Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Jesus Carralero Martin

In the weeks leading up to the season, this series will dive deep into the players we see making a push for time in the rotation for the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball squad. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.

The pieces read like a birds-eye scouting report. They skew more toward the offensive end of the court for two reasons. First, a player’s offensive metrics are more reliable than defensive data and less team-dependent. Second, it’s considerably easier to describe a player’s qualities with more well-known offensive statistics. As always, we encourage interaction from our readers. Please drop us a comment or find me on Twitter @DataMizzou.

The Player

Jesus Carralero Martin, a/k/a “Zeus,” arrives at Mizzou with two years of eligibility remaining. The fifth-year senior spent the last four season playing for the Campbell Camels in the Big South Conference. The native of Malaga, Spain, came to the United States in search of a basketball career and landed at the well-known preparatory school in Branson, Link Academy.

His first stop in the United States saw him average 11 points and 8 rebounds for a top 10 nationally ranked Link Squad. This performance earned him an offer from Kevin McGeehan at Campbell. The 6’7”, 225 pound playmaking forward would then spend four years in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Jesus saw steady progression over his four seasons with the Camels before his final season was sidetracked with a wrist injury. His junior year saw him average 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

While his name may have caught most off-guard this spring, it doesn’t take much looking around to see what attracted the staff to his game.

The Numbers

Jesus Carralero Martin | 6’7” | Playmaking Forward Jesus Carralero Team Min % Ortg Usage eFG% or% dr% ast% stl% to% ftr% ft% 2pt% 3pt% Jesus Carralero Team Min % Ortg Usage eFG% or% dr% ast% stl% to% ftr% ft% 2pt% 3pt% 2023 Camp 8.9 95.9 26.3 62.1 4.5 19.6 25.7 2.7 28.4 36.4 41.7 56.5 50 2022 Camp 65.4 92.9 27.1 46.8 6.8 21.2 32.1 2.7 24.1 28.6 62.1 49.1 25 2021 Camp 29.1 92.1 27 50.6 3.3 14.9 28.3 2.9 24.8 34.1 60 55.6 18.8 2020 Camp 30.3 87.4 26.7 50 5.4 14.8 23 1.2 28.1 30.8 60.6 55.2 27.5 Career Camp - 91.6 26.9 49.5 5.6 18.2 28.6 2.4 25.6 30.9 59.4 52.3 27.4

As we saw a year ago, Dennis Gates runs a lot of his offense through his forwards. This is intuitive — and efficient — as it draws opposing rim protectors out of the paint which produces two results: 1. Creates a potential mismatch on the perimeter; 2. Creates space for teammates to attack the rim on cuts and ball rotations. With Kobe Brown leaving for the NBA, Mizzou has just one player suited for that role on the 2023-2024 Mizzou squad in Noah Carter.

Enter Zeus.

Carralero’s skillset will transition easily into this role, because that’s exactly what he’s been doing for years. Designated as a role player his first two years for Campbell, Carralero’s junior year saw him earn a spot in the starting rotation. And with it came a jump in production.

What immediately jumps out to me about Carralero’s numbers is his usage rate. In each of his four seasons he’s been used on 26%+ of possessions which indicates a high volume of possessions flowing through his hands. Furthermore, his assist rates are incredible for a front court player. This is largely due to his well above passing abilities. He carries a 28.6% career assist rate — only one Tiger cracked the 20% threshold a year ago. With that does come a bit of a high risk, high reward aspect, as his career turnover rate is 25.6%. You would definitely like to see that improve, especially with a large number of those turnovers coming from his ballhandling. But for a team that will be searching for players who can create offense on the ball, this is the profile you desire.

Carralero has posted quality marks on the glass with a career 18.2% defensive rebound rate. He also possesses a keen ability to generate turnovers with a 2.4% career steal rate. If you didn’t know who we were talking about, you could easily envision a playmaking guard. How he translates defensively will be an open-ended question, as it is with most transfers going from a low major to a high major league.

