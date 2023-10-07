Rock M Nation Pick ‘Em: Week 6

We’ve reached the mid-point of the College Football season in Week 6 as the No. 21 Missouri Tigers look to already clinch bowl eligibility in COMO vs the No. 23 LSU Tigers. The other SEC games include No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies, No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, and Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels. ESPN’s College Gameday heads to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry’s last Big 12 meeting between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs No. 3 Texas Longhorns. Those games highlight our Rock M Nation Week 6 Pick ‘Em slate.

Standings recap through Week 5:

Sammy: 12-3 overall (10-5 ATS)

Kortay: 12-3 (9-6)

Parker: 10-5 (6-9)

Josh: 7-3 (1-9)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

No. 23 LSU (-6) at No. 21 Missouri 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN:

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: LSU has more talent and they might be the better team, but they’re in a bad place right now sitting at 3-2. Will Brian Kelly’s squad play inspired football or look like a team that doesn’t want to be there in an 11 a.m. road game? That’s something to watch out for in this one. Regardless, Faurot Field is going to be rocking which will play into Missouri’s favor. Mizzou makes enough plays to improve to 6-0. 35-31 MU.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: It’s the one that everybody had circled on their calendars before the season began. This is Mizzou’s chance to prove that it belongs in the national picture, but it will most certainly not be easy. An LSU team with its back against the wall is a scary sight, especially one that features Jayden Daniels and Brian Kelly. The Bayou Bengals will come to Columbia hell-bent on not falling to an incredibly disappointing .500, and they have the offense to escape with a win. Mizzou’s defense will be tested unlike it has this season thus far, and another heroic performance from Cook, Burden and Wease will likely be needed for this team to win. Ultimately, LSU is more talented, battle-tested and desperate for a sevictory. That desperation will carry them to a close win in a wild game. LSU 38-31.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: In a battle of two highly efficient and high-scoring offenses, I think it’s to your advantage to take the team with the better defense. Despite some criticism, that I believe to be mostly unwarranted, I think that team is Missouri. This is the week that Blake Baker’s defense reminds everyone how good they can be, and Missouri pulls out a win, not just the cover. Good Tigers 38 - Bad Tigers 28.

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: We love to pick a toss-up, don’t we folks? To be honest, I don’t feel too strongly about this one either way. LSU is more talented, yes, but they’re also facing a “lost” season compared to expectations, and their defense is poopy stinky very bad. Missouri has got all the momentum and is in form, but hasn’t won a game of this magnitude under Eli Drinkwitz.

I’ve got a head vs. heart situation going on here. My heart tells me Mizzou wins, and my heart isn’t overly sentimental. The gap between these two teams isn’t all that wide, and Mizzou’s home field advantage will help a lot. But my head tells me that Brian Kelly is pissed off, Jayden Daniels is really good, and Mizzou is still prone to mistakes that will end up costing them in a game like this.

I’m stalling, but I think I know what I’m going to do here. It feels like Mizzou saves one performance per season where everything goes right. Think last season against Georgia. I think the (Good) Tigers pull it out this weekend and find a way against LSU, 38-35.

No. 12 Oklahoma vs No. 3 Texas (-6.5) in Dallas 11:00 a.m. CST on ABC:

Sammy Stava: The Longhorns are firing on all cylinders and look all the part of a National Championship contender right now. Texas rolls, 38-21.

Parker Gillam: Greg Sankey will be in town for this one, giving this game an SEC feel to it. In the last installment of the Red River Rivalry as a Big 12 matchup, this edition will carry the most national implications since Sam Ehlinger took on Jalen Hurts in 2019. I’m very intrigued to see how the OU defense plays in this one, as this will be the unit’s first true chance to show that it has improved upon its ‘22 struggles. I’m slightly less high on Texas than others, but there is no denying that they are one of the more complete teams in the nation, and this may be the best UT defense since the Mack Brown days. It’ll be another classic, chaotic edition of the Southwest’s premier rivalry, but Texas will come out on top by a score of 42-35.

Kortay Vincent: In my opinion, Texas is the best team in America, and the Oklahoma Sooners have played a softer schedule than Rock Bridge. I think Texas takes it to OU in dominant fashion. 41-24 Longhorns.

