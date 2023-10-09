Five plays that defined Mizzou’s 49-39 loss to LSU

Welcome back to “Five Plays”, where I’ll break down the previous week’s football game in, you guessed it, five plays. Over the past ten seasons, the average college football team has run around 70-73 plays per game, but most of them don’t matter as much as others. Oftentimes, there’s a select few that can tell the story of an entire game, and I’m here to break them down. To the film room!

One meme recap to describe Mizzou’s 49-39 loss to LSU:

The launchpad was right there.

Heading into Saturday, the Tigers had a platinum opportunity to vault themselves into the national spotlight. They were undefeated and had achieved their highest AP Poll ranking since 2015. ESPN’s top afternoon broadcast crew in Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and (MU alum) Kris Budden made the trip to Columbia. Faurot Field was packed, and excited fans had dressed in black for the hopeful funeral of LSU’s 2023 season.

Instead, they saw the death of their own team’s perfect campaign.

What started so high, ended so low. Brady Cook & Co. were out-dueling LSU’s high-powered offense, as Mizzou’s offense came out white hot en route to a 22-7 second quarter lead. After that, LSU put on their Columbia jackets and got hot themselves on offense, while Mizzou couldn’t recapture the magic that’d propelled them to an early lead. Through a roller coaster filled with penalties, self-inflicted errors and disconcerting signals, Mizzou couldn’t overcome their own mistakes en route to a loss. To close the afternoon, Major Burns majorly burned the souls of the Mizzou fans still in attendance with a game-sealing pick-six.

Just like in 2020, Mizzou needed their offense to carry the boat. They tried their very best, but unfortunately, the boat had too many holes, and the home Tigers sank at the hands of the Bayou Bengals. Here are five plays that defined the good-turned-bad afternoon:

Play #1: A treacherous sack fumble

Whether you want to blame the officiating, defense or something else, Mizzou lost this game several different ways.

However, if there was one play that really screwed Mizzou, it was the extremely negative play that happened at the worst possible time.

The play prior to this might’ve been an omen. With Mizzou threatening to re-take the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers faced a 3rd & 1 from LSU’s 41 that became a 3rd & 6 when Connor Tollison committed another snap infraction. He’d been clean all game until the margin for error became small, which isn’t exactly the ideal time for a mental mistake.

Then, true disaster struck.

We’ve talked all week about #LSU needing timely stops on defense.



Bradyn Swinson’s play in the fourth quarter was massive. pic.twitter.com/wq1MxBMHED — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 7, 2023

While Cook was looking for an open receiver in the pocket, Javon Foster got left in the dust by Bradyn Swinson. When Cook backed up a few steps to get a clearer view of the right side of the field, he reversed right into Swinson, who lit up Cook and knocked the ball loose about 15 yards backward. Luckily, Cam’Ron Johnson had booked it towards the ball and recovered it; unluckily, it took Mizzou well out of field goal range and killed what looked like a promising drive at the worst possible time.

Play #2: For some reason, Malik Nabers is wide open

In LSU’s last visit to Columbia, the world was in a weird place. COVID-19 was still prevalent. Faurot Field was mostly empty. Connor Bazelak looked like the future, as he had what still is the best game of his collegiate career that’s now seen stops at Indiana and Bowling Green.

Somehow, this game was even weirder. The two teams combined for 20 (!) penalties, and there should’ve been at least a few more that officials missed. A penalty called “disconcerting signals” that’s almost never called was called five times (here’s a resource explaining what the penalty is). Silly mistakes were a big part of both teams’ afternoon, but they came back to bite the home team the most.

Weirdest of all, however, has been Mizzou’s regression on defense. Yes, LSU is an excellent offense, but the Columbia Tigers got torn up for most of Saturday afternoon. Despite returning most of the personnel from a nationally recognized exceptional group in 2022, Mizzou hasn’t looked the same defensively. Up front, for example, the blitzes that got home a bunch last season have gotten stuck in traffic too often when they clash with opposing offensive lines.

