12th Ranked Mizzou Lands Multiple Players on National Watch Lists

No. 12
Your Missouri Tigers are 7-1 AND are ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
Why Stop Now! #STP#MIZ pic.twitter.com/HzFwBwKfBo— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) November 1, 2023
.@CFBPlayoff Rankings | Oct. 31— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 31, 2023
No. 12 @MizzouFootball #SECFB pic.twitter.com/nZ2aOrXbSh
Their record and ranking are deserving of multiple players landing on national watch lists.
RB1 Cody Schrader has landed on the Burlsworth Trophy mid-season watch list. The award is given to the college football’s most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.
RB1 making his way on the Burlsworth Trophy mid-season Watch List @codyschrader_7 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/J8TOgiewsn— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 31, 2023
Meanwhile, QB1 Brady Cook has officially been named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023.
.@qbcook12 has officially been named to the @daveyobrien QB class of 2023 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/rFVEI1jubi— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 31, 2023
How about Kris Abrams-Draine? Arguably the best defensive back in the country has been named a Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist
Best DB in the nation @KD1ERA named Jim Thorpe award semi-finalist#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/NgYWlLfmci— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 31, 2023
Of course, we can’t forget about Luther Burden — who On3Sports has tied for 7th in their Week 10 Heisman power rankings.
Can’t spell without . @lutherburden3 #MIZ | #STP https://t.co/TlHE8ZeViq pic.twitter.com/BqaCrwTrYz— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 31, 2023
HIM, indeed.
The stage is set for No. 12 Mizzou at No. 2 Georgia in Athens. Saturday can’t come soon enough. Stay tuned right here on Rock M Nation for more coverage throughout the week.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Some positive numbers on Mizzou Football’s attendance this season:
Per #Mizzou, football attendance is up 8.5% from last year, growth that leads the SEC and is in the top 15 for Power Five programs.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 31, 2023
- From On3’s Jamie Shaw: Mizzou Basketball comes in at No. 8 in their updated team recruiting rankings
The Top 10 Teams in the 2024 On3 Team Recruiting Ranking on Oct. 31— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 31, 2023
️ We are 8 days away from National Signing Day and 110 of the 150 in the 2024 On3 Industry Ranking are committed.
Full List: https://t.co/ADyqGvtGEC pic.twitter.com/UdzAaqiWrp
- From Mizzou Baseball’s Fall World Series:
A two-run single by lifted the Men in Black to a walk-off Fall World Series⚾️ win Tuesday.— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 1, 2023
The MiB rallied for the 30-29 overall series victory thanks to Peer's hit, as well as an 8th inning grand slam from .#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/jOKomDEtIp
- Eli Drinkwitz dancing at Mizzou Football practice:
#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz hittin' that lil' dancey dancey pic.twitter.com/4e2DvSAhLx— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 31, 2023
- Halloween stuff from Mizzou Athletics:
Happy Halloween #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vadF6qlM6M— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 31, 2023
What's your ? #MIZ pic.twitter.com/fBejAT0eur— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) October 31, 2023
Trick or treat pic.twitter.com/q9EmAVOtbJ— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 31, 2023
- Less than six days away until Mizzou Basketball starts!
Put in the work this offseason— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 31, 2023
from showing our fans the result
️ https://t.co/6umHrcYRmI pic.twitter.com/dEsltSmPU3
- Rip City Remix, Trail Blazers G-League podcast on Tre Gomillion: A good listen here.
️ Episode 02 of Connors’ Corner with general manager Danny Connors pic.twitter.com/EpcJrmcMM5— Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) November 1, 2023
- Clippers highlights from Kobe Brown’s performance vs the Magic last night. With the trade news and some injuries, Kobe played major minutes worth the 1s.
- His stat line: 19 min | 7pts on 3-4 FG (1-2 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 4 PF | +11
Kobe with the pass— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023
Mason with the reverse pic.twitter.com/aMrdWILWeV
Kobe Brown taps in the board to end the half! @LAClippers | #ClipperNation￼ pic.twitter.com/MHmqRs90VB— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) November 1, 2023
