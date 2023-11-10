 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Big Weekend in COMO Begins Tonight

Mizzou Links for Friday, November 10

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Big Weekend on Tap in COMO.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball has set the stage heading towards a big weekend in COMO. In a make-or-break season under head coach Robin Pingeton, the Tigers are off to a 2-0 start with two wins over MVC opponents (Belmont and Indiana State). In a 98-57 win over the Sycamores, Ashton Judd led the team with 31 points.

Up next: The Tigers are at SLU on Sunday afternoon — and the Billikens lost 78-66 to Drake in their season opener.

Moving onto tonight — it all starts at 6:00 at the Hearnes Center as Mizzou Volleyball looks to improve their NCAA Tournament resume against Texas A&M, continuing their five-game home stand. The Tigers host the Aggies as both teams are currently tied for fifth place in the SEC standings.

From the Hearnes Center to Mizzou Arena, Mizzou Basketball immediately follows Mizzou Volleyball. Missouri takes on the Penny Hardaway-less Memphis Tigers in an early season measuring stick game which could bode well for the NCAA Tournament resume come March — as this will very likely be a Quad 1 or Quad 2 opportunity.

Jimmy Dykes, who will be on the SEC Network call — says it’s a sneaky good game between “two teams destined for the NCAA Tournament.”

And on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. CST kick-off on CBS — No. 14 Mizzou hosts No. 13 Tennessee in a key SEC East showdown.

Here’s what Mizzou Football is wearing for Veteran’s Day:

Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley preview the much-anticipated game on the Before the Box Score podcast.

Then on Sunday, the weekend wraps up with volleyball hosting No. 24 Auburn — 3:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network-Plus.

Beat Memphis. Beat Tennessee. Beat Texas A&M. Beat Auburn. Let’s have a weekend, Tigers!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

  • Eli Hoff joined Rocky Top Insider to discuss and preview the Mizzou vs Tennessee matchup:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • On the latest edition of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Brad Tregnago and Matt Michaels — hear from Mizzou WBB’s Hayley Frank, Ashton Judd, Grace Slaughter, Angelique Ngalakulondi, and Averi Kroenke. Plus, some discussion on Mizzou’s crossover season. Give it a listen!
  • More NSD updates from Mizzou Swim and Dive:
  • Mizzou Wrestling starts the season off with the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City on Saturday!
  • Baseball signee wrap up:

  • Mizzou Basketball was one of 14 teams to score over 100 points on opening night:
  • Saturday Down South ranks Mizzou vs Tennessee as the 2nd best SEC game on Saturday:
  • According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Mizzou Baseball’s two permanent SEC opponents starting in 2025 will be Oklahoma and Arkansas:
  • 25th ranked Mizzou Club Hockey is in Omaha this weekend vs the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...