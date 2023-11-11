 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Game Thread: Mizzou returns home to face Tennessee in search for win No. 8

Following a loss to Georgia, the Tigers take on the Vols for the first top 16 matchup at Faurot Field in 40-plus years.

By Jaden Lewis and Adeen Rao
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Missouri at Georgia Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pregame updates

Game info

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Date: November 11, 2023

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

TV: CBS

Fan Questions

  1. How many rushing yards will Mizzou limit Tennessee to?
  2. How many carries will Cody Schrader have?
  3. How many catches will Mizzou’s tight end room have?
  4. Who will record the Tigers first turnover?
  5. Which Tiger will sack Joe Milton first?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

