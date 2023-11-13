Mizzou ranked No. 11 by Associated Press, Coaches’ Polls

Petition to start the 12-team CFP one year early?

I like to think I’m a rule follower, at least generally. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the ethical quandry of following unjust laws and all that, but I think the world works a little better when people generally follow common sense and/or established guidelines set up by people smarter or more qualified than them to speak on a certain area of expertise.

However, I’d like to suggest we all bend the rules a little right now.

Obviously, the College Football Playoff will only be four teams this season. That won’t be the case next season, when the playoff field is expanded to 12 teams. This opens up the possibility that four of six rotating programs won’t get every bid every single season. There might be other good teams just outside that elite tier with the capability of surprising someone if given a chance.

I don’t know, some team with a top 25 offense and defense, one with multiple Top 15 wins that ranks as a consensus top 12 team by pretty much everyone who has a say in the matter.

This Missouri team is what a 12 team playoff was built for - playoff bid, possible home game, would be so huge for the program. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 11, 2023

Oh... you mean Missouri fits that bill? I mean, if you’re insisting. Could someone start a change.org petition to get this 12-team thing kicked off a little earlier than we had it scheduled? That would mean a lot, thanks. Don’t get me wrong, a New Year’s Six bowl would be cool. But, still. Since we’re talking about it...

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Jordan Elliott got a single tackle as the Browns edged their division rivals from Baltimore 33-31.

Only two tackles this week for Akayleb Evans, but he did also register a pass defended in the Vikings’ 27-19 win over the Saints.

Charles Harris got two tackles on the board as the Lions moved to 7-2 with a win over the Chargers.

Check out this amazing video of @Mizzou mascot Truman parachuting into Memorial Stadium. @USArmy pic.twitter.com/9Ox8pxQbLK — Eric Blumberg ⚾️ (@BlumbergOTB) November 12, 2023

Congrats to Coach CY, who found out this weekend that he’s having his jersey retired at Georgia Southern!

Mizzou’s upset win over No. 24 Auburn was impressive, but it was even more impressive considering the way they spread around their kills!

I have done it. The last time five Missouri Tigers recorded double-digit kills in a match was September 3rd, 2016 vs Rice. @KCOUSports



Melanie Crow- 16

Carly Kan- 15

Kira Larson- 12

Sydney Deeken- 11

Alyssa Munlyn- 11 https://t.co/SfhjiOrgnO — Noa Chen (@NoaChen888) November 13, 2023