The questions continue with his scoring capabilities. Carralero was not brought in to be a marksman necessarily, but to carve out a role on this team improvement will be necessary. Zeus’s career eFG% is just 49.5%. His three-point shot has struggled, notching just 27.4% of makes on his career. Inside the arc, he’s been passable with a career 52.3% make rate, but still lower than you would want for a player of his stature.

On the plus side of the ledger, Carralero does have an eye for attacking the rim. On his career, 46% of all shots are taken in close proximity and he’s converted them at a 1.265 PPP rate, a very solid number. Year in and year out, he’s been consistent in producing at the rack. Things get a little shaky when he steps further away. Although jumpers aren’t a significant component of his game, he’s only converted them for 0.764 PPP on his career, a number that is far below average. Furthermore, his shooting off the catch hasn’t reached a place — yet — where you’d want it to be. In some ways that’s similar to where a recently departed Tiger was before joining forces with Dennis Gates, if you catch my drift.

What I find interesting about Carralero’s profile is that he was used in so many different actions at Campbell. His primary scoring opportunities came out of post-ups and pick and rolls as the roll man. However, he saw time on the ball running isolations as well as ball screens as the ballhandler. He was used as a secondary in spot-ups and cuts. He was really balanced in that regard. While it is certainly a plus to be so well-rounded, he may benefit from a more streamlined approach. Many players have benefited from simplifying and focusing on what they do best. Mizzou may just be suited to do that.

The Role

Carralero’s role is really dependent on two things. First, how much does his jump shooting and ball security improve? Second, how does the offense change with the addition of Connor Vanover? A year ago, Mizzou really didn’t have a guy like Connor, so it’s hard to project how his addition will change roles and minute allocations among the big guys. Often times, Carter and Brown would play in tandem, providing two players of this type. Will that continue or will we see more of Carter and Vanover — a playmaking forward and stretch center — at the same time?

As it stands, I think a reasonable estimate for Carralero’s first year at Mizzou is somewhere between 10-20% of minutes played. When he’s on the court, I do expect him to be one of the higher usage players on the court. Both Brown and Carter landed between 20-24% a year ago, which is what I’d expect Carralero to match. The limited minutes and touches would certainly reduce his production, potentially to just a basket a game.

Should he experience an increase in efficiency and a decrease in turnovers, Carralero will exceed those projections. His gifted passing ability will then be allowed to be put on display and would create a bona fide playmaking threat where it is most coveted.

The Film

In clips of just one game from Carralero’s junior year, you can get a pretty good feel for what his game is about. The Camels used him in very similar ways that both Carter and Brown were a year ago. The offense flows through him at the elbow extended. Carralero has the option of making a read to shoot, pass or attack off the dribble. In multiple clips you see just how great his passing and decision-making abilities are. In others, you see some of his ball security lapses off the bounce and his inconsistency with the jump shot.

In sum, the fit is a good one. Carralero will slot naturally into the playmaking forward role. He already possesses the requisite mindset for reading the defense and making the right play. How his game translates will largely be dependent upon improvements in carrying out those duties.

PPP: Points Per Possession

Min %: This is simply the percentage of minutes played by a given player.

Usage %: A measure of personal possessions used while player is on the court. This includes making a shot, missing a shot coupled with a defensive rebound and a turnover.

eFG%: Same as traditional FG% with the added bonus of 3-point shots given 50% more weight to account for additional point.

OR%: The percentage of possible offensive rebounds a player gets.

DR%: The percentage of possible defensive rebounds a player gets.

AST%: Assists divided by field goals made by player’s teammates while on the court.

TO%: The percentage of personal possessions a player uses on turnovers.

FTR%: A rate which measures a player’s ability to get to the free throw line.

FT%: Free Throw shooting percentage.

2PT%: 2-point field goal percentage.

3PT% 3-point field goal percentage.