A Big Weekend in COMO Begins Tonight

Big Weekend on Tap in COMO.
Mizzou Women’s Basketball has set the stage heading towards a big weekend in COMO. In a make-or-break season under head coach Robin Pingeton, the Tigers are off to a 2-0 start with two wins over MVC opponents (Belmont and Indiana State). In a 98-57 win over the Sycamores, Ashton Judd led the team with 31 points.
2-0.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ADjqTxu7ta— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 10, 2023
Up next: The Tigers are at SLU on Sunday afternoon — and the Billikens lost 78-66 to Drake in their season opener.
Drake beats SLU 78-66 in the Billikens' season opener. Kyla McMakin scored 20 to lead SLU. SLU was outrebounded by 11 and had 22 turnovers.— stu durando (@studurando) November 10, 2023
Moving onto tonight — it all starts at 6:00 at the Hearnes Center as Mizzou Volleyball looks to improve their NCAA Tournament resume against Texas A&M, continuing their five-game home stand. The Tigers host the Aggies as both teams are currently tied for fifth place in the SEC standings.
Your Tigers (15-9, 7-6 SEC) continue their five-match homestand this weekend, hosting Texas A&M (15-8, 7-6 SEC) on Friday, followed by #24 Auburn (18-6, 8-5 SEC) on Sunday!! #MIZ https://t.co/FeIRbJ79GJ— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 9, 2023
Make sure you go support @MizzouVB tomorrow at 6pm. Then stop by @mizzou arena at 8pm.— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 9, 2023
From the Hearnes Center to Mizzou Arena, Mizzou Basketball immediately follows Mizzou Volleyball. Missouri takes on the Penny Hardaway-less Memphis Tigers in an early season measuring stick game which could bode well for the NCAA Tournament resume come March — as this will very likely be a Quad 1 or Quad 2 opportunity.
Two NCAA Tournament teams collide tomorrow in CoMo in an early-season battle #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2023
https://t.co/UBZCFRg2cH
️ https://t.co/o1LrtlHGCg pic.twitter.com/oUSvspFy0O
Jimmy Dykes, who will be on the SEC Network call — says it’s a sneaky good game between “two teams destined for the NCAA Tournament.”
Sneaky good game tomorrow night when @Memphis_MBB visits @MizzouHoops …2 teams destined for NCAA tournament 9EST on @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/vdrhGjS8GF— Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) November 9, 2023
And on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. CST kick-off on CBS — No. 14 Mizzou hosts No. 13 Tennessee in a key SEC East showdown.
Here’s what Mizzou Football is wearing for Veteran’s Day:
For the Vets #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jYX2qtiaje— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 9, 2023
Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley preview the much-anticipated game on the Before the Box Score podcast.
Then on Sunday, the weekend wraps up with volleyball hosting No. 24 Auburn — 3:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network-Plus.
Beat Memphis. Beat Tennessee. Beat Texas A&M. Beat Auburn. Let’s have a weekend, Tigers!
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Karen Steger’s links: Signing Day Extravaganza with updated coverage
- Three by Three from Dan Keegan: Week 11 Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
- Missouri Football Week 11 Bowl Projections from me: New Year’s Day Bowl vs Big Ten Team Leads the Way
- From me: Mizzou vs Tennessee Q&A with Nick Carner of Rocky Top Talk
- LOOK from Nate Edwards: Shirts and Pants Salute the Veterans
- BK’s Bets from Brandon Kiley: Week 11’s Best Bets
- From Quentin Corpuel and Jaden Lewis: What Dennis Gates and Nick Honor had to say prior to Memphis coming to town
- BEFORE THE BOX SCORE with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: Previewing Missouri vs Tennessee
- WBB Game Story from Quentin Corpuel: Mizzou WBB’s firework show on offense leads to dominant victory over Indiana State
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Eli Hoff joined Rocky Top Insider to discuss and preview the Mizzou vs Tennessee matchup:
Big thanks to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's @byEliHoff for discussing Missouri's breakout season and previewing Saturday's top 15 showdown in Columbia ⬇️.https://t.co/skbZrAxL2M— Ryan Schumpert (@rschump00) November 9, 2023
- Ten Hochman from Benjamin Hochman: Why Annor Boateng stands out from Mizzou’s No. 2 hoops recruiting class
- From Eli Hoff: After two years of blowouts, No. 14 Tennessee brings another strong offense to No. 16 Mizzou
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Seth Schwartzberg: SEC announces new baseball schedule change arriving in 2025
- From Christian Riley Dutcher: Battle of Tigers provides an early tournament-level test for Mizzou
- From Seth Schwartzberg: Judd leads Missouri women’s basketball past Indiana State
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: ‘Failure is never fatal’: Mizzou football faces Tennessee with chance to bounce back
- From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou men’s basketball schedule ramps up early as Memphis comes to Columbia
- Dennis Gates on D’Moi Hodge’s first NBA points:
Asked Dennis Gates about D'Moi Hodge's first NBA points. Forgive any Otter transcription errors, but here's the full answer: pic.twitter.com/4w9F3oYV1K— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) November 9, 2023
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On the latest edition of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Brad Tregnago and Matt Michaels — hear from Mizzou WBB’s Hayley Frank, Ashton Judd, Grace Slaughter, Angelique Ngalakulondi, and Averi Kroenke. Plus, some discussion on Mizzou’s crossover season. Give it a listen!
