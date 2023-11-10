A Big Weekend in COMO Begins Tonight

Big Weekend on Tap in COMO.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball has set the stage heading towards a big weekend in COMO. In a make-or-break season under head coach Robin Pingeton, the Tigers are off to a 2-0 start with two wins over MVC opponents (Belmont and Indiana State). In a 98-57 win over the Sycamores, Ashton Judd led the team with 31 points.

Up next: The Tigers are at SLU on Sunday afternoon — and the Billikens lost 78-66 to Drake in their season opener.

Drake beats SLU 78-66 in the Billikens' season opener. Kyla McMakin scored 20 to lead SLU. SLU was outrebounded by 11 and had 22 turnovers. — stu durando (@studurando) November 10, 2023

Moving onto tonight — it all starts at 6:00 at the Hearnes Center as Mizzou Volleyball looks to improve their NCAA Tournament resume against Texas A&M, continuing their five-game home stand. The Tigers host the Aggies as both teams are currently tied for fifth place in the SEC standings.

Your Tigers (15-9, 7-6 SEC) continue their five-match homestand this weekend, hosting Texas A&M (15-8, 7-6 SEC) on Friday, followed by #24 Auburn (18-6, 8-5 SEC) on Sunday!! #MIZ https://t.co/FeIRbJ79GJ — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 9, 2023

Make sure you go support @MizzouVB tomorrow at 6pm. Then stop by @mizzou arena at 8pm. — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 9, 2023

From the Hearnes Center to Mizzou Arena, Mizzou Basketball immediately follows Mizzou Volleyball. Missouri takes on the Penny Hardaway-less Memphis Tigers in an early season measuring stick game which could bode well for the NCAA Tournament resume come March — as this will very likely be a Quad 1 or Quad 2 opportunity.

Jimmy Dykes, who will be on the SEC Network call — says it’s a sneaky good game between “two teams destined for the NCAA Tournament.”

Sneaky good game tomorrow night when ⁦@Memphis_MBB⁩ visits ⁦@MizzouHoops⁩ …2 teams destined for NCAA tournament 9EST on ⁦@SECNetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/vdrhGjS8GF — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) November 9, 2023

And on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. CST kick-off on CBS — No. 14 Mizzou hosts No. 13 Tennessee in a key SEC East showdown.

Here’s what Mizzou Football is wearing for Veteran’s Day:

Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley preview the much-anticipated game on the Before the Box Score podcast.

Then on Sunday, the weekend wraps up with volleyball hosting No. 24 Auburn — 3:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network-Plus.

Beat Memphis. Beat Tennessee. Beat Texas A&M. Beat Auburn. Let’s have a weekend, Tigers!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Eli Hoff joined Rocky Top Insider to discuss and preview the Mizzou vs Tennessee matchup:

Big thanks to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's @byEliHoff for discussing Missouri's breakout season and previewing Saturday's top 15 showdown in Columbia ⬇️.https://t.co/skbZrAxL2M — Ryan Schumpert (@rschump00) November 9, 2023

Asked Dennis Gates about D'Moi Hodge's first NBA points. Forgive any Otter transcription errors, but here's the full answer: pic.twitter.com/4w9F3oYV1K — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) November 9, 2023

On the latest edition of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Brad Tregnago and Matt Michaels — hear from Mizzou WBB’s Hayley Frank, Ashton Judd, Grace Slaughter, Angelique Ngalakulondi, and Averi Kroenke. Plus, some discussion on Mizzou’s crossover season. Give it a listen!

On MUTigers.com, Soccer Signs Five Tigers to 2024 Roster

Soccer Signs Five Tigers To 2024 Roster



Full Signing Day Recap

https://t.co/U8yVg4cjdn#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) November 10, 2023

More NSD updates from Mizzou Swim and Dive:

Welcome to the family, Ella! pic.twitter.com/Ijo6t6Wfth — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 9, 2023

Mizzou Wrestling starts the season off with the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City on Saturday!

Excited to start our season off in Kansas City. #TigerStyle https://t.co/YwyffdFH1v — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) November 9, 2023

Baseball signee wrap up:

https://t.co/epjLn5jawQ

Check out details on the Missouri prep recruits who are headed to @MizzouBaseball (and elsewhere in the SEC) — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) November 10, 2023

From Izabelle Cool on SI FanNation MizzouCentral: ‘One More Time’: Zach Elam on How ‘Tiger Style’ Has Influenced Him

From Jake Weingarten on Stock Risers: Mizzou commit Peyton Marshall is one of three underrated signees in the SEC

Our own Quentin Corpuel joined Caleb Jarreau from the Daily Beacon to discuss all things Mizzou vs Tennessee:

Big thanks to @quentincorpuel for joining this week to preview the #Vols matchup with Missouri on Saturday.



He talked about the Tigers' improvement this year, and what to expect.



WATCH the full interview: https://t.co/6J1OG8LmxO



READ the highlights: https://t.co/iinHyRzPUE — Caleb Jarreau (@CalebJarreau16) November 9, 2023

Mizzou Basketball was one of 14 teams to score over 100 points on opening night:

These teams kept it on opening night



RT if your team is here! pic.twitter.com/Y9gX0to7nx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 8, 2023

Saturday Down South ranks Mizzou vs Tennessee as the 2nd best SEC game on Saturday:

Our top SEC games this week pic.twitter.com/7kNRyjXqB1 — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) November 8, 2023

According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Mizzou Baseball’s two permanent SEC opponents starting in 2025 will be Oklahoma and Arkansas:

SOURCES: The @SEC has decided on two permanent opponents for baseball beginning in 2025.



Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU:… pic.twitter.com/CUq3YZ993H — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) November 9, 2023

25th ranked Mizzou Club Hockey is in Omaha this weekend vs the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks:

No plans for this weekend? We’ve got you covered



Your #25 Missouri Tigers take on the Mavericks of Omaha. Click the link below to grab your tickets today before it’s too late. https://t.co/VycoppOzII pic.twitter.com/TJy9HkByKm — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 9, 2023