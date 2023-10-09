Mizzou narrowly misses staying in AP Poll, stays ranked by coaches despite first loss

No AP Poll love and Tanklin’s back!

Despite hanging tough with a scary good LSU offense on Saturday, Mizzou Football didn’t do enough to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tigers are barely on the outside looking in, sitting at No. 26 in the voting.

The loss wasn’t enough, however, from dissuading coaches to keep them in the Coaches Poll. The Tigers sit a few votes ahead of Miami for the last spot in the poll and will head to Lexington this weekend for a second consecutive Top 25 match up.

Beyond the rankings, however, former Mizzou QB great James Franklin took some time to to reflect on the weekend and, specifically, the plight of Brady Cook. Franklin, who was in attendance, offered words of encouragement for the junior QB and the team as a whole.

Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap:

A quiet day for Akayleb Evans, who only logged two tackles against the Chiefs in the Vikings 27-20 loss.

Markus Golden only hit the QB once, but it was enough as a strong defensive effort saw the Steelers victorious over the Ravens 17-10.