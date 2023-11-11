Rock M Nation Pick Em: Week 11

Week 11 of the College Football season is here — and the Saturday slate is a great one featuring a lot of compelling games. Our No. 14 Missouri Tigers host the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers in the CBS 2:30 slot at a sold-out Faurot Field. FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” heads to State College for the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. And ESPN’s College Gameday visits Athens for the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

Let’s make some picks. Standings recap through Week 10:

Sammy: 29-11 overall (24-16 ATS)

Kortay: 24-11 (16-19)

Parker: 28-12 (21-19)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

No. 13 Tennessee (-1.5) at No. 14 Missouri: 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: The Vols have out-scored Mizzou 128-48 in their past two meetings. I expect this Tiger team to take that personally, and they are well-equipped to slow down UT’s vaunted rushing attack in this game. If they can hold Tennessee to under 200 yards on the ground, then that puts a lot of pressure on Joe Milton to win the game on his own. With his inconsistencies, that would be advantage Mizzou, and although Tennessee’s defense is vastly improved this year and will cause some havoc, Cook and Co. should score enough to stay ahead. Tigers win a close one, 31-28.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: Missouri has lost this game five years running. That ends at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Missouri is going to take it to an overrated Tennessee team, and I think they win by multiple scores. Mizzou 34 - Tennessee 20.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: This will be a game between two evenly matched teams — and this will favor Mizzou in a sold out Faurot Field. The Tigers bounce back in a close one. 31-30 Missouri.

No. 8 Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky: 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Parker Gillam: Alabama is hitting its stride at the right time behind the fastest QB in the country, and although Devin Leary has looked better in recent weeks, I still don’t buy stock in this Kentucky team being anything above a good-not-great team. The Crimson Tide will contain Ray Davis, force Leary into some bad decisions and create just enough explosive plays on offense to easily win this one, 42-17.

Kortay Vincent: It’s November, and an Alabama team that the country sort of wrote off is all of a sudden in the thick of the playoff race. Who would have ever thought that? The Tide are damn good once again, and Jalen Milroe is finding his stride just in time. I think behind another strong defensive showing, Alabama runs away with this one 38 - 10.

Sammy Stava: Kentucky may hang around for a little bit in the first half, but Alabama’s talent will be able to take over. Too much Tide. 34-17 Bama.

No. 3 Michigan (-4.5) at No. 10 Penn State: 11:00 a.m. CST on FOX

Parker Gillam: I’m beginning to give up on James Franklin being able to take Penn State anywhere past a rare New Year’s Six Bowl appearance. This team did not look like a championship-caliber group against Ohio State despite its incredible defense and talent on offense, and much of that can be traced to an O-line that has slightly disappointed and a much-hyped running game being pedestrian for much of the year. Unless Singleton and Allen really get going in this one, Michigan will be able to pin its ears back and come after Allar. That won’t bode well for the Nittany Lions, especially when the Wolverine offense is balanced enough to create at least a handful of productive drives against PSU’s defense. Give me Michigan 27-16 in a game that sends James Franklin right back to the annual drawing board of “How do I beat Michigan and Ohio State?”

Kortay Vincent: Before I say anything about this game, I want to say thank you to Connor Stalions for giving us the most hilarious and awesome sports story I can remember. Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming. You’re asking me if I think Penn State is going to get it done in a big game? I’ll take Michigan. Give me the Wolverines with a comfortable 27 - 13 victory.

Sammy Stava: It’s a “I’ll believe it when I see it” sort of thing when it comes to Penn State in big games vs Ohio State or Michigan. The Nittany Lions struggled at home vs Indiana a couple of weeks ago. The Wolverines are simply the better team. 31-21 Michigan.

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia (-10.5): 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Parker Gillam: I think that Georgia played a superior team last week and passed that test with (mostly) flying colors, so this one really should not be a major challenge for the Dawgs. Lane Kiffin will surely have some tricks up his sleeve, and the weapons that the Rebels feature may cause UGA some problems, but they have similar athletes on defense to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide held Ole Miss to just 10 points. UGA will win 35-21.

Kortay Vincent: The country is about to learn just how good Missouri is when UGA stomps Ole Miss this week. I do not believe in Jaxon Dart in a big road game, I don’t believe in Ole Miss in a big road game, I don’t believe in Ole Miss in general if we are being honest. Dawgs roll 38 - 24.

Sammy Stava: Beating Georgia on the road is damn near impossible as you almost have to play a perfect game. A night game in Athens? Forget about it. 35-17 UGA.

Florida at No. 19 LSU (-13.5): 6:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Parker Gillam: The loser of this one will likely have its season chalked up as a disappointment. The winner will be able to salvage some of the 2023 campaign and build towards a greater 2024.

One side has Jayden Daniels and has lost to Florida State, Ole Miss and Alabama. The other side has lost three of the past five games, including defeats to Kentucky (33-14) and Arkansas (39-36).

This is an easy one. LSU 42-20.

Kortay Vincent: Florida is a dumpster fire. If Daniels plays, this could get ugly. If he doesn’t, I think it’ll be closer, but LSU will still win. With Daniels uncertainty, 13.5 points feels like it could be too much even against a team that just lost to Arkansas. The Bayou Bengals win this one 41 - 31. If Daniels plays, I think LSU covers, but I’m not banking on it.

Sammy Stava: Florida is in bad shape right now with Billy Napier possibly trending toward the hot seat. LSU will come into this one desperate. Big night from Jayden Daniels. 42-24 Tigers.

