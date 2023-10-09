MV3: An explosive offensive outing lands two skill players on the ballots

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff vote on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

It’s hard to celebrate individual efforts after games like that.

Mizzou did enough to win during their 49-39 loss to LSU. The problem is, they did more than enough things to lose as well. And no heroic individual effort will safe you when you can’t stay clean and tidy against teams like the Bayou Bengals.

That being said, we took some time to acknowledge some of our favorite performances against LSU, with specific love to the offense.

1. Cody Schrader

What a year it’s been for Cody Schrader. After some talk of his limitations during the offseason, Schrader has been a workhorse for the Tigers and acted as a battering ram in the 49-39 loss. While LSU worked to contain Mizzou through the air, Schrader gave Brady Cook a dangerous outlet, carrying the ball for 114 yards and three scores on only 13 carries. Schrader also displayed his newfound explosiveness, popping off a 52-yard run and several other successful standard down carries. Brady Cook wasn’t always at his best on Saturday, but having Schrader kept LSU honest and gave Mizzou some space through the air when they needed it.

2. Kris Abrams-Draine

Is it generous to include a defender here after the somewhat lackluster defensive showing the Tigers put forth against LSU? Maybe, but we’re still pretty happy with what we saw from Kris Abrams-Draine. The future NFL corner logged 5 tackles and 2 pass breakups on the day, including one major PBU in the zone. He and partner Ennis Rakestraw largely kept the LSU wideouts from gaining much traction on the day, final numbers be damned.

3. Luther Burden III

It shouldn’t be lost on us that, despite being outshone by Jayden Daniels, that Luther Burden III was the best skill player on the field... and that includes LSU’s talented crop of receivers. Burden consistently and relentlessly shredded LSU’s secondary to the tune of 11 catches and 149 yards and was often the reason the Tigers stayed swinging as the LSU offense came to life. He could have had even more had Brady Cook not under thrown a ball for a pick in the first half.

Mizzou may no longer be undefeated, but Luther Burden’s performance against LSU further proves that he is, in fact, the real deal.

Others receiving votes: Ty’Ron Hopper

What about you? Do you think any other Tigers stepped up in the loss to LSU? Let us know in the comments!