Josh Matejka: As much as I hate to admit it, it would appear that [sigh] Texas is back.

Brett Venables has righted the ship in his second season with the Sooners, but Sark is a few years ahead of him in the process. Texas wins 41-31.

No. 11 Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M 2:30 CST on CBS:

Sammy Stava: Alabama is starting to turn things around after their loss at home to Texas. It hasn’t been pretty for the Crimson Tide, but their win over Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago was a momentum changer for the season. It should be a fun one in College Station but Bama wins 27-23.

Parker Gillam: Last time Nick Saban paid a visit to C-Stat, he lost his first game ever to a former assistant-turned head coach. This time around, there is no Bryce Young, and TAMU is in all likelihood a better team than that ‘21 squad. But, in the same vine as LSU, Alabama is a proven program with a razor thin margin of error at this point of the season. The Crimson Tide are not a polished product by any means, but the formula of a dynamic rushing attack and some solid defense can certainly take them to the SEC title game. I do think that TAMU is a quality team, and Max Johnson and that WR duo of Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart are sure to make plenty of plays to keep the Aggies in this game. But, I’m still not at the point in my life where I can doubt Nick Saban in any way. Alabama wins 24-20.

Kortay Vincent: I’m usually the guy that never wants to fade Saban, but A&M has proven to be a sort of kryptonite for Alabama’s Superman. On top of that, I think A&M is damn good. Even without Connor Weigman, I think the Aggies capitalize on a down year from Bama and get the win at home. Aggies 20 - Tide 17.

Josh Matejka: Nick Saban doesn’t lose games like this. Conversely, Jimbo doesn’t win games like this. Alabama 20-14.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN:

Sammy Stava: Georgia still looks like the best team in the SEC even though they have looked vulnerable so far this season. That changes this week because it’s hard to pick against the Bulldogs in Athens. 38-17, UGA.

Parker Gillam: If I’m being honest, we’ve seen this story before.

An upstart Kentucky team looks to have a chance to surprise everyone and win the SEC East…only to be swiftly humbled by Georgia. This is may be the worst team Kirby Smart has fielded since his inaugural 2016 campaign, but that speaks more towards the level this program has been at than the struggles of this ‘23 team. There isn’t a soul in the country who can cover Brock Bowers, and I think Ray Davis will struggle far more against the Georgia front seven than he did against Florida’s. Unless Devin Leary puts forth his best performance of the season thus far, Georgia will cruise to a 30-16 victory.

Kortay Vincent: UGA has made a habit of slow starts this season. Is this the weekend it finally catches up to them? I don’t think so. As good as Kentucky’s rushing attack has been this season, Devin Leary has been mediocre when not facing Eastern Kentucky or Arkron, ans I think you’re going to need some stellar quarterback play to knock off the Dogs. The Cats will cover, but they don’t sniff the win. Georgia 21 - Kentucky 10.

Josh Matejka: Kirby is down, but his Dawgs aren’t out. And let’s be honest, if anyone is going to beat the Jawja this year, it’s our Missouri Tigers. Georgia survives and advances, 28-20.

Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss (-11.5) 6:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network:

Sammy Stava: A reeling Arkansas team playing on the road against an Ole Miss team coming off a huge win vs LSU spells trouble for the Razorbacks. Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart get it done. 34-20 Rebels.

Parker Gillam: While there are a lot of desperate teams in the SEC, Arkansas may be the most. The Razorbacks have already lost three games, and going bowling will be a struggle given their upcoming schedule. Winning in Oxford will be a tall-order, especially given that the Rebels are red-hot on offense and Jaxon Dart is playing the best football of his career. A struggling Arkansas defense will not be able to contain the myriad of weapons that Lane Kiffin throws at you, and KJ Jefferson can only do so much to keep his team in the game. Give me Ole Miss 42-28.

Kortay Vincent: Arkansas is horrible, and this game is on the road. Ole Miss has proven that they can score with the best, and barring a road game in Tuscaloosa, it has looked nearly flawless this year. Don’t overthink it. The Rebels cruise to a 48-17 win.

Josh Matejka: Sam Pittman’s time is coming, yessssssssssssssirrrrrrrrrrrrrrr it is. Lane Kiffin’s meme lords race to a 45-28 win.

