Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks to stay perfect as LSU comes to Faurot.

Missouri 8, LSU 0
1st Quarter
- LSU has won the toss and elects to receive.
- Three and out for LSU on its first possession. Kristian Williams stuffed Logan Diggs on 2nd and 5. Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass on third down.
- LSU surprisingly calls a timeout on Missouri’s second offensive play. Cody Schrader was stopped at the line of scrimmage on MU’s first offensive snap.
- Mooke Cooper picks up a first down on a quick out route.
- Brady Cook finds Luther Burden III to the LSU 40. Cody Schrader on the next play took it to LSU’s 34-yard line.
- Burden then takes a touch pass to the LSU 21. Another first down for MU.
- On the next play, Brady Cook dropped a ball right into the hands of Theo Wease...he dropped it in the end zone.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Cook goes back to Burden who hauls in the pass from 18 yards out. 2-pt conversion is good by Cook. Missouri 8, LSU 0. 9:50 left in the quarter.
- Malik Nabers responds by moving LSU to the 30-yard line with a big gain. Luckily for Missouri Nabers dropped the underneath route the next play.
- Logan Diggs moved LSU further, but a holding penalty by the running back moves LSU back to a 1st and 20 at the 27.
- Jayden Daniels picks up almost all the penalty yards back the next play.
- Johnny Walker is down on the field for Missouri. MU also picked up a personal foul penalty. It will be first and goal from the one-yard line for LSU.
- Another personal foul penalty resets the downs once again. LSU is still at the one-yard line in the north end zone of course.
- Touchdown LSU. Logan Diggs from a yard out. PAT is good. Missouri 8, LSU 7. 3:33 left in Q1.
- Nyles Gaddy came out of the extra point limping. Johnny Walker is already injured, and we have no clue if Darius Robinson is 100%.
- Luther Burden III is amazing as he takes a short pass to the 47-yard line.
- Burden then makes another sensational catch moving MU across the 50. On the next play, Cook overthrew a wide-open Theo Wease.
- Daniel Blood’s first career catch goes for 16 yards.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Cody Schrader takes it in from 21 yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 15, LSU 7. 1:03 left in Q1.
- Darius Robinson gets home for a sack along with Realus George Jr.
Pregame Updates
It’s #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/kq4YSLrwCj— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 7, 2023
#Mizzou’s injury report for LSU. Much shorter than last week:— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 6, 2023
Questionable:
Marcellus Johnson
Darius Robinson
Out:
Peanut Houston
Mekhi Miller@CoMoSports
Source: LSU will be without linebacker Omar Speights against Missouri on Saturday. He’d been downgraded to doubtful late this week and will not play against Missouri.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 7, 2023
Luther Burden (@lutherburden3) is the HYPE man ahead of this game ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 7, 2023
No. 21 #Mizzou about an hour away from kickoff against No. 23 LSU pic.twitter.com/dPJSQe0A7V
in #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/1TUaYJhYwF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 7, 2023
It's a beautiful morning in COMO. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6Tzrelmeqj— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 7, 2023
Darius Robinson is out stretching for #Mizzou.— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) October 7, 2023
Lots of #Mizzou recruits here. Below are those reportedly here or that I saw pregame(1/?) @CoMoSports— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 7, 2023
* = commit
2024:
Williams Nwaneri*
Ryan Wingo
Jeremiah McClellan
Malachi Curvey
Aidan Glover*
Ryan Jostes*
Whit Hafer*
Jude James*
LeonTre Bradford
Elijah Rowe
Ben Rosa pic.twitter.com/x7MgwmpW4D
Game info
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Date: October 7, 2023
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Fan Questions:
- Who will reach the end zone first for Mizzou?
- How many yards will Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat have combined?
- What will be Brady Cook’s completion percentage?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force?
- Who will be the first wide receiver to pick up a first down?
Loading comments...