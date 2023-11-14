 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cody Schrader Robbed of SEC Offensive Player of the Week, but Mizzou Football and Volleyball Still Rack Up Awards

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, November 14

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Schrader Was Robbed!

Somehow, Cody Schrader wasn’t named at least the Co-Offensive SEC Player of the Week after his record-breaking performance in a 36-7 win over Tennessee on Saturday. Obviously, Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels was deserving — but Schrader’s numbers absolutely deserved conference recognition as well.

Mizzou didn’t go completely unnoticed in the SEC weekly awards however — as senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson took home an SEC Defensive Lineman Player of the Week honor.

In the award semifinalist's category, Luther Burden has been named a Maxwell Award Semifinalist, and Kris Abrams-Draine is in the running for the Chuck Bednarik.

Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Mizzou — as Missouri comes in at No. 2 in his teams of the week, Cody Schrader mentioned among his players of the week, and Eli Drinkwitz ranks No. 4 in his coaches of the week.

From Matt Zenitz on On3Sports — Eliah Drinkwitz has been named Power Five Co-Head Coach of the Week:

Meanwhile, Mizzou Volleyball had another 2-0 weekend over Texas A&M and #24 Auburn — and that led to Maya Sands being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Mizzou Basketball also bounced back with a win last night. The Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 68-50 victory over SIUE as Sean East led the team with 20 points. Birthday Boy Noah Carter also produced a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to celebrate his Jordan year.

Up next for Mizzou Hoops: At Minnesota on Thursday night — 8:00 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

Onto the Links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • The week in COMO for Mizzou Athletics:
  • More 2024 signees from Mizzou Baseball:
  • Mizzou Volleyball has added Claire Morrissey to their 2024 Class — and she ranks as one of the top players in the entire country!
  • Mizzou Wrestling Alumni Night on Sunday vs Arizona State features $3 tickets!
  • A look at the Mizzou Gymnastics freshmen!
  • Highlights from Mizzou Volleyball’s win over Auburn on Sunday
  • A bummer for Kobe Brown as the Clippers have assigned him to the G-League:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...