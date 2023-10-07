 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks to stay perfect as LSU comes to Faurot.

Two high flying offenses matchup in a battle of the Tigers.

By Jaden Lewis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Missouri at Vanderbilt

Missouri 8, LSU 0

1st Quarter

  • LSU has won the toss and elects to receive.
  • Three and out for LSU on its first possession. Kristian Williams stuffed Logan Diggs on 2nd and 5. Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass on third down.
  • LSU surprisingly calls a timeout on Missouri’s second offensive play. Cody Schrader was stopped at the line of scrimmage on MU’s first offensive snap.
  • Mooke Cooper picks up a first down on a quick out route.
  • Brady Cook finds Luther Burden III to the LSU 40. Cody Schrader on the next play took it to LSU’s 34-yard line.
  • Burden then takes a touch pass to the LSU 21. Another first down for MU.
  • On the next play, Brady Cook dropped a ball right into the hands of Theo Wease...he dropped it in the end zone.
  • Touchdown Missouri!!! Cook goes back to Burden who hauls in the pass from 18 yards out. 2-pt conversion is good by Cook. Missouri 8, LSU 0. 9:50 left in the quarter.
  • Malik Nabers responds by moving LSU to the 30-yard line with a big gain. Luckily for Missouri Nabers dropped the underneath route the next play.
  • Logan Diggs moved LSU further, but a holding penalty by the running back moves LSU back to a 1st and 20 at the 27.
  • Jayden Daniels picks up almost all the penalty yards back the next play.
  • Johnny Walker is down on the field for Missouri. MU also picked up a personal foul penalty. It will be first and goal from the one-yard line for LSU.
  • Another personal foul penalty resets the downs once again. LSU is still at the one-yard line in the north end zone of course.
  • Touchdown LSU. Logan Diggs from a yard out. PAT is good. Missouri 8, LSU 7. 3:33 left in Q1.
  • Nyles Gaddy came out of the extra point limping. Johnny Walker is already injured, and we have no clue if Darius Robinson is 100%.
  • Luther Burden III is amazing as he takes a short pass to the 47-yard line.
  • Burden then makes another sensational catch moving MU across the 50. On the next play, Cook overthrew a wide-open Theo Wease.
  • Daniel Blood’s first career catch goes for 16 yards.
  • Touchdown Missouri!!! Cody Schrader takes it in from 21 yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 15, LSU 7. 1:03 left in Q1.
  • Darius Robinson gets home for a sack along with Realus George Jr.

Pregame Updates

Game info

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Date: October 7, 2023

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPN

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will reach the end zone first for Mizzou?
  2. How many yards will Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat have combined?
  3. What will be Brady Cook’s completion percentage?
  4. How many turnovers will Mizzou force?
  5. Who will be the first wide receiver to pick up a first down?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

