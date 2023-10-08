Hollenbach’s stellar performance lifts Mizzou Soccer to shock 1-1 draw against No. 13 South Carolina

In the midst of a four-game SEC losing streak after winning their conference opener, the Missouri Tigers were looking to bounce back big against a ranked opponent at home. The No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks became the third ranked team to enter Audrey J Walton Track Soccer Stadium this season, with the previous two beating the Tigers by one goal each.

Not only were the Tigers coming in on a losing streak, but they were coming in on a streak that consisted of four straight one goal losses. Head Coach Stefanie Golan took to Twitter (Or X, I refuse to call it that) to express her thoughts on her team being unable to squeeze out wins in the close games.

Proud of this team for battling our faces off for so long playing a man down. Devastated that we are so close & haven't broken through in the last few games. We will get up and continue to prepare tomorrow for a huge game on Sunday. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs https://t.co/MXDozb3zHv — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) October 6, 2023

A breakthrough is what the Tigers were looking for on Sunday, and a breakthrough is exactly what they got as they were able to pick up a massive result over the Gamecocks, securing a 1-1 draw.

Early goals and mistakes have plagued the Tigers all season, but they were not subject to such misfortune in this matchup, as they played a solid defensive first half which featured just three shots from the Gamecocks, en route to a 0-0 score after 45 minutes.

Both teams held down the fort defensively in the first half, as they shot the ball just seven times combined. A stark difference between the 17 shots displayed in the second half.

Goalie Bella Hollenbach came up massive for the Tigers on numerous occasions between the sticks, especially in the second half as she faced nine shots from South Carolina, four of which were on target.

The only shot to get past Hollenbach was a 62nd-minute tap in from Corinna Zullo, after a pass into the box was weakly cleared directly onto Zullo’s foot, giving her a wide open net.

63' | TIE NO LONGER!!! Corinna Zullo gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/m06zQfi0XX — Gamecock Women’s Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 8, 2023

Yet again, the Tigers found themselves being the first team down, but they certainly were not the first team to give up.

After the goal, the Tigers picked up the heat offensively, with a shot from Kylee Simmons that was saved by the Gamecock keeper, and two more shots that were blocked by the Gamecock defense.

Scarlett Thomas, making her first ever start, gave the Tigers the answer they were looking for as a ball from a corner missed everyone’s heads and found itself on the left foot of Thomas, who rifled a shot into the net.

EQUALIZER!



Sophomore Scarlett Thomas finds the back of the net for the Tigers and scores her 1⃣st career goal in her 1⃣st career start!



Missouri 1, South Carolina 1



77'#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DeMPXNcXOG — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 8, 2023

Following Thomas’ goal, Missouri was unable to register a single shot on goal and South Carolina registered a mere one, as both teams defended their way to a 1-1 draw, which clearly left one side happier than the other.

For the Gamecocks, the draw moved them to 9-1-4 on the season with their only loss coming from No. 3 North Carolina. As for Missouri, the draw moved them to 5-5-3 overall and 1-4-1 in SEC Play.

Final Statistics: Shots tied 12-12, UoSC 7-4 in Shots on Goal, UoSC 10-6 in Fouls, Corners tied 6-6, UoSC 3-0 in Offsides.

UP NEXT: Missouri takes on Vanderbilt in Nashville at 7 PM CT on Friday, October 13th.