12th Ranked Mizzou Lands Multiple Players on National Watch Lists

Your Missouri Tigers are 7-1 AND are ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Their record and ranking are deserving of multiple players landing on national watch lists.

RB1 Cody Schrader has landed on the Burlsworth Trophy mid-season watch list. The award is given to the college football’s most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

Meanwhile, QB1 Brady Cook has officially been named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023.

How about Kris Abrams-Draine? Arguably the best defensive back in the country has been named a Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist

Of course, we can’t forget about Luther Burden — who On3Sports has tied for 7th in their Week 10 Heisman power rankings.

HIM, indeed.

The stage is set for No. 12 Mizzou at No. 2 Georgia in Athens. Saturday can’t come soon enough. Stay tuned right here on Rock M Nation for more coverage throughout the week.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Per #Mizzou, football attendance is up 8.5% from last year, growth that leads the SEC and is in the top 15 for Power Five programs. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 31, 2023

From On3’s Jamie Shaw: Mizzou Basketball comes in at No. 8 in their updated team recruiting rankings

The Top 10 Teams in the 2024 On3 Team Recruiting Ranking on Oct. 31



️ We are 8 days away from National Signing Day and 110 of the 150 in the 2024 On3 Industry Ranking are committed.



Full List: https://t.co/ADyqGvtGEC pic.twitter.com/UdzAaqiWrp — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 31, 2023

From Mizzou Baseball’s Fall World Series:

A two-run single by lifted the Men in Black to a walk-off Fall World Series⚾️ win Tuesday.



The MiB rallied for the 30-29 overall series victory thanks to Peer's hit, as well as an 8th inning grand slam from .#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/jOKomDEtIp — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 1, 2023

Eli Drinkwitz dancing at Mizzou Football practice:

#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz hittin' that lil' dancey dancey pic.twitter.com/4e2DvSAhLx — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 31, 2023

Halloween stuff from Mizzou Athletics:

Trick or treat pic.twitter.com/q9EmAVOtbJ — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 31, 2023

Less than six days away until Mizzou Basketball starts!

Put in the work this offseason



from showing our fans the result



️ https://t.co/6umHrcYRmI pic.twitter.com/dEsltSmPU3 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 31, 2023

Rip City Remix, Trail Blazers G-League podcast on Tre Gomillion: A good listen here.

️ Episode 02 of Connors’ Corner with general manager Danny Connors pic.twitter.com/EpcJrmcMM5 — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) November 1, 2023

Clippers highlights from Kobe Brown’s performance vs the Magic last night. With the trade news and some injuries, Kobe played major minutes worth the 1s.

His stat line: 19 min | 7pts on 3-4 FG (1-2 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 4 PF | +11

Kobe with the pass

Mason with the reverse pic.twitter.com/aMrdWILWeV — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023

Kobe Brown taps in the board to end the half! @LAClippers | #ClipperNation￼ pic.twitter.com/MHmqRs90VB — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) November 1, 2023