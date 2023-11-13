A Fan’s Notes: Something Proven

Team-adopted slogans and rallying cries don’t always end up matching the performance of the team in question. This year’s Missouri team has adopted “Something to Prove,” and they have lived it all season. Saturday afternoon against Tennessee was the strongest evidence yet of that mantra.

The Tigers have now captured three revenge victories over teams that defeated them last year, each in successively growing margins.

Kansas State by three broke the seal; it was a breath of fresh air that proved to fans they could believe in the Drinkwitz era, and in the roster construction and staff building.

Kentucky by 17 was the magic trick, a thumping in the first quarter felt so familiar to Mizzou fans, before the team proved how resilient and mature they were and owned the final three frames.

Tennessee by 29 was the statement game, when the team proved they belonged among the national elites.

They dominated a good Tennessee team from start to finish, in all three facets. When the Volunteers trotted out to take the field for the garbage time drive, down 36-7 with three minutes left, the total yardage in the game was Tennessee 297, Cody Schrader 321.

The Tigers physically overwhelmed Tennessee. They were meaner and hit harder. They had better gameplay and they executed better. That kind of resilience after a tough and physical loss in Georgia must be praised. The ability to rally after a tough loss — or a tough quarter — is proof of this team’s maturity.

Now they must put the celebration behind them and prove something again. It will be senior night in Faurot, with many long-time Tigers suiting up one last time. It’s the last check box on the revenge tour, as well.

Some other notes….