On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, Five Good Minutes w/ @hayfrank43, @ashton_judd, @graciekkay10, @Angeliqueee32 and @akswish1 of @MizzouWBB. Plus a full review of #Mizzou's crossover season!— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) November 9, 2023
Listen & subscribe: https://t.co/FfwzMBsMCw #MIZ #STP
- On MUTigers.com, Soccer Signs Five Tigers to 2024 Roster
Soccer Signs Five Tigers To 2024 Roster— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) November 10, 2023
Full Signing Day Recap
https://t.co/U8yVg4cjdn#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️
- More NSD updates from Mizzou Swim and Dive:
Welcome to the family, Ella! pic.twitter.com/Ijo6t6Wfth— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 9, 2023
Welcome home, Megan! pic.twitter.com/hRaC3feUPb— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 9, 2023
- Mizzou Wrestling starts the season off with the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City on Saturday!
Excited to start our season off in Kansas City. #TigerStyle https://t.co/YwyffdFH1v— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) November 9, 2023
- Baseball signee wrap up:
https://t.co/epjLn5jawQ— TR Robertson (@trripleplay) November 10, 2023
Check out details on the Missouri prep recruits who are headed to @MizzouBaseball (and elsewhere in the SEC)
- From Izabelle Cool on SI FanNation MizzouCentral: ‘One More Time’: Zach Elam on How ‘Tiger Style’ Has Influenced Him
- From Jake Weingarten on Stock Risers: Mizzou commit Peyton Marshall is one of three underrated signees in the SEC
- Our own Quentin Corpuel joined Caleb Jarreau from the Daily Beacon to discuss all things Mizzou vs Tennessee:
Big thanks to @quentincorpuel for joining this week to preview the #Vols matchup with Missouri on Saturday.— Caleb Jarreau (@CalebJarreau16) November 9, 2023
He talked about the Tigers' improvement this year, and what to expect.
WATCH the full interview: https://t.co/6J1OG8LmxO
READ the highlights: https://t.co/iinHyRzPUE
- Mizzou Basketball was one of 14 teams to score over 100 points on opening night:
These teams kept it on opening night— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 8, 2023
RT if your team is here! pic.twitter.com/Y9gX0to7nx
- Saturday Down South ranks Mizzou vs Tennessee as the 2nd best SEC game on Saturday:
Our top SEC games this week pic.twitter.com/7kNRyjXqB1— Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) November 8, 2023
- According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Mizzou Baseball’s two permanent SEC opponents starting in 2025 will be Oklahoma and Arkansas:
SOURCES: The @SEC has decided on two permanent opponents for baseball beginning in 2025.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) November 9, 2023
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee
Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri
Auburn: Alabama, Georgia
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia: Florida, Auburn
Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt
LSU:… pic.twitter.com/CUq3YZ993H
- 25th ranked Mizzou Club Hockey is in Omaha this weekend vs the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks:
No plans for this weekend? We’ve got you covered— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) November 9, 2023
Your #25 Missouri Tigers take on the Mavericks of Omaha. Click the link below to grab your tickets today before it’s too late. https://t.co/VycoppOzII pic.twitter.com/TJy9HkByKm
