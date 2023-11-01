 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

12th Ranked Mizzou Lands Multiple Players on National Watch Lists

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, November 1

By Sammy Stava
No. 12

Your Missouri Tigers are 7-1 AND are ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Their record and ranking are deserving of multiple players landing on national watch lists.

RB1 Cody Schrader has landed on the Burlsworth Trophy mid-season watch list. The award is given to the college football’s most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

Meanwhile, QB1 Brady Cook has officially been named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023.

How about Kris Abrams-Draine? Arguably the best defensive back in the country has been named a Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist

Of course, we can’t forget about Luther Burden — who On3Sports has tied for 7th in their Week 10 Heisman power rankings.

HIM, indeed.

The stage is set for No. 12 Mizzou at No. 2 Georgia in Athens. Saturday can’t come soon enough. Stay tuned right here on Rock M Nation for more coverage throughout the week.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • From On3’s Jamie Shaw: Mizzou Basketball comes in at No. 8 in their updated team recruiting rankings
  • From Mizzou Baseball’s Fall World Series:
  • Eli Drinkwitz dancing at Mizzou Football practice:
  • Halloween stuff from Mizzou Athletics:
  • Less than six days away until Mizzou Basketball starts!
  • Rip City Remix, Trail Blazers G-League podcast on Tre Gomillion: A good listen here.
  • Clippers highlights from Kobe Brown’s performance vs the Magic last night. With the trade news and some injuries, Kobe played major minutes worth the 1s.
  • His stat line: 19 min | 7pts on 3-4 FG (1-2 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 4 PF | +11
