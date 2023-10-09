Mizzou narrowly misses staying in AP Poll, stays ranked by coaches despite first loss

No AP Poll love and Tanklin’s back!
Despite hanging tough with a scary good LSU offense on Saturday, Mizzou Football didn’t do enough to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tigers are barely on the outside looking in, sitting at No. 26 in the voting.
The loss wasn’t enough, however, from dissuading coaches to keep them in the Coaches Poll. The Tigers sit a few votes ahead of Miami for the last spot in the poll and will head to Lexington this weekend for a second consecutive Top 25 match up.
Beyond the rankings, however, former Mizzou QB great James Franklin took some time to to reflect on the weekend and, specifically, the plight of Brady Cook. Franklin, who was in attendance, offered words of encouragement for the junior QB and the team as a whole.
@qbcook12 MIZ pic.twitter.com/jFqR2NCBa2— James Franklin (@JFrankTank1) October 8, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam argues that Mizzou still has time to learn from its mistakes and put together a special season
- In which Jaden examines the Mizzou defenses fade against LSU and Jayden Daniels
- In which Parker and Jaden react in the immediate aftermath of the LSU loss
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap:
A quiet day for Akayleb Evans, who only logged two tackles against the Chiefs in the Vikings 27-20 loss.
Markus Golden only hit the QB once, but it was enough as a strong defensive effort saw the Steelers victorious over the Ravens 17-10.
- Mizzou Soccer earned a BIG point against No. 13 South Carolina, a late equalizer from Scarlett Thomas proving the difference.
- Conversely, Mizzou Volleyball couldn’t find a way against No. 13 Arkansas, dropping their road match to the Razorbacks.
- It was a weekend of personal bests at the SMU Classic for Swim and Dive.
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...