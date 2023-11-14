Cody Schrader Robbed of SEC Offensive Player of the Week, but Mizzou Football and Volleyball Still Rack Up Awards

Schrader Was Robbed!
Somehow, Cody Schrader wasn’t named at least the Co-Offensive SEC Player of the Week after his record-breaking performance in a 36-7 win over Tennessee on Saturday. Obviously, Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels was deserving — but Schrader’s numbers absolutely deserved conference recognition as well.
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/LfX1yOlhQw— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) November 14, 2023
I get it, Jayden is special and had a special game.— Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) November 13, 2023
But the SEC has handed out "Co-Offensive POTW" six of the first 10 weeks. The precedent was there to honor Cody this week.
Crazy - especially since you'd think they'd be pushing him for Doak Walker consideration.#STP https://t.co/I1I7OEOS74
Mizzou didn’t go completely unnoticed in the SEC weekly awards however — as senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson took home an SEC Defensive Lineman Player of the Week honor.
Consistently one of the best in the @SEC @Darius6Robinson #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/GmSeYFFPGi— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 13, 2023
In the award semifinalist's category, Luther Burden has been named a Maxwell Award Semifinalist, and Kris Abrams-Draine is in the running for the Chuck Bednarik.
One of the best in the country @lutherburden3…that’s the caption. #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/6Goevp37ch— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 13, 2023
One of the most disruptive players in CFB @KD1ERA #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ndUyWoay1e— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 13, 2023
Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Mizzou — as Missouri comes in at No. 2 in his teams of the week, Cody Schrader mentioned among his players of the week, and Eli Drinkwitz ranks No. 4 in his coaches of the week.
Here are my top preforming teams of WEEK 11:@UMichFootball @MizzouFootball @UCF_Football @GeorgiaFootball @TexasTechFB @NUFBFamily @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/mZfsgIGuOH— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2023
Here are my top performing players of WEEK 11:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2023
Jayden Daniels @LSUfootball
Cody Schrader @MizzouFootball
RJ Harvey @UCF_Football
Kalen DeLoach @FSUFootball
Dillon Gabriel-Drake Stoops @OU_Football
Jonah Coleman @ArizonaFBall
Jalen McLeod @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/wgI5Nd4Imf
Here are my top performing coaches from WEEK 11:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2023
Gus Malzahn @UCF_Football
Sherrone Moore/Ben Herbert @UMichFootball
Stacy Searels OL @GeorgiaFootball
Eli Drinkwitz @MizzouFootball
Joey McGuire @TexasTechFB
Kenny Dillingham @ASUFootball
Mike Locksley @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/lBYm6rvUpW
From Matt Zenitz on On3Sports — Eliah Drinkwitz has been named Power Five Co-Head Coach of the Week:
Our @on3sports Power Five co-head coaches of the week: Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz and Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moorehttps://t.co/0jy3jbpDlW pic.twitter.com/KbYcvpiUCL— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 13, 2023
Meanwhile, Mizzou Volleyball had another 2-0 weekend over Texas A&M and #24 Auburn — and that led to Maya Sands being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
Libero Maya Sands put on a defensive clinic this past week to help push our win streak to four matches!!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 13, 2023
Congratulations @MayaSands11!!
: https://t.co/pF5w6bk3At
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/XJzqv7w8bn
Mizzou Basketball also bounced back with a win last night. The Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 68-50 victory over SIUE as Sean East led the team with 20 points. Birthday Boy Noah Carter also produced a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to celebrate his Jordan year.
Defense dominant in #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KjK6CMVMEn— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 14, 2023
Two slams from Aidan Shaw in the second half to put the cherry on top of #Mizzou's bounce back win pic.twitter.com/qic0NfrXAN— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 14, 2023
Up next for Mizzou Hoops: At Minnesota on Thursday night — 8:00 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
Onto the Links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- The week in COMO for Mizzou Athletics:
Don't miss out on all the action this week at Mizzou!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/j4Nwu5B8ax— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 13, 2023
- ($$) On ESPN.com, Cody Schrader and Ennis Rakestraw are listed among Matt Miller’s NFL Draft risers from Week 11 — with Rakestraw getting 1st round buzz.
- Former LSU running back Jacob Hester on Cody Schrader:
"I don't own a college football player's jersey, but if I did it would be Cody Schrader."— Pregaming The SEC (@PregamingTheSEC) November 10, 2023
You will not find a bigger fan of @MizzouFootball RB @codyschrader_7 than @JacobHester18
: https://t.co/Zd983f0lq8……… : https://t.co/BrbqeaxJBW… pic.twitter.com/h4f6dN8XZT
- More 2024 signees from Mizzou Baseball:
Kansas City, Kan. product SS inks his NLI to become the next member of the Tigers' 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ signing class! ️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 13, 2023
M-I-Z!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uxxI2hcVJ9
Our second Georgia product in this year's ✍️ class, C/UTL , is officially a Tiger!— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 13, 2023
Welcome to the ZOU!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/fhLGLhix0o
Make that a third Georgian officially signed ️and headed to CoMo...OF is aboard‼️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) November 13, 2023
M-I-Z! #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/BXBLlN0mLZ
- Mizzou Volleyball has added Claire Morrissey to their 2024 Class — and she ranks as one of the top players in the entire country!
One of the top players in the country is staying in the Show Me State‼️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 13, 2023
Welcome to the #Mizzou Family, Claire Morrissey!! ✍️#MIZ | @clairemorr2024 pic.twitter.com/j2MIqdNvsb
- Mizzou Wrestling Alumni Night on Sunday vs Arizona State features $3 tickets!
$3 tickets for the No. 3 ranked Tigers!— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 13, 2023
Get your tickets for Alumni Night this Sunday vs. No. 7 Arizona State ⬇️
️ https://t.co/Atb27cHH1S#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/5BsGamq8jN
- A look at the Mizzou Gymnastics freshmen!
First look at the freshmen in Black and Gold! ⚫️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6IQieCAzkL— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) November 13, 2023
- Highlights from Mizzou Volleyball’s win over Auburn on Sunday
The Tigers took over Sunday. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vv29UW3oau— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 13, 2023
- A bummer for Kobe Brown as the Clippers have assigned him to the G-League:
It has happened— Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 14, 2023
The LA Clippers have assigned Kobe Brown to the G and he will not be in Denver.
