and-9. Daniels then found Nabers open in the middle of the field for a 35-yard gain before he scampered for a 35-yard touchdown run on a QB draw. Mike Denbrock spread the field and forced Mizzou to leave the middle wide open, allowing Daniels plenty of room to operate and give LSU a 35-32 lead with 7:54 remaining in the game.

But, Cook fired right back with a gutsy drive of his own. He found Burden on a crossing route to get into LSU territory and then followed that up with a hitch route to Mookie Cooper for a first down. Schrader ran in his third touchdown of the day to give Mizzou the lead right back.

On brand with the trend of the game, LSU responded with a score of its own. Daniels again escaped some arm tackles for a 31-yard run, and he then found Nabers wide-open for a 29-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 42-39 with 2:58 remaining.

In a must-score situation for the Mizzou offense, LSU’s defense shined for the first time in weeks. Bradyn Swinson came off the edge and hit Cook from his blindside, forcing a fumble that Cam’Ron Johnson recovered 26 yards behind the line of scrimmage. The Tigers could not convert on 4th-and-32, and even when Mizzou got one last chance to tie the game, Major Burns picked off a Cook pass for a touchdown.

The perimeter battle was intriguing to follow in the first half, with LSU coming in with a run-heavy game plan. The Bayou Bengals ran the ball 25 times compared to throwing it on eight occasions in the opening half, while Mizzou basically flipped those numbers (24-to-8 pass-to-run).

Utilizing different styles, each offense found success in the first half. Logan Diggs, a former Notre Dame transfer, found plenty of holes to run through en route to 95 yards and a touchdown, and Daniels was able to get loose for 33 rushing yards of his own. Nabers and Thomas Jr. struggled to get involved outside of a 39-yard completion to Nabers on LSU’s second drive, with Thomas Jr. even recording two uncharacteristic drops.

Mizzou’s offense continued to hum as it had in the previous three outings, as Brady Cook went 4-for-4 on the opening drive and found Wease on a well-placed pass for a 19-yard score. Then, Eliah Drinkwitz got aggressive and opted to go for two, which was converted thanks to a Cook scamper.

LSU’s offense responded with a score of its own, as Daniels and Diggs led the Bayou Bengals down the field with their legs. The Mizzou defense generally did a solid job of containing Daniels in the pocket in this game, but Rakestraw lost contain on a blitz that led to a key 19-yard run by the LSU quarterback.

Cook and Co. responded with another scoring drive, with the Chaminade quarterback peppering the ball to different targets down the field. Freshman receiver Daniel Blood was able to record his first catch of the year on a 15-yard contested ball, and Cody Schrader went untouched on a 21-yard scamper to extend the Mizzou lead to 15-7 with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a Darius Robinson/Realus George combo-sack, the Missouri offense got the ball back at its own 42-yard line. The offensive rhythm continued, as Cook found Brett Norfleet for his first career touchdown on a slip route by the goal line. Harrison Mevis knocked home another extra point to make the scoreline read 22-7 with 10:47 left in the half.

An open-field tackle by Tre’Vez Johnson on Daniels stopped a threatening LSU drive on the ensuing possession, forcing Brian Kelly to settle for a field goal. But, momentum swung back in LSU’s favor when Harold Perkins Jr. extended to snag an underthrown ball from Cook. Diggs broke off a 34-yard run, and Daniels found tight end Mason Taylor for a score on a similar slip route to what Mizzou did with Norfleet.

In a two-minute drill scenario, Cook, Schrader and Nathaniel Peat guided the Tigers down the field and set up Mevis for a 50-yard field goal, bringing the lead to 25-17 at half.

Missouri will now head to Lexington in hopes of taking down the ‘Cats for just the second time in nine seasons. Kentucky (No. 20) has begun the year 5-0 behind the explosive Ray Davis and a stout defense and is set to take on No. 1 Georgia in Athens later tonight.