The last line of defense has also struggled a bit. During the Memphis game, Mizzou had a handful of busted coverages in the secondary. While some of that can be attributed to the amount of injuries they sustained — JC Carlies had to step in and play cornerback — the mistakes were ones that Eli Drinkwitz & Co. admitted to needing a fix-up, specifically in regards to Mizzou’s DB’s keeping their eyes on the opposing pass-catchers in man coverage.

Against Vanderbilt last week, the Tigers seemed to have the Commodores at bay over the air until Will Sheppard and Junior Sherrill ran free over the middle of the field for huge gains. The Tigers were playing zone, and they forgot to cover the biggest one (the middle of the field) which burned them late in the second half.

Then, against LSU, where the back end really needed to tighten up with a lethal WR duo coming to town, the dam broke. Jayden Daniels only had 15 completions, but for an average of over 17 yards per completion.

Some of the big plays also came at very suboptimal times for Mizzou, which seemed to be a major theme for the Tigers. Up 39-35 and nearing the home stretch of the fourth quarter, a third-down stop from the home team would’ve put them in great position.

Then, the excitement balloon deflated when Jayden Daniels picked up 31 yards on a scramble. Just like the Tollison penalty, the Daniels run proved to be an omen for an even worse play for Mizzou on the very next snap.

Here, the usually mistake-averse Kris Abrams-Draine made a major one. Everyone else in Mizzou’s secondary was in zone coverage except KAD, who abandoned the zone he unknowingly was supposed to cover to pick up Brian Thomas Jr., who was already being guarded. By the time he realized Nabers was wide open, it was too late.

Mizzou is set to take on three more elite offenses in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee. While KAD had a pretty solid game (two PBU’s, one QB hit), blown coverages like that can’t happen, because the opposition will continue to make Mizzou pay.

Play #3: Jayden Daniels is a speedy boi

For Mizzou fans, Daniels is the one that they felt got away in 2022. Before he committed to LSU as a transfer from Arizona State, Daniels visited Columbia, and the Tigers were one of the teams he was seriously considering. Daniels actually did commit to the Tigers, except that his prospective home would be in Baton Rouge and not mid-Missouri.

In his first game against Mizzou as an LSU Tiger, Daniels got away from Mizzou’s defense…a lot. His 130 yards on the ground were the most Mizzou had allowed to an opposing QB since former Vanderbilt QB Mike White ran for 152 in 2021.

Daniels runs like he just hit a Super Mario mushroom. He runs like an Angry Bird fresh off a slingshot. He occasionally takes a world-rocking hit, but he can also rock the defense’s world if he finds space to run.

With LSU needing a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Daniels came through.

JAYDEN DANIELS PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK



pic.twitter.com/IaItH7FVzK — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 7, 2023

LSU’s interior offensive line does a great job here of creating running lane up the middle, although Drinkwitz admitted a mistake defensively.

“On the quarterback draw, we were supposed to have a line game and didn’t get into the B gap,” Drinkwitz said. “Our linebacker was showing pressure and turned to bracket, so we didn’t have eyes in the backfield.”

Once Daniels hits a hole, he’s tough to stop. The other thing about him is that his acceleration is top-tier, and it showed when he left multiple Mizzou defenders in the dust. Ty’Ron Hopper couldn’t catch Daniels from behind, and when Tre’Vez Johnson took a poor tackling angle, it was over.

If there’s any silver lining from Sunday’s subpar defensive performance, it’s that LSU will likely be the most high-flying offense Mizzou will face all season. The Columbia Tigers likely won’t be as spread out as they were on Saturday, and although Mizzou has to face other mobile QB’s in Joe MIlton and KJ Jefferson, Daniels is the most dangerous MU will likely encounter in the regular season.

Play #4: Wease and Cook cap off a stupendous opening drive

Other than the desolate feeling of defeat, a loss can completely overshadow any positives that sprung about. Exhibit A was Darius Robinson’s postgame interview.

When asked what positives he saw in the game, Robinson stood there and pondered. And pondered. And pondered some more. After an extensive period of pondering, Robinson finally spoke.

“I don’t know,” Robinson said. “I don’t have any positives right now.”

