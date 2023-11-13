MV3: It’s Cody Schrader and everyone else

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff votes on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

Believe it or not, we had to choose someone other than Cody Schrader for this game.

I get it. Tennessee 2023 will always and forever be known as “The Cody Schrader Game” for Mizzou fans. And for good reason! No other SEC player has ever done what Schrader did against the Volunteers. Only five other players have done it this century!

But, for as magical a night it was for Schrader, we had to find it in our hearts to give some other guys their flowers as well.

1. Cody Schrader

What else is there to say about Cody Schrader? A book-worthy narrative, a wildly successful personal and collective season, a childhood dream fulfilled... coming together for one of college football’s most dominant individual performances of the last 25 years?

No one can ever take Saturday night away from Schrader. Who would want to?

2. Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson did take home Mizzou’s only sack of the night, but it’s not that singular stat that’s getting him this high. Blake Baker’s defense called an audible against Tennessee, opting for a three-man front that collapsed the middle of the field and forced Jalen Milroe to play the game through the air.

As a result, Tennessee rushed for fewer yards than at any point this season and scored fewer points than ever in the Josh Heupel era. Robinson’s leadership in the trenches paved the way for a dominant performance from the defensive tackles, one of the best under Blake Baker.

3. Offensive line

We have to throw some love to our boys on offense as well. The o-line has perhaps been the team’s most maligned group due to its penalty problems. But over the past few weeks, they’ve proven to be one of the league’s more dependable units. The line dominated Tennessee in the trenches, opening holes for Cody Schrader to run through all night and setting the tone for Mizzou’s explosive victory. They’ll be unhappy they let Brady Cook get sacked three times, but that’s nitpicking in a performance like this.

Others receiving votes: Blake Baker, Brady Cook, Triston Newson, Defensive line

