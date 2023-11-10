Preview and Live Game Thread: Mizzou and Memphis clash at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou versus Memphis Game Info

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Date: Friday, Nov. 9, 2023

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

Preseason Opponent Preview: Memphis

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad)

SG: Sean East II (Grad)

SG: Caleb Grill (Grad)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad)

PF: Jesus Carralero Martin (Grad)

Notable Sixth Man: Tamar Bates (Junior)

Memphis

G: Jahvon Quinerly (Senior)

G: Jaykwon Walton (Senior)

F: David Jones (Senior)

F: Malcom Dandridge (Senior)

F: Nick Jourdain (Junior)

Notable Sixth Man: Jordan Brown (Senior)

*Starting lineup from both teams’ season openers

Get To Know Memphis: The blue Tigers from down south

Memphis is one of the more notable mid-major programs throughout the history of college basketball. The program has bounced around conferences from being an independent, to the Missouri Valley, Metro Conference, Great Midwest Conference and Conference USA before finding its most recent home in the American Athletic Conference in 2013.

In terms of success, both Mizzou and Memphis are very similar.

NCAA Tournament Appearances: Missouri (29), Memphis (28)

Conference championships: Memphis (18), Missouri (15)

Conference tournament championships: Missouri (8), Memphis (8)

The main advantage Memphis has over Mizzou historically is three final four appearances with two title game appearances in 1973 and 2008. Penny Hardaway assumed the head coach position in 2018 after Tubby Smith was fired from the program. After winning the NIT in 2021, he’s taken Memphis to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

But due to Hardaway being suspended three games due to recruiting violations, it will be Rick Stansbury leading Memphis to Mizzou Arena. Stansbury was a longtime coach at Mississippi State (198-2012) as well as Western Kentucky (2016-2023), compiling a record of 442-255 between both schools.

As for Memphis roster, out goes Kendric Davis, Deandre Williams, Elijah McCadden, and Keonte Kennedy from a season ago. Hardaway replenished his squad by adding Jaykwon Walton, who Mizzou saw last year at Wichita State, as well as another familiar face in Jahvon Quinerly, the 2021 SEC Tournament MVP and the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year at Alabama.

In Memphis’ season opening 94-77 victory, Walton and Quinerly combined for 26 points. St. John’s transfer David Jones tallied 15, while Louisiana transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown scored 11 of his own. Caleb Mills, who came over from Florida State, added 10 points and seven rebounds himself, while Malcom Dandridge added 10 points. Dennis Gates wasn’t hesitant to compliment how talented Hardaway’s bunch is this season.

They run. It’s a transition team as well. They do great things off the dribble. They are tremendous in certain areas defensively. They shoot the ball well. It’s a different team because I think this is one of Coach Hardaway’s most talented teams.” - Dennis Gates.

Like Mizzou on Monday, Memphis shot exceptionally well in their opener, going 50.7% from the field and 39.3% from behind the arc.

3 keys to the game

Win the free throw advantage.

In what will very likely be a close contest between two talented teams, it could come down to who is better at the charity stripe. Since Gates’ arrival in Columbia, capitalizing at the free throw line is something Mizzou takes pride in.

What Mizzou needs to take from Monday’s win into Friday: “Our free throw percentage and our 3-point percentage. Those things are very important to us,” - Dennis Gates.

Missouri was near perfect from the free throw line in its 22-point victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The team went 17 of 19 (89.5%). Missouri’s three starting guards (East, Grill, and Honor) were good in getting to the line, knocking down 15 of 16 shots. In Memphis victory over Jackson State, it went 65.2% from the line off of 15 of 23 shots.

2. Win the rebounding battle

Even against lesser talented opponents last season, Mizzou struggled on the offensive and defensive boards. In a small sample size of a single game against the Golden Lions, we saw significant improvement, most notably from Aidan Shaw, who snagged a career-high nine rebounds, followed by Caleb Grill’s seven. While MU won its rebounding battle, Memphis did not against Jackson State.

3. Limit the mistakes

While Gates was happy with his team’s first performance of the 2023-24 season, he wasn’t pleased with the amount of times Mizzou turned the ball over against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

What Mizzou needs to improve on for Friday: “I want to have a better assist-to-turnover ratio. I thought 13 turnovers were too many. I thought we had a single digit number and then there was a spell, maybe in the game or with my substitution pattern that I got to be more cognitive of and not put our guys in bad situations,” - Dennis Gates.

As mentioned up top, Mizzou and Memphis will possibly result in a close final outcome. Last season, Mizzou played in seven games that were deciding by five points or less. Within those seven, only one of those games Mizzou turned the ball over more than the 13 it committed on Monday against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The Tigers also won all seven of those contests.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Mizzou 81, Memphis 80

My Prediction: Mizzou 88, Memphis 87

Yes, Memphis is miles better than Arkansas Pine-Bluff, and likely an NCAA Tournament team. This is a great test for Mizzou early in its non-conference schedule, and a high level of play is needed to be able get to 2-0 on the young season.

But home court advantage and Memphis being without Hardaway plays a big advantage here. It would be a different story if this game was at FedExForum, which it will be next year.

What we did learn from Missouri on Monday is just how deep this team is, which on paper I expected it to be heading into this year. We of course have seen what Nick Honor, Noah Carter and Sean East II bring to the table, as well as Caleb Grill from Iowa State, but it was a pleasant surprise to see Bates help Mizzou pull away for good, Carralero-Martin display a defensive presence early on, as well as Shaw showing signs of improvement on the court.

As mentioned before Memphis comes in as a strong team, too, and with a lot of veterans and talent will keep this game close. Gates described how he was pleased with Mizzou’s connectivity and with the team having one player than could go off on it’s roster it’s easy to see why the Tigers could finish the night off victorious.

Five Fan Questions

What will be Mizzou’s final free throw percentage?

2. How many blocks will Aidan Shaw have?

3. Who will have the most points off the bench?

4. Who will make the most 3-pointers?

5. Who will have the first dunk for Mizzou?

Lastly, drop you game predictions and MVP down below.