While understandable, it’s a shame that Robinson felt that way, because there were a handful of positives. Maybe the reason he couldn’t think of anything was because a lot of the positives came from the offense, who started out hotter than Columbia-jacketed folks in 90-degree weather.

Remember that scene in Rudy where Rudy’s dad goes to a Notre Dame game in-person for the first time? And he’s just standing there in awe seeing the field for the first time?

“This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen,” he uttered bewilderingly.

I will admit, there are probably more things more naturally beautiful. I’ve heard Iceland is pretty nice. But I don’t think I’m going to Iceland anytime soon, so let’s just appreciate the beauty that unfolded before us on Mizzou’s opening offensive drive.

It was the most immaculate un-immaculate drive these eyes have ever seen. Cook was dialed in, sending sizzlers all over the field exactly where they needed to be. No throw looked off-the-mark even a bit, and the only incompletion he threw was a dime that was dropped by Theo Wease in the end zone for what would’ve been a surefire touchdown.

However, one thing that was of note on offense was Moore calling plays for players who’d just made mistakes. I liked the strategy a lot, especially because the one thing you want to do right after a mistake in sports is atone for it! You’re fueled by it. A get-back becomes your top priority.

For example, despite Tyler Stephens dropping a gimme, Cook went right back to him, as Stephens had a mismatch on a smaller LSU DB and made a tough catch for a first down (Stephens dropped three more catchable passes over the course of the game, but that’s besides the point).

Despite Wease’s killer drop, Cook went right back to him two plays later, and this time, Wease hauled in the gorgeous pass for a score.

Unbelievable ball placement from Brady Cook to Theo Wease pic.twitter.com/uzg2NzCRGX — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 7, 2023

Not only that, the home Tigers turned up the aggression meter early once again by going for two and converting.

Everyone on Mizzou lined up to the left, and it was just Cook and the center with a wide open right side of the field next to them. I’m going to guess that LSU either thought a) Mizzou was running a two-point try to the left side, or b), they’d eventually get into field goal formation and kick an extra point. Wrong! Cook took the snap and booked it to the right, where he barely snuck into the end zone to make it 8-0 Mizzou. Three cheers for aggressiveness!

Play #5: Cody Schrader finds daylight

Another positive Saturday’s loss clouded was the fact that Cody Schrader had another huge game on the ground. He racked up 114 rushing yards and a hat trick of touchdowns, but his first one was the most fun of them all.

While Mizzou’s offensive line had the aforementioned issues on Saturday, they did their part here. The pre-snap motion from Mookie Cooper takes an LSU DB to the far left side of the field, so when Foster and Brett Norfleet open a giant hole on that side, Schrader flies through with ease.

On the drive after, Norfleet found the end zone to make it 22-7 Mizzou with 10:47 left in the second quarter. The Tigers starting out as fast as they did has been unbelievably rare for them in recent years. Since 2019, Mizzou has scored 22+ less than 20 minutes into the game just three times (SEMO 2019, Troy 2019, SEMO 2021). Mizzou out-LSU’d LSU in the first two quarters; entering Saturday, the Bayou Bengals ranked in the top 20 for first half points per game. Mizzou’s 25 would rank fifth if it were over an entire season.

While Mizzou’s offense brought the firepower to the shootout, they couldn’t make up for the defense’s mistakes as well as their own. Despite dropping 39 points, registering over 500 yards of offense and having several players record huge statistical games (Schrader, Wease, Cooper, Luther Burden), it wasn’t enough to keep the undefeated joyride alive.

While Saturday’s loss felt like a gut punch (especially considering its winnability), the bigger picture still looks solid. The offense proved it could keep up in a shootout. If 100 Mizzou fans were polled preseason and asked how they would feel if the Tigers started 5-1, most of the responses would likely be positive. A roadblock was inevitable, and unlike some years past, it was to a good team.

In the midst of sadness, Schrader was the voice of reason after the game. He spoke of a continuously optimistic mentality that will hopefully be carried out on the field for the rest of the season.

“Everything we still want is right in front of us,“ Schrader said. “Our goal is